2024’s Influencer Fatigue Is Real, And These 33 Inconsiderate Creators Made It Worse
2024 was a great year for many things — but in terms of the content creator world, there seems to have been a few setbacks.
It’s no surprise that many on the Internet aren’t huge fans of influencers. After all, the simple mistake of calling one a “celebrity,” can create quite the uproar.
But it seems this past year, the term “content creator,” ruffled more feathers than most, and we have these 33 people, among countless others, to thank for that sour reaction.
The Meaning Of Women-Only Spaces Have Been Thrown Out The Door
Working out as a woman has always been an ongoing topic of conversation — which is why gyms have specifically designed spaces exclusively for women.
But content creators couldn’t care less about these rules.
“Working Out At Womans Only Gym!” was the title of a male influencer’s YouTube video, with nearly 2M views on top of it.
“Yeah, these type of disrespectful men are the reason Women Only spaces exist in the first place,” read a comment, adding, “They can’t accept the fact there are areas in which they are not welcome, thus have to enter them by force to feel any control.
“It shows their truly pathetic nature.”
The Gym Is A Place To Work On Personal Growth — Not To Ogle At Others
The main reason why most people go to the gym is to work on themselves… but this influencer thinks it’s all about her.
“As the only woman in the whole weight room, I take pride in knowing that every man here is working 10% harder just because they see me,” she wrote in her caption.
Maybe it’s satire, maybe it’s not, but it certainly irked a few people on social media.
“That’s a legit narcissistic thing to say,” read a comment. “Like, not social media ‘narcissistic,’ but actual psychological disorder narcissism. Lol.”
Temple Run Should Not Be Played In Real Life On Sacred Sites
The wildly popular Temple Run game can be seen with our eyes upon visiting historical sites and temples in Cambodia, and influencers have taken advantage of this rare aesthetic to jump over pathways to mimic the app.
But locals aren’t huge fans of this decision.
Many of these areas are sacred spaces, and some say it’s wrong to do anything that would potentially ruin or destroy sculptures that are up to 900 years old — damage that could prove to be irreversible.
“Victim Complex” As Labeled By Netizens
Samyra, a plus-sized Instagram and TikTok influencer, has always been a proud advocate of inclusive clothing, but some people on the Internet aren’t too happy with her strategies of doing so.
After not finding her exact size, she blamed Target for how it “center[ed] on thin” people — something quite common in all of her videos.
And instead of the sympathetic comments one may expect, many were adamant that she look at herself before pointing fingers at anyone else.
“Very few people are built like you,” a user stated. “Market moves corporations, not your feelings.”
Another agreed, “I have a better idea. Get healthy.”
A Non-Professional Food Critic
When TikTok influencer Renesha Monaco visited a high-end Greek restaurant in Toronto, Canada called Estiatorio Milos, she certainly did not expect her brief review to receive so much hatred.
Renesha claimed the place “did not live up to the hype,” citing that the lobster pasta made her feel “not so great after” and that the service took far too long.
But the commenters found her whole opinion to be ridiculous.
“This review makes you sound like a spoiled brat, just because you didn’t like the food, doesn’t mean it’s all terrible,” one person said, adding, “If all the staff are horrible, chances are YOU are the problem!”
Mocking A Disabled Student
A fitness influencer, who goes by @i_am_mighty_fit online, unabashedly made fun of a disabled person for the way he was lifting weights at the gym.
The video racked up millions of views, quickly going viral, but gym “superstar” Joey Swoll came to the defense of the student with special needs.
“2.7 million likes on a video making fun of a kid with a disability, a very painful disability, for trying to work out? And all for what? Some likes and attention on social media? Seriously?” he asked in disbelief.
“Seeing this go viral was very hurtful to him,” Joey continued. “They got attacked, too. I’ll probably get attacked for making this video. That’s fine. Bring it. But somebody needs to stand up for this kid. ‘i_am_mighty_fit,’ you need to do better. Mind your own business. And anyone who liked and supported this video, shame on you.
P Diddy’s Biggest Fan
Apparently, some people wanted to recreate the whole baby oil situation that went on with P. Diddy last year after he was arrested under multiple offenses such as racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.
