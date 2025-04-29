Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Vulgar”: The World’s Most Scandalous Painting Is Back At The Metropolitan Museum Of Art
News, World

“Vulgar”: The World’s Most Scandalous Painting Is Back At The Metropolitan Museum Of Art

After a two-year break, one of the world’s most scandalous paintings is finally back on show in its place in New York.

Once slammed as “indecent” and “vulgar,” John Singer Sargent’s “Madame X” is now the crown jewel of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s new exhibit.

But behind the portrait’s return lies a story of public backlash, ruined reputations, and a beauty who refused to fade quietly.

Highlights
  • One of the world’s most scandalous paintings is back on display in its place in New York.
  • The painting named “Madame X” has returned to the Metropolitan Museum of Art after a break.
  • John Singer Sargent painted the iconic artwork, with Virginie Amélie Gautreau as his subject.
  • The painting is rooted in scandal, and the original had to be reworked after public outrage.
    The controversial “Madame X” has returned to the Metropolitan Museum of Art

    Exhibit wall at the Metropolitan Museum of Art with "Sargent & Paris" text.

    Image credits: MetMuseum.Org

    A man in a suit with a beard and mustache, related to Vulgar painting at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

    Image credits: J.E. Purdy/Library of Congress/Corbis/VCG

    John Singer Sargent’s iconic 1884 portrait, “Madame X,” has returned to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City as the centerpiece of a new exhibit, “Sargent and Paris.” 

    The painting, which features a striking young woman in a bold black dress, has long been one of the Met’s biggest attractions for years. The new exhibit was opened to visitors on Sunday, April 27, and will run through August 3 in the Big Apple. 

    Thought of as “indecent” when it first debuted, the painting is now one of the museum’s most popular pieces

    Scandalous painting returns to Metropolitan Museum, showing a woman in an elegant black dress against a dark background.

    Image credits: Metropolitan Museum of Art

    Sketchbook pages with drawings of a woman, related to the scandalous painting "Vulgar" at the Met Museum.

    Image credits: Yale Press

    Speaking to the New York Post, Stephanie L. Herdrich, curator of American painting and drawing at the Met, noted that “people get upset when [Madame X] is not on view.” 

    She also added, “I’ve even seen people with [Madame X] tattooed on their bodies.” However popular the painting may be today, that wasn’t always the case. In fact, the painting was branded “immodest,” “indecent,” and “vulgar” when it debuted.

    John Singer Sargent painted the iconic artwork at age 28 in Paris

    Image credits: Metropolitan Museum of Art

    Artist standing in studio with the scandalous painting "Vulgar" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

    Image credits: The Metropolitan Museum of Art

    According to the Met, one critic called it “the worst, most ridiculous, and most insulting portrait of the year” when the painting was first showcased to the public. Another said it was “simply offensive in its insolent ugliness.” Cartoonists used the artwork for jokes for months. 

    The new exhibit also focuses on the scandal surrounding the piece, which Sargent painted at the age of 28 in Paris, France. But what made it so controversial? 

    The subject of the controversial portrait was an American socialite living in Paris

    Victorian-era woman posing elegantly in a vintage dress, representing themes from scandalous painting era.

    Image credits: Médiathèque du patrimoine et de la photographie

    The subject of the portrait, the madame who posed for Sargent, was none other than Virginie Amélie Gautreau. At the time, Gautreau was a 25-year-old American-born socialite whose reputation was forever changed through her work with Sargent.

    Originally from a wealthy Creole family in New Orleans, Gautreau moved to Paris as a child and quickly became a sensation over her bold style and striking looks. At 19, she married a wealthy businessman twice her age, but her flair for exhibitionism kept her in the public eye.

    “She was a professional beauty … what we would call an influencer today,” Herdrich called her. “She wore glamorous, often low-cut dresses, dyed her hair, rouged her ears.” Newspapers in France and the U.S. kept track of Gautreau’s every move, from where she shopped to her makeup.

    Virginie Amélie Gautreau posed for the painting in a bold, racy black dress

    Painting at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, featuring a woman in a black dress, attracting curious onlookers.

    Image credits: Liao Pan/China News Service/VCG

    To cement her reputation, she agreed to pose for rising star John Singer Sargent, choosing a strapless black dress, a diamond crescent in her hair that references goddess Diana, and no jewelry other than her wedding band.

    Reportedly, Sargent complained during the intricate and long process of the painting, saying, “I am struggling with the unpaintable beauty and hopeless laziness of Mme. G.”

    Woman in a black dress on a teal sofa, depicted in the scandalous painting at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

    Image credits: Credit Line Harvard Art Museums/Fogg Museum, Bequest of Grenville L. Winthrop

    When the painting, then-titled “Madame ***,” debuted at the 1884 Paris Salon, the madame’s fallen shoulder strap and her bold pose stunned audiences, who booed and jeered, shouting, “But she’s not wearing a chemise!”

    Following the painting’s debut and subsequent backlash, Sargent had to leave Paris

    Sketch of a woman in a flowing dress, related to the controversial painting at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

    Image credits: The Metropolitan Museum of Art

    That same night, Gautreau’s mother allegedly stormed into Sargent’s studio, demanding the portrait be withdrawn or else her daughter would “die of despair.” Sargent refused but later repainted the strap upright after the Salon ended. The scandal ruined his career with women; his friend Vernon Lee said they were now “afraid of him lest he should make them too eccentric looking.” 

    Forced to leave Paris, Sargent rebuilt his reputation in London and the United States, while Gautreau “almost embraced the controversy,” separating from her husband, quickly returning to society events and posing for other artists despite the damage to her image. 

    Sargent sold the painting to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 1916 with the title “Madame X”

    Line drawing of a man beside an artwork depicting a dancer, highlighting the "vulgar" nature of scandalous art.

    Image credits: The Metropolitan Museum of Art

    In later years, left with a fading beauty, Gautreau removed all mirrors from her home after overhearing someone say her “physical splendor had totally disappeared.” She withdrew from public life and died in 1915 at age 56. 

    The following year, Sargent sold the portrait to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, asking it to be retitled “Madame X.

    Reflecting on the work that had once nearly ended his career, he would later write, “I suppose it’s the best thing I’ve done.”

    Online users commented on the homecoming of the famously controversial “Madame X”

    Visitor comments on Madame X painting at the Met, praising Sargent's work.

    Comment expressing delight about Madame X's return to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

    Comment on controversial painting at the Met, preferring original style with strap down.

    Comment by Neil Lavey on a painting's wardrobe malfunction humorously noted with laughing emoji.

    Comment by Doug MacBean on the controversial impact of righteous views on artists in a discussion about a scandalous painting.

    Comment discussing the risqué personality in Sargent's work, related to a scandalous painting at the Metropolitan Museum.

    Social media post discussing the legacy of a scandalous painting at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

    Facebook comment by Catherine Bergeron discussing a scandalous painting's historical prudishness.

    Text critique by Tabatha Tabby Mitchell discussing changes to a scandalous painting's strap.

    Comment praising a scandalous painting by Sargent at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

    Text exchange about a scandalous painting and Sargent's change to a strap.

    Comment by Jo Anne Moricle Kilroy questioning the scandalous nature of a portrait.

    Comment pondering criticism of a scandalous painting at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

    Comment by Patricia praising a beautiful painting related to "vulgar" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

    Comment by Kristen Lengel expressing love for a painting, mentioning its display in her living room.

    Comment about reputation related to the scandalous painting at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

    Comment by Anne Nyman humorously reflecting on society's evolving perception of scandalous, referencing a painting.

    Text exchange about a Sargent exhibit, noting difficulties in painting hands and success with gowns.

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

