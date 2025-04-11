ADVERTISEMENT

It’s the end of the week, and all you want to do is hurry home and spend your Friday on the couch, binging your favorite show and stuffing your face with snacks (or go out with your friends, you extroverts). However, it’s not even lunchtime, and you still have the whole day ahead of you. You sigh and try to come to terms with it and somehow survive. Dramatics aside, we know it can be difficult to drag yourself through the workday on Friday. That’s why we’re coming to the rescue with a list of hilariously random memes collected by the ‘Memes Against Humanity’ Instagram account. They’re guaranteed to bring some fun and excitement to your day to make it more bearable!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny meme about loving the ocean's surface while respecting what happens beneath.

memesagainsthumanit.y Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

RELATED:
    #2

    Person in a Snoopy costume surrounded by excited beagle puppies in a cheerful scene.

    memesagainsthumanit.y , zsazsagabortion Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    25points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Funny meme about apocalyptic scenarios, showing a humorous tweet questioning characters' survival instincts in movies.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    24points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those of us who grew up during the Cold War, that was your best option. I lived 30 miles from a primary target.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Being busy and having a hundred and one things on our minds leaves us little time in the day to do something fun and make it more enjoyable and exciting. While, luckily, most Americans are at least somewhat happy with their lives, we could all benefit from having a few strategies that add more joy to our day-to-day lives. 

    Having fun can distract us for a bit and boost our productivity, helping us to accomplish the things we need throughout the day. While distractions might sound counterproductive, research has found they can provide mental stimulation, motivation, and enjoyment during the working day.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Funny meme exchange about a malfunctioning Roomba and witty responses to iRobot support.

    memesagainsthumanit.y , MeekyBlinders Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    22points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    A funny meme joking about alpha males and a higher class called turbo dude, aiming to cheer you up.

    memesagainsthumanit.y , ronnui_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    m2crows avatar
    Mike Crow
    Mike Crow
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Alpha male means they are not fully developed and has a lot of bugs.

    Vote comment up
    15
    15points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    Reddit thread discussing an 18+ theme park idea, with humorous comment about enjoying normal rides without children.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    We don’t have to do big or elaborate things to make our day a little more exciting. Focusing on little, simple aspects of our lives also has the power to change them for the better. The only criterion is that it has to be tiny and fun. However, the latter can be hard to pinpoint, as it means different things for each one of us. 
    #7

    A funny meme showing a meerkat with electrician tools, humorously captioned about someone's dad working at the zoo.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    21points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Person shares a funny meme about being stuck in an elevator, humorously corrected by Slackbot for inclusive language.

    memesagainsthumanit.y , pragdua Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Funny meme text about a man's reaction to women kissing on a New York train, claiming, "I'm not a homophobe, just a hater."

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A gentle peck or what not is fine, but I don't want to see anyone full on snogging in public. That is a private matter.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Despite this, Catherine Price, the author of In The Power of Fun: How To Feel Alive Again, tried defining the concept of fun and says that it occurs when three elements come together.

    The first one is playfulness - we have fun when we’re lighthearted and don’t pay attention to the outcome of our actions. The second one is connection - having a sense of being in touch with another person. Lastly, what makes things fun is flow, aka being so focused and immersed in the present experience that you lose track of time.
    #10

    Funny meme about childhood and parents causing real-world problems for humor.

    memesagainsthumanit.y , imagimeemee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    A Reddit post showing funny memes about strange compensation offers related to dealers.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    Funny meme about a book making people cry, with a humorous response from Roger Freedman on Twitter.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Having more fun throughout the day also doesn’t have to mean adding more activities and more things. Sometimes, the opposite is true. Removing things from our schedule and freeing up some space in it can allow play, connection, and flow to flourish in our day-to-day lives. Eliminating not-so-fun activities that consume our attention, like phone time, gives us more time to do things that are enjoyable without getting too overwhelmed.

