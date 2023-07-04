Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Metropolis Exhibition Unleashes Hubert Roguski’s Stunning Laser-Cut Wooden Cityscapes (9 Pics)
Hubert Roguski is painting the town, not with a brush, but with laser-cut wood. His art exhibition, ‘Metropolis’, offers a new vision of the world’s most iconic cities.

Roguski’s CityWood series transforms city maps of Tokyo, New York, London, Barcelona, Paris, Kyoto, and Los Angeles into breathtaking wooden masterpieces. Each 72″x72″ artwork, divided into 9 tiles, brings city layouts to life in a dance of depth and shadow, detail and design.

Metropolis isn’t just an exhibition. It’s a journey through urban landscapes from an artist’s perspective. Prepare to be captivated!

More info: thecitywood.com | Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com

New York and Tokyo wooden maps – Metropolis Series by Hubert Roguski

Image credits: thecitywood

London, Barcelona and Paris wooden maps – Metropolis Series by Hubert Roguski

Image credits: thecitywood

Kyoto and Los Angeles wooden maps – Metropolis Series by Hubert Roguski

Image credits: thecitywood

New York and Tokyo wooden maps – Metropolis Series by Hubert Roguski

Image credits: thecitywood

New York wooden map – Metropolis Series by Hubert Roguski

Image credits: thecitywood

London wooden map – Metropolis Series by Hubert Roguski

Image credits: thecitywood

New York and Tokyo wooden maps – Metropolis Series by Hubert Roguski

Image credits: thecitywood

Paris wooden maps – Metropolis Series by Hubert Roguski

Image credits: thecitywood

Art Exhibition ‘Metropolis’: CityWood Laser Cut Maps by Hubert Roguski

Image credits: thecitywood

Share your thoughts
POST
I'm impressed with the London map but I think it's already out of date.

I'm impressed with the London map but I think it's already out of date.