One guy, in particular, found the entire situation funny enough to buy countless baby oil bottles himself while his friend filmed, holding up the queue, and bothering the employees.
Influencers Aren’t Always Entitled To Free Things
A content creator claiming to be an influencer had a direct request: “Can you make a ring for free? I’m an influencer?” and sent a photo of their page, which was filled with pictures of rings.
After the artist declined, the influencer informed them someone else had taken up the offer and that it was “your loss not mine.”
“Why the hell did you message me then? The sense of entitlement is off the charts,” wrote the ring-maker to which the content creator asked, “Why use profanity? Okay cry baby.”
Did they censor the word p**n shops? Wtf? Eidt: why is pāwn being censored? Can someone explain please?
The Sun’s Not Out, But The Bum Certainly Is
It’s fairly straightforward — a person dressed as Spiderman decided to stop in the middle of a crosswalk, twerking, blocking both the sidewalk and the road.
Making A Scene At The Grocery Store
Grocery stores are not playgrounds… but apparently, some influencers think they are.
One person thought it was absolutely hilarious to fall back-first on what looked to be various frozen foods whilst filming the whole thing.
The simple action alone disrupts the employees there as well as all the other customers. Not to mention, the products are most likely ruined now.
“The Ancient Romans Giving A Thumbs Down”
In the historic ruins of the iconic Colosseum, tourists were seen taking pictures, filming videos… and an influencer was spotted filming a dance video for her followers.
The blurry video from a different user had a deadpan caption: “Spot the influencer.”
“I can just picture the ancient romans giving a thumbs down 👎🏽 and she’d be fed to the lions or sacrificed to the Roman Gods,” read a comment.
Hey! That's a great idea for a new reality show! Influencers try to influence in front of a large audience and the audience does a thumbs up or down. The thumbs down people get eaten by the lions.
An Influencer Was So Focused On Her Livestream Being What Her “Followers” Wanted
A self-proclaimed “fitness blogger” was doing a livestream in a public park when a man sat down on the bench behind her, intending to wait for a phone call.
She confronted him, asking her if he could move spots because she didn’t want him to be featured in the shot. He refused, asking her to move instead, and things escalated from there.
In the nearly 3-minute long video, the content creator made a jab at the person’s age, calling him an “old man,” before saying her “followers” wouldn’t appreciate seeing him in the background.
Guess who didn't read the book on "how to win friends and influence people"?
A Food Influencer Claimed A Restaurant Was “Rude” When They Were Dealing With An Emergency
A so-called food blogger reached out to a restaurant, asking if they collaborated with influencers. After a person from their team very politely declined the request due to a medical emergency they were trying to sort out — in addition to thanking them for reaching out — the “influencer” showed their true colors.
“May your business never succeed,” was their reply. “And may you close down.”
On top of that, they left a scathing Google review claiming that the establishment and ownership “suck,” and that the staff were being rude, when then the screenshots tell quite a different story.
A Traffic Jam Caused By Content Creators
An entire group of influencers created an entire traffic jam in order to get photos for their Instagram as they posed in the middle of the road, beside various sports cars.
One comment hilariously read, “Always keep bear spray on hand.”
The Harmful Effects Of Spreading False Information About Weight
Weight is a serious health topic, and it seems like TikToker Liv Schmidt had to learn that the hard way.
The 23-year-old’s audience consists mostly of teenage girls on the social media platform, and her content regularly consists of her diet, with one of her series called “What I eat in a day to stay skinny as someone who works a 9 to 5.”
The diet in question consisted of a protein bar, a little nibble of bread, a small bowl of pasta and two bites of ice cream — for a total of 800 calories.
Experts say adult women should eat at least 1,600 calories per day, and TikTok has now banned the content creator for violating community guidelines.
Called Out For Driving On A Public Road
Content creators will do anything to get good videos these days.
A driver on a moped was going about his usual day when he passed by a woman skipping along the middle of a road while her friend filmed.
As he passed by her, she turned around and yelled angrily, “You spoiled my video!”
Was he supposed to stop?