    #13

    Tweet about LED headlights legality, humorously complaining about their brightness.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    Funny meme about a party mix-up where a wife jokes about discovering her husband's "wife."

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    Tweet about a son dressed as the grim reaper humorously waving at a hearse, capturing a funny meme moment.

    memesagainsthumanit.y , mattcoyney Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    If you’re struggling with ideas on how to find fun things to do in your routine, Alex Pang, author of Rest: Why You Get More Done When You Work Less, suggests finding excitement in deliberate rest. This means trying to work on a hobby, task, or skill that brings enjoyment to psychologically disconnect from work.

    “Deliberate rest helps you recover from the stresses and exhaustion of the day, allows new experiences and lessons to settle in your memory, and gives your subconscious mind space to keep working,” Pang writes in his book.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Tweet about a funny encounter at a Rhode Island pizza place with a long wait and free pizza.

    memesagainsthumanit.y , baddestmamajama Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #17

    Funny meme about a gas station clerk preparing fresh burritos for a regular customer.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Tall male nurse humorously addresses awkward patient request, adding levity to a long day with funny memes.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    For those needing more concrete examples of fun that could be incorporated into anyone’s routine, website blocker Freedom suggests some great ones, like dressing to impress, doodling, playing mind-stimulating games on your phone, taking a break or a walk, burying your nose in a book, or doing nothing for 2 minutes. You can do that now! Just close your eyes and rest your mind or even daydream a little bit.

    #19

    Man crouched beside sound equipment at event, described humorously as a "moustache twirling goblin" in a funny meme.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Funny meme about a customer's secret meatball feast before his wife arrives.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #21

    Funny meme about shark versus human triathlon skills and cycling abilities.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, if incorporating distractions into your day might not be for you, you can also plan some things to do after work so you have something to look forward to. This is your free time to do whatever you want and focus on yourself instead of thinking about deadlines and work-related responsibilities like during the day. Having after-work activities helps to relax, pursue new experiences, or dedicate some time to hone the skills and enjoy passions one already has.

    #22

    Gym teacher jokes about being smartest by playing dodgeball, showcasing funny meme humor.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Funny meme about a raccoon relaxing in a tree, animal control comment, and making margaritas with a new friend.

    memesagainsthumanit.y , Kids_kubed Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Funny meme showing a "Caution Bear in Area" sign with a real bear nearby.

    memesagainsthumanit.y , orcusnoir Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    CWU Career Services suggests some after-work activities that could inspire those who are lacking ideas. First up are things to do with friends and family to relieve stress and build better connections with them, like having a dinner, hosting a game night, attending some kind of event, making crafts, or exploring your local area.

    Then, they offer activities that improve skills and knowledge, like watching documentaries, listening to podcasts, taking a language course, or joining a book club. 
    #25

    Text meme about balancing mental health by standing in the doorway.

    memesagainsthumanit.y , random-jot , House_Feminist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And at that point you are officially a CAT! Next week we will cover pushing things off the edges of other things.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #26

    Pyramidal spikes under a bridge highlighting humorous meme critique on anti-homeless architecture.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #27

    Funny meme tweet about confusing celebrity news headlines, comparing absurd stories for comedic effect.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I DO NOT EVER want to know what "Flipping a Grunt" means! I know it's probably made up for comedic effect but I don't care! NO GRUNTS WILL EVER BE FLIPPED IN MY PRESENCE!

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Next up are pastimes that are beneficial to mental and physical health, such as meditating, practicing yoga, getting a massage, going on a bike ride, journaling, or coloring. Lastly, they recommend doing something productive, like cleaning or organizing your home, working on gardening, running errands, or planning your meals for the week. Just implementing one or a couple of these activities in our day-to-day can make it more fun and rewarding!
    #28

    Funny meme about a surgery cancellation due to a surgeon's wife in labor, suggesting the baby should be named after the patient.

    memesagainsthumanit.y , kenzianidiot Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    A funny meme about coyotes and outdoor cats, highlighting a neighbor's humorous take on the situation.

    memesagainsthumanit.y , primawesome Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    analynlahr avatar
    Analyn Lahr
    Analyn Lahr
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Keep the cats inside. Especially if there are predators like that around.

