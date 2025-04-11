Being busy and having a hundred and one things on our minds leaves us little time in the day to do something fun and make it more enjoyable and exciting. While, luckily, most Americans are at least somewhat happy with their lives, we could all benefit from having a few strategies that add more joy to our day-to-day lives.

Having fun can distract us for a bit and boost our productivity, helping us to accomplish the things we need throughout the day. While distractions might sound counterproductive, research has found they can provide mental stimulation, motivation, and enjoyment during the working day.