A “Rude” But Truthful Response From A Restaurant
Jamieson May, a creator from Melbourne, Australia with less than 9,000 followers at the time of the incident, had hopes to collaborate with a vegetarian restaurant named Patsy’s.
She sent an invitation to the business owner on Instagram — but was met with a less-than-ideal response.
“You don’t seem to have any followers, maybe you should approach us when you have over 100k,” read the reply, as per Jamieson’s screenshot.
Appalled, the influencer said, “Sorry, but that is extremely rude.”
But Patsy was standing her ground, claiming that while that may be true, “is it rude to question something that is obviously not true?”
Jamieson took to social media to garner support and post an angry rant, but other users were not on her side. It eventually got to the point where the Melbourne-based creator had to disable her comments section.
Probably would have wanted the food for free anyways.
$259,000 Worth Of Admirers
An Instagram user truly thought 259,000 people would donate money to them in order to buy a Ferrari.
“Day 1 of posting Ferrari Spider everyday until 259,000 people donate $1 to afford it,” read the video with the caption, “Thank you all!! Help make the impossible possible.”
Gotta Cash ‘Em All
After not getting the response he wanted from a Pokémon subreddit, a guy posted a picture of him in his Dodge car with a very noticeable, giant stack of hundred dollar bills on the right.
At least, the first bill on top is $100. There’s no saying what the other ones beneath are, though.
Pranks Can Sometimes Cross The Line
Riding the metro can already be a terrifying experience for some people, especially if they’ve had a bad encounter before. But that didn’t matter when it came to these influencers.
Two content creators — one whose face was painted like the Joker — decided to lie chest-down on the floor of public transportation in France and crawl like worms while hissing loudly.
“Influencing me to stay the f–ck home,” one netizen noted.
A Very Not Friendly Neighborhood Spiderman
An archived post on Reddit showed a person dressed up in a Spiderman costume looping a large rope over a lamplight before jumping up and down on the sidewalk, while also swinging onto the road where incoming cars were driving by.
Although there isn’t much more to the video, just looking at it can make your teeth clench with how close they come to hitting the vehicles.
On top of that, his Spidey senses couldn’t even predict the annoyance he’d receive online.
Walmart Is A Place For Shopping, Not Go-Karting
In a now-deleted TikTok video, someone filmed themselves riding around in a go-kart in the aisles of Walmart to gain clicks.
“Some people take their job way to serious,” read the text on the screen.
Another Blockage, Thanks To Influencers
Blocking a public space seems to be a trend.
“Obnoxious” influencer behavior was spotted at Tipsoo Lake on Highway 410 in Washington State when an entire photoshoot was set up in the middle of the road in order to capture the interstate’s gorgeous views.
pull up close. lay on horn. continue until obstacle moves.
“Gross Entitlement” Finally Called Out
An anonymous user on Instagram with 36K followers reached out to a Manchester restaurant with the intent on collaborating.
Instead of responding directly, the business screenshot the DM, put it on their story and sarcastically wrote, “Oh, what a surprise! Another thrilling DM from a blue tick superstar asking for a free feast in exchange for an Insta post.
“Because, you know, exposure pays the bills! We’re just thrilled that you appreciate our food, but hey, we appreciate paying customers even more!”
The influencer’s angered response came not longer after: “Personally, I think you’re bang out of order. HOW DARE YOU try and expose us like that???”
A rant followed soon after, claiming their promotions were fair and square and that they were “the ones that are laughing” because no matter where they go — it’s all “free.”
Compensation of positive energy. Hmmm, and they heard the restaurant had great "busy vibes" I would rather have something more concrete.
Not A Disruption, But Definitely A Sight To See
While not necessarily outright disturbing anyone, an influencer certainly raised eyebrows when she jut half her body out of a moving car, fixed her hair as the wind blew it back, and filmed herself while doing so.
“I was so hoping someone was gonna drive by and smack the phone out of her hand,” one person hilariously commented.
Influencers In The Wild
The Royal Palace of Madrid is a historic site and a building where many tourists, and even locals, will take pictures of — as well as the perfect backdrop for content creators.
Right by the grand gates, a group of people were dancing while a cameraman followed them back and forth.
Allegedly, they also got angry when someone tried to walk behind them, according to the Reddit caption.