    Vote comment up
    9
    9points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #30

    Tweet about falling off a bus, losing change, and a humorous "Sonic" comment. Funny memes sure to cheer you up.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Funny meme of colorful fish lures mistaken for real fish in a text conversation.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Text conversation showing a heartwarming delivery exchange, linked to funny memes for cheering up.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #33

    Funny meme about where you shouldn't have to pay for parking: universities and hospitals.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    boredpanda1_3 avatar
    Becky Samuel
    Becky Samuel
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You buy the land, concrete over the fields, build the roads for the extra traffic, and donate it all , then you get your free parking. Don't forget to include a fund for running and maintenance costs.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #34

    Funny meme about cutting a bagel into amusingly uneven halves.

    memesagainsthumanit.y , dubiousrhetoric Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Funny meme about confusing animal ages, with text questioning why a mom is only one year older.

    memesagainsthumanit.y , evaelevn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Funny meme humorously questioning Harry Potter's bravery in school battles.

    memesagainsthumanit.y , hexprax Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jjonescleo avatar
    Gémeaux jumeaux
    Gémeaux jumeaux
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My 1st reaction was, huh, true... Then I thought, we don't really know what 11 years locked in a cupboard under the stairs would do to one's resolve

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #37

    Bust wearing cartoonish sunglasses with text saying they resemble a character.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #38

    Funny meme about canceling Spotify and revoking Disney+ access, highlighting relationship humor for a good laugh.

    memesagainsthumanit.y , YoungTiempo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Funny meme about a delivery driver asking for a birth year and the reply humorously suggesting 1794 during the French Revolution.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    Text meme about family secrets and miscommunication, likely to bring a smile after a long day.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Two men in colorful outfits dance in front of a temple, embodying funny memes humor.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #42

    Funny meme about the struggle of deciding dinner as an adult, highlighting the humor in daily routine challenges.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    hear me out. just write chili con carne down: you can eat it as a stew like thingy, wraps, with cheese and pie crust out of the oven, with rice, put it with cheese on a slice of bread and either in the oven or the sandwichmaker or in a fried cheese sandwich... it's endless possibilities

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Bart and Homer Simpson in a meme about weather extremes, with humorous text overlay.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    Funny meme about a confusing pizza order leading to a call from the manager, highlighting humorous mishaps with food delivery apps.

    memesagainsthumanit.y , ILuvJohnStanton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Funny meme about a gym incident with a loud fart, humorously shifting blame to someone else.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Text exchange with funny meme about learning pasta for relationship advice from a tiny landlord.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Cat painting meme with a cat holding a drink, intended to cheer you up after a long day.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    Funny meme about creating a word for the feeling when accidentally opening a running dishwasher called "Dishruptance."

    memesagainsthumanit.y , js_horne Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Professor's message with poor grades humor, featuring the Pink Panther looking puzzled.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    data1001 avatar
    Data1001
    Data1001
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Doesn't sound like a beautiful day in *that* neighborhood...

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #50

    Tweet with a funny meme about using a therapist's house listing as a Zoom background for humor.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Funny meme about changing time and debt, highlighting the illogical reasoning in everyday decisions.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #52

    A funny meme text from Ricky about a flight emergency and a passenger's devilish comment.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #53

    Funny meme about customer service frustrations, featuring a humorous tweet about handling a difficult customer request.

    memesagainsthumanit.y , leonardcowalski Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone screwed up the catering. Subway was the backup. This was a first cousin marriage wasn't it?

