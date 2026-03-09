Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Melissa Joan Hart, 49, Responds To Backlash Over ‘Sabrina The Teenage Witch’ Tribute With Toned Bikini Snaps
Melissa Joan Hart posing on the beach in a toned blue bikini and matching wrap near ocean waves at sunset.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Melissa Joan Hart, 49, Responds To Backlash Over ‘Sabrina The Teenage Witch’ Tribute With Toned Bikini Snaps

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
1

22

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Melissa Joan Hart has subtly responded to critics after making a dark joke that some cat lovers called “heartbreaking” and “tasteless.”

The actress famously played a sorceress in the ABC sitcom Sabrina The Teenage Witch, which aired between 1996 and 2003.

The show chronicles the adventures of Sabrina, a girl who discovers on her 16th birthday that she is a witch, and follows her as she wreaks havoc on those around her while working to master her gift.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Melissa Joan Hart reacted to the backlash after her humorous video triggered some cat lovers.
    • The actress, 49, is known for starring in ‘Sabrina The Teenage Witch’ and ‘Clarissa Explains It All.’
    • Melissa recently enraged some social media users by making a joke about her preference for dogs over cats.

    Melissa Joan Hart responded after drawing the ire of thousands of animal lovers over a humorous video
    Melissa Joan Hart at SiriusXM event wearing tan jacket and layered necklaces, linked to Sabrina The Teenage Witch tribute.

    Image credits: Getty/Taylor Hill

    One of the most memorable characters in the series is Salem, a 500-year-old witch who has been turned into a black cat for plotting to take over the world. In addition to Sabrina, Salem is the only character to appear in all seven seasons of the show.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    More than two decades after the sitcom ended, Melissa paid homage to Sabrina by featuring her beloved TV companion in a controversial video.

    Melissa Joan Hart holding a black cat, smiling, in a tribute to Sabrina The Teenage Witch television show.

    Image credits: imdb

    The video begins with the 49-year-old actress sitting on a chair with a toy black cat on her lap. Then, she suddenly throws the stuffed animal into the air and kicks it.

    “When people ask me if I’m a cat person,” Melissa wrote over the now-viral video.

    The clip then shows Melissa petting a black dog sitting next to her. 

    “No Salems were harmed in the filming of this silly video,” she clarified in the caption, adding, “P.S. I like cats, but I love dogs!”

    Melissa was slammed for kicking a stuffed black cat to show she isn’t a “cat person”Melissa Joan Hart posing on a beach in a blue bikini and sarong with ocean and boats in the background.

    Image credits: melissajoanhart

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Melissa’s Instagram quickly became flooded with critical messages, with people condemning the joke and accusing her of encouraging animal cruelty.

    “Real cats and real animal lovers don’t find this funny at all. I love dark humor, but this ain’t it,” one user said.

    “That was heartbreaking. No violence against any kind of animal!” stated another.

    Melissa Joan Hart sitting on a leather chair, wearing a red top and jeans, holding a black cat on her lap indoors.

    Image credits: melissajoanhart

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “That was a bad joke, it encourages violence against real animals, I thought that was a sad post,” a third viewer agreed.

    Someone else deemed the joke “unnecessary,” writing, “People hurt black cats every day. This is not nice. Tasteless…”

    Melissa Joan Hart in a red top kicking toward a black cat, captioned about being a cat person with sparkly effects.

    Image credits: melissajoanhart

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment criticizing a fan base with 514 likes on a social media post.

    Screenshot of Instagram comment from user kathy11157 responding to a post about Melissa Joan Hart's toned bikini snaps.

    Meanwhile, others jumped to the star’s defense, arguing critics were reacting too sensitively to a lighthearted joke about the “cats vs. dogs” debate.

    “It was a stuffed cat. Not real. Get over it,” one fan stated.

    While some netizens criticized the actress, others defended her video as harmless dark humor

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I’m a #catguy, but I thought it was funny! People need to relax and stop looking to be offended by any little thing,” echoed someone else.

    “Good grief… some people take life faaaaar too seriously!!” shared an additional viewer. “I love animals. I’ve had cats, dogs, hamsters, mice, and a budgie in the past. Wasn’t exactly a real cat ffs!!”

    The NY-born actress appears to be unfazed by the backlash, as she recently posted a vacation photo that showed her striking a carefree pose at the beach.

    “New profile pic. #beachvibes,” she captioned the post from St. Barts.

    Days after posting the video, she shared another clip in which she reminisced about her 1990s roles.

    The video showed Melissa drinking coffee and featured a text overlay that read, “Mom, what were you doing in the ‘90s?”

    It then cut to retro photos from her shows, including Sabrina The Teenage Witch and the Nickelodeon sitcom Clarissa Explains It All.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Melissa has also appeared in Melissa and Joey, Boy Meets World, That ’70s Show, and Are You Afraid of the Dark?

    Some of her reality TV appearances include The Masked Singer, Dancing with the Stars, and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

    Melissa is married to musician Mark Wilkerson, with whom she shares three children.

    Her more recent role was in the 2025 Christmas film A Merry Little Ex-Mas, which she also produced.

    Melissa starred for seven seasons in the sitcom Sabrina The Teenage WitchMelissa Joan Hart posing in a red blazer, responding to backlash over Sabrina the Teenage Witch tribute with confidence.

    Image credits: melissajoanhart

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In her memoir, Melissa Explains It All, Melissa revealed that while she was a famous star in the 1990s, she experimented with different hard substances, though she never developed a dependency like some of her fellow Nickelodeon stars.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She shared that in 1999, she attended a party at Hugh Hefner’s mansion where she was allegedly offered illegal substances.

    “I was kind of running with a bad crowd,” she explained, adding that she never “enjoyed” taking the substances and disliked “the loss of control.”

    Melissa’s “cat person” video sparked mixed reactions on social media

    Instagram comment from user ronin31352 reacting to a post with a casual expression of personal opinion.

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment by user mariocdns reacting emotionally to a post about Salem in Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

    Black cat holding wand in front of stone wall, reflecting Sabrina the Teenage Witch theme from Melissa Joan Hart tribute.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Black cat sitting on a doorstep at night with text overlay questioning what is wrong with this generation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of Instagram comment criticizing Melissa Joan Hart for a post, mentioning kids and urging her to do better.

    Melissa Joan Hart, 49, shares toned bikini photos responding to backlash over Sabrina The Teenage Witch tribute.

    Screenshot of Instagram comment criticizing Melissa Joan Hart over a Sabrina the Teenage Witch tribute.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Instagram comment about living in a South Park episode, reacting humorously to backlash over Melissa Joan Hart's tribute.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an Instagram comment by user zohreh_mokari saying That’s not funny with 289 likes.

    Instagram comment by aquidania expressing concern about people hurting black cats and describing it as tasteless.

    Comment on social media from a user named adiiis_bb stating There goes a fan with 23 likes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Instagram comment from user jettmall stating need for a new social media manager, with 199 likes on the post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment reading Sabrina in Australia Part II with heart eyes and red heart emojis on social media post.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Cat
    humor

    22

    1

    22

    1

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    johnparish avatar
    John Parish
    John Parish
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Get a life snowflakes! Everyone want to be critics when on social media, that's the real problem. Easy to be critical and judgemental when they have no skin in the game.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    johnparish avatar
    John Parish
    John Parish
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Get a life snowflakes! Everyone want to be critics when on social media, that's the real problem. Easy to be critical and judgemental when they have no skin in the game.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    Go to:
    Back to Top
    Homepage
    Trending
    ADVERTISEMENT