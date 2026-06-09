Who Is Michael J. Fox? Michael J. Fox is a Canadian American actor and activist known for his energetic performances and optimistic outlook. He has channeled personal adversity into a powerful platform for advocacy. He first rose to prominence portraying Alex P. Keaton on the NBC sitcom Family Ties, winning three Emmy Awards for the role. This success propelled him to global stardom as Marty McFly in the Back to the Future film trilogy.

Full Name Michael J. Fox Gender Male Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Relationship Status Married Tracy Pollan Net Worth $65 million Nationality Canadian American Ethnicity White Education Burnaby Central Secondary School Father William Nelson Fox Mother Phyllis Evelyn Piper Siblings Kelli Fox, Karen Fox, Jackie Fox, Steven Fox Kids Sam Michael Fox, Aquinnah Kathleen Fox, Schuyler Frances Fox, Esmé Annabelle Fox

Early Life and Education Family life shaped the early years of Michael J. Fox, who was born fifth of six children to William Nelson Fox, a Canadian Armed Forces soldier, and Phyllis Evelyn Piper, a payroll clerk. The family moved frequently due to his father’s military career before settling in Burnaby, British Columbia. Fox attended Burnaby Central Secondary School, discovering an early affinity for acting. He dropped out before his senior year to pursue an acting career, later earning a general educational development degree in 1995.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Michael J. Fox’s personal life, but his enduring marriage to Tracy Pollan remains a constant. They met on the set of Family Ties in 1985 when Pollan played his character’s girlfriend, later reuniting for the film Bright Lights, Big City. Fox and Pollan married in July 1988 and share four children: Sam Michael, twins Aquinnah Kathleen and Schuyler Frances, and Esmé Annabelle. Pollan has been a steadfast source of support throughout Fox’s public health journey.

Career Highlights Michael J. Fox’s career is defined by his iconic roles and his unwavering commitment to Parkinson’s research. He starred as Marty McFly in the wildly popular Back to the Future trilogy, which became a global phenomenon. He also achieved critical acclaim and multiple awards for his role as Alex P. Keaton on the sitcom Family Ties. Fox later co-starred in and produced the hit ABC series Spin City, earning further Emmy and Golden Globe Awards for his portrayal of Deputy Mayor Mike Flaherty. In 2000, he founded The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, which has since raised over $1.5 billion for scientific advancements. To date, Fox has collected five Emmy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and a Grammy Award, in addition to an honorary Oscar in 2022 for his humanitarian efforts.