107 Funny Memes That Might Cheer You Up After A Long Day
It’s the end of the week, and all you want to do is hurry home and spend your Friday on the couch, binging your favorite show and stuffing your face with snacks (or go out with your friends, you extroverts). However, it’s not even lunchtime, and you still have the whole day ahead of you. You sigh and try to come to terms with it and somehow survive. Dramatics aside, we know it can be difficult to drag yourself through the workday on Friday. That’s why we’re coming to the rescue with a list of hilariously random memes collected by the ‘Memes Against Humanity’ Instagram account. They’re guaranteed to bring some fun and excitement to your day to make it more bearable!
Those of us who grew up during the Cold War, that was your best option. I lived 30 miles from a primary target.
Being busy and having a hundred and one things on our minds leaves us little time in the day to do something fun and make it more enjoyable and exciting. While, luckily, most Americans are at least somewhat happy with their lives, we could all benefit from having a few strategies that add more joy to our day-to-day lives.
Having fun can distract us for a bit and boost our productivity, helping us to accomplish the things we need throughout the day. While distractions might sound counterproductive, research has found they can provide mental stimulation, motivation, and enjoyment during the working day.
Equally as freaky as the Woomba (thank u forever, Tina Fey)
We don’t have to do big or elaborate things to make our day a little more exciting. Focusing on little, simple aspects of our lives also has the power to change them for the better. The only criterion is that it has to be tiny and fun. However, the latter can be hard to pinpoint, as it means different things for each one of us.
I think it's safe to say that "guys" isn't gendered anymore
A gentle peck or what not is fine, but I don't want to see anyone full on snogging in public. That is a private matter.
Despite this, Catherine Price, the author of In The Power of Fun: How To Feel Alive Again, tried defining the concept of fun and says that it occurs when three elements come together.
The first one is playfulness - we have fun when we’re lighthearted and don’t pay attention to the outcome of our actions. The second one is connection - having a sense of being in touch with another person. Lastly, what makes things fun is flow, aka being so focused and immersed in the present experience that you lose track of time.
Having more fun throughout the day also doesn’t have to mean adding more activities and more things. Sometimes, the opposite is true. Removing things from our schedule and freeing up some space in it can allow play, connection, and flow to flourish in our day-to-day lives. Eliminating not-so-fun activities that consume our attention, like phone time, gives us more time to do things that are enjoyable without getting too overwhelmed.
If you’re struggling with ideas on how to find fun things to do in your routine, Alex Pang, author of Rest: Why You Get More Done When You Work Less, suggests finding excitement in deliberate rest. This means trying to work on a hobby, task, or skill that brings enjoyment to psychologically disconnect from work.
“Deliberate rest helps you recover from the stresses and exhaustion of the day, allows new experiences and lessons to settle in your memory, and gives your subconscious mind space to keep working,” Pang writes in his book.
For those needing more concrete examples of fun that could be incorporated into anyone’s routine, website blocker Freedom suggests some great ones, like dressing to impress, doodling, playing mind-stimulating games on your phone, taking a break or a walk, burying your nose in a book, or doing nothing for 2 minutes. You can do that now! Just close your eyes and rest your mind or even daydream a little bit.
However, if incorporating distractions into your day might not be for you, you can also plan some things to do after work so you have something to look forward to. This is your free time to do whatever you want and focus on yourself instead of thinking about deadlines and work-related responsibilities like during the day. Having after-work activities helps to relax, pursue new experiences, or dedicate some time to hone the skills and enjoy passions one already has.
CWU Career Services suggests some after-work activities that could inspire those who are lacking ideas. First up are things to do with friends and family to relieve stress and build better connections with them, like having a dinner, hosting a game night, attending some kind of event, making crafts, or exploring your local area.
Then, they offer activities that improve skills and knowledge, like watching documentaries, listening to podcasts, taking a language course, or joining a book club.
And at that point you are officially a CAT! Next week we will cover pushing things off the edges of other things.
Money which could have gone towards affordable housing!
I DO NOT EVER want to know what "Flipping a Grunt" means! I know it's probably made up for comedic effect but I don't care! NO GRUNTS WILL EVER BE FLIPPED IN MY PRESENCE!
Next up are pastimes that are beneficial to mental and physical health, such as meditating, practicing yoga, getting a massage, going on a bike ride, journaling, or coloring. Lastly, they recommend doing something productive, like cleaning or organizing your home, working on gardening, running errands, or planning your meals for the week. Just implementing one or a couple of these activities in our day-to-day can make it more fun and rewarding!
Keep the cats inside. Especially if there are predators like that around.
You buy the land, concrete over the fields, build the roads for the extra traffic, and donate it all , then you get your free parking. Don't forget to include a fund for running and maintenance costs.
My 1st reaction was, huh, true... Then I thought, we don't really know what 11 years locked in a cupboard under the stairs would do to one's resolve
hear me out. just write chili con carne down: you can eat it as a stew like thingy, wraps, with cheese and pie crust out of the oven, with rice, put it with cheese on a slice of bread and either in the oven or the sandwichmaker or in a fried cheese sandwich... it's endless possibilities
I think there may be a reason this person is in therapy.
Someone screwed up the catering. Subway was the backup. This was a first cousin marriage wasn't it?
does it mean we are no longer old, but vintage? it feels like it
A school friend once told me (back in the days of police conducting driver testing) that a buddy of his didn't even manage to get out onto the road. The police officer took one look at the car and immediately slapped a defect notice on it
A lot of times people don't believe me when I say it, but propaganda is rael.