Breaking One’s Boredom On A Whole Other Level
An influencer named Victoria Rose faked her own kidnapping because she had nothing better to do.
Yes, you read that right.
As 2024 came to a close, the 24-year-old posted a message on X, demanding $1 million in exchange for the content creator’s freedom.
But a few hours later, she confessed that it was all a ruse on Instagram Live, apologizing for taking it too far for her own “entertainment.”
A “Beginner” Influencer Is Not An Actual Label, According To This Cookie Business
To New York-based Halfsies Cookie Company, “beginner” influencers aren’t a real thing.
When Ana Montealegre, a recent college graduate, messaged them hoping for a few sweet treats for her bridal party boxes, their response was brutal.
“My fiancé and I just got ENGAGED!!” Ana exclaimed. “I’m tying the knot and gearing up to spoil my squad rotten! As I dive into wedding planning, I’d love to include your amazing products in my bridal party boxes. Are you in for some bridal bliss?”
But it seemed that the company did their research because when they stumbled upon the influencer’s page, they realized she had less than 1,000 followers on TikTok and less than 2,000 on Instagram.
The owner quickly put her on blast, making fun of her label as a “beginner influencer” by calling himself a “beginner astronaut.”
While some people saw the cookie company’s response as “unprofessional,” others thought the blame was all on Ana.
“Approaching small businesses for free stuff isn’t it,” someone wrote. “If you can’t afford to get married then adjust your expectations and budget, and don’t expect everyone else to go into debt for YOUR day.”
A Child Threw A Tantrum At A Café, And The Owner Did What They Thought Was Necessary
After the owner of an Australian café named Adele’s Café on Magnetic Island, Horseshoe Bay ordered a family to leave their establishment due to a crying baby, a woman named Laura Edwards saw it as her time to shine.
After the family’s two children started throwing a tantrum over a scoop of gelato, the owner Adrian Dalloste said it was the best move to ask them to go, as it was affecting business.
But Laura came to the parents’ defense, saying she hadn’t heard the screaming and that Adrian’s behavior was “disgusting,” additionally even asking her audience members to boycott the café.
Comments, however, took a different side.
“Good on the business owner, I would have done the exact same thing. He has a duty to make sure everyone has an enjoyable experience,” said one person.
“I have kids, and when they were little, if they carried on like little brats, I would have packed up and left out of respect for others.”
Creasing Shoes Just For Views
There gets to a point when views are simply not worth certain actions, but these influencers certainly didn’t get that memo.
A man in public transportation could be seen gathering a bunch of random people’s shoes and creasing them in order to film content, according to the Reddit post.
Of course, it’s normal for shoes to get creased after using them for a while — but Internet users frowned at the idea of a stranger doing so.
"but Internet users frowned at the idea of a stranger doing so" I think this is beyond frowned...wth are you doing it for anyways, it's not even yours.
Social Anxiety Is Scared Of Her
A girl was seen filming a dance video in the middle of a busy street in the Hongdae neighborhood in Seoul.
The clip seemed to be fairly tame, however, as she didn’t have any backup dancers or a whole camera crew. People steered clear out of her way, but it looked as if it was merely out of respect.
“She’s not running all around or anything, she’s in one small space, taking up as much as like 3 or 4 people would,” read a comment.
Spiderman… Again
2024 seemed to be the year of Spiderman because once again, a content creator dressed up as the Marvel hero in an effort to motivate others.
Several photos on media outlets show someone doing push-ups in the middle of what looks to be a highway, screaming, “You can’t give up! You can’t give up! I know it’s rough right now! I know you tried!”
But it looked like the only thing he managed to do was block traffic and cause a commotion.
Dancing At The Airport
Most people have a few priorities in mind when they’re at the airport, and they’re most likely all related to flying. Except for this content creator.
In a 10-second video on Reddit, a netizen posted a woman filming herself as she attempted a handstand straddle — with one hand.
While definitely impressive, comments didn’t share the same sentiment.
I wholeheartedly detest anyone who calls himself influencer. That’s truly the most unnecessary „profession“ in the world, and yes, I‘ve put profession in quotes. I wish people would just unfollow all these idiots