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #54

    Funny meme about losing a rap battle due to a clever rhyme about getting dropped off by grandma.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Jesus meme with French flag light beam and crying girl, humorously depicting a French transformation scenario.

    memesagainsthumanit.y , artmemescentral Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    A funny meme depicting the trolley problem solution with a humorous twist involving a mountain landscape.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #57

    Funny meme comparing video games in the 80s with today's more complex narratives.

    memesagainsthumanit.y , DrakeGatsby Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Funny meme of dinosaur-shaped pierogis on a tray, captioned as the greatest pierogis.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #59

    Funny meme showing a tweet about a student's humorous email regarding using sources from the 1900s.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    does it mean we are no longer old, but vintage? it feels like it

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #60

    Text meme about a 32nd birthday joke, using wordplay on "thirty-second," aims for humor after a long day.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #61

    Funny meme about wishing for bread and herbed oil at job interviews for comfort.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    Twitter meme about a funny misunderstanding with the last name "White."

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Funny meme featuring a historical figure commenting on spelling mistakes in a death sentence before execution.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #64

    Text meme about cats and static shock, questioning if cats think it's a defensive ability.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #65

    Band member slipping in snow during a black metal photo shoot, creating a funny meme.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #66

    Funny meme about petting a wild animal despite warnings, captioned by Thomas.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #67

    Twitter post featuring a funny meme about parents married for 40 years.

    memesagainsthumanit.y , _RobertSchultz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #68

    Funny memes about driving test fails, featuring humorous comments about mishaps like speed bumps and roundabouts.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A school friend once told me (back in the days of police conducting driver testing) that a buddy of his didn't even manage to get out onto the road. The police officer took one look at the car and immediately slapped a defect notice on it

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Funny meme illustrating historical opinions and their potential backlash, featuring a medieval figure surrounded by arrows.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    supasaab2007 avatar
    James C. (Route 66 enjoyer)
    James C. (Route 66 enjoyer)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A lot of times people don't believe me when I say it, but propaganda is rael.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #70

    Funny meme about a woman suing California after mistaking a bear for Bigfoot, sparking reactions on social media.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Funny meme about a dad yelling at a bear during a camping trip, shared by Paul Schofield on social media.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #72

    Funny meme about a child's innocent comment regarding moving a couch, highlighting humor in everyday parenting moments.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    Funny meme comparing closing 47 tabs to the burning of the Library of Alexandria, adding humor to a long day.

    memesagainsthumanit.y , seapearlangel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Funny meme about mistakenly eating gummy vitamins and feeling super-powered.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Funny meme conversation about bringing a friend on a first date for safety, with humorous refusal to pay for the friend.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #76

    Odd-eyed cat outdoors with colorful heterochromia, featured in a funny meme to cheer you up.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    A bird perched atop a nest decorated with jewelry, showcasing a humorous and funny scene.

    memesagainsthumanit.y , bimbologymajor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    data1001 avatar
    Data1001
    Data1001
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Engagement farming"?? Is that just people trying to post things that other people will engage with? And if so -- doesn't everybody do that? Heck, I'm doing it right now!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #78

    Funny meme featuring a humorous review of the 2019 movie Joker, shared by a Twitter user.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Funny meme comparing male and female country music themes for a good laugh.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #80

    Funny meme about Facebook group mix-up humorously gaining 4.5M views.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #81

    Funny meme comparing generosity of normal wage earners and tech workers with high salaries.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    Funny meme pokes fun at age perceptions; person feels young at 35, broadcaster calls 32-year-old player "oldest" in league.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    Tweet about a basketball team name, bringing humor with 3.9M views.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #84

    Funny meme joking about John Lennon being alive due to a tweet from Paul McCartney about The Masked Singer.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #85

    Funny meme about Hannibal with humorous commentary on solving crimes, shared by user zhai.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #86

    Funny meme about transferring student debt humorously proposes one student as a sacrificial lamb for education sins.

    memesagainsthumanit.y Report

    Vote arrow up