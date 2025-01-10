ADVERTISEMENT

2024 was a great year for many things — but in terms of the content creator world, there seems to have been a few setbacks.

It’s no surprise that many on the Internet aren’t huge fans of influencers. After all, the simple mistake of calling one a “celebrity,” can create quite the uproar.

But it seems this past year, the term “content creator,” ruffled more feathers than most, and we have these 33 people, among countless others, to thank for that sour reaction.