“Truly A Malignant Narcissist”: Meghan Markle Sparks Outrage After Fans Learn How She’s Trying To Contact Her Estranged Hospitalized Father

After Meghan Markle’s estranged father, Thomas, underwent emergency surgery, it has been reported that his daughter tried to put their differences aside.

Thomas and Meghan last spoke in 2018. Last week, the 81-year-old had his leg amputated during surgery to remove a blood clot.

According to The Daily Mail, Thomas was “fighting for his life” after collapsing at his home in Cebu, Philippines. He underwent two operations to remove a blood clot, which resulted in his leg being amputated below the knee.

Meghan Markle speaking at an event, sparking outrage over how she’s trying to contact her hospitalized father.

Meghan Markle’s estranged father, Thomas, underwent emergency surgery and had one of his legs amputated last week



The father and daughter became estranged following his involvement in staging paparazzi photographs ahead of her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

Thomas did not attend the wedding and has not met his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, or Prince Harry.

In the years since the wedding, he has spoken to the press several times, claiming he was “shunned and ghosted” by Meghan, and once vowed to give an interview every month until she contacted him.

Older man with white hair and beard wearing a blue shirt, sitting indoors, related to Meghan Markle estranged hospitalized father story.

According to The Telegraph, the mother of two has personally called several hospitals in the Philippines, with no success, in an attempt to locate her estranged father, and intends to have a handwritten note delivered to him.

A spokesperson for the Duchess of Sussex told People that she “reached out” the same day she learned about the health ordeal and sent her father an email after the procedure. However, Thomas claims he hasn’t heard from his daughter.

He told The Daily Mail that he was “confused” by reports that his daughter had tried to contact him following his health scare.

Meghan Markle with her estranged hospitalized father, sparking outrage over her attempt to contact him.

Thomas claims he has not heard from Meghan since his serious health scare

Additionally, a hospital source who spoke with The Daily Mail said, “If Meghan or anyone connected with her had called here, we would have known. … As far as we are aware, it didn’t happen.”

The conflicting reports surrounding Meghan’s efforts to reach out to her father have left many royal fans scratching their heads. On Reddit, several users speculated that the As Ever founder had ulterior motives for wanting to send a letter.

“She wants something in hard copy to leak to the press,” one person claimed.

“Absolutely this!!! She wants to leak it to her chosen mouthpiece and then turn around and blame the family for leaking it,” wrote another.

Text criticizing Meghan Markle's attempt to contact her estranged hospitalized father with a handwritten note.

“The fact that she thinks a handwritten letter is the answer here just shows us how truly a malignant narcissist she is,” shared someone else.

“Picking up the phone is better. She’s insane,” a fourth user expressed.

Another user shared why they don’t think Meghan and Harry will fly to the Philippines to see her father in person: “They won’t get the grand welcome they want because Cebu had a devastating earthquake a little over two months ago and major flooding about a month ago. They can’t come empty-handed.”

Sources close to the Duchess of Sussex say she sent him an email and has been calling hospitals to locate him

Older man with a serious expression wearing a checkered shirt and dark blazer during an interview about Meghan Markle controversy.

“Nobody knows what really happened between them and the members of the royal family but them,” added someone else.

Thomas, a retired television lighting director, reportedly moved from Mexico to the Philippines at the beginning of the year.

He is reportedly recovering at the hospital and is not in possession of his phone. Sources suggested that even if he was, it would be “extraordinarily irresponsible” for Meghan to leave a voicemail, given Prince Harry’s experience with phone hacking.

Comment by user Danaan369 discussing media attention and promotion of thoughtfulness in an online text conversation.

Hand holding a framed photo of a man and a young woman, related to Meghan Markle and estranged hospitalized father controversy.

Comment text about Meghan Markle sparking outrage over contacting her hospitalized estranged father.

Screenshot of an online comment mentioning Meghan Markle’s attempts to contact her estranged hospitalized father.

The 81-year-old doesn’t have an active email address but his phone number, which the Duchess has previously used to contact him, remains unchanged, TheDaily Mail reported.

Thomas alleged in 2018 that he texted his daughter every day but she never responded.

Meghan Markle's estranged hospitalized father with two women outdoors, sparking outrage over contact attempts.

Meghan and Thomas became estranged after her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry

Online comment criticizing Meghan Markle, highlighting public outrage over her attempt to contact estranged hospitalized father.

Meghan Markle smiling at an event, sparking outrage over attempts to contact her estranged hospitalized father.

He recently said that he has “always wanted Meg to be able to call me” and remains open to reconciling with her.

“I have never stopped loving her. I don’t want to d*e estranged from Meghan. I want to meet my grandkids. It might be nice to meet her husband, too,” he told The Daily Mail last week.

Comment discussing Meghan Markle's actions toward her estranged hospitalized father and ex husband, sparking outrage.



Ahead of the Sussexes’ wedding, reports emerged that Thomas had staged paparazzi photos of himself, including one showing him being measured for a suit. He later admitted to staging the photos, saying that Harry had warned him “never to go to the press” because they would “eat you alive.”

He explained that posing for the photos was a bid to “improve” his image.

Elderly man in wheelchair holding a cane, surrounded by travelers at a busy airport terminal.

The 81-year-old has publicly expressed interest in reconciling with Meghan

Comment discussing Meghan Markle’s attempt to contact her estranged hospitalized father with a handwritten letter.



The former lighting director acknowledged that Harry was “right,” but said he was “hurt” when Meghan told him he wouldn’t be able to give a speech at her wedding after their rift.

At the last minute, Thomas did not attend the royal wedding due to health complications. King Charles, then Prince of Wales, walked Meghan down the aisle.

Meghan Markle with her estranged hospitalized father in a dimly lit room, sparking public outrage.

Thomas was critical of Meghan and Harry’s decision to step back from public duty in the UK in 2020, as per the BBC.

In one interview he said, “I think they’re both turning into lost souls at this point. I don’t know what they’re looking for. I don’t think they know what they’re looking for.”

Many people do not believe Meghan’s intentions are genuine

Text post from user PuzzleheadedArea4688 criticizing Meghan Markle's actions, mentioning lettergate 2 controversy.

Comment criticizing Meghan Markle’s attempts to contact her estranged hospitalized father, calling her a malignant narcissist.

Screenshot of a social media comment by HighlandWarriorGrl questioning if something will be in fauxligraphy style.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing Meghan Markle’s alleged manipulation and attempts to contact her estranged hospitalized father.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Meghan Markle's actions related to her estranged hospitalized father.

Screenshot of online comment criticizing Meghan Markle for her attempts to contact her estranged hospitalized father.

Comment expressing outrage over Meghan Markle's attempts to contact her estranged hospitalized father amid criticism.

Text message screenshot reading: She's doing the bare minimum just for the PR. Discussing Meghan Markle and her estranged hospitalized father.

Comment on social media showing outrage over Meghan Markle's attempts to contact her estranged hospitalized father.

Comment expressing outrage at Meghan Markle’s attempts to contact her estranged hospitalized father, calling her a malignant narcissist.

Comment discussing Meghan Markle's attempts to contact her estranged hospitalized father amidst public outrage.

Text post discussing outrage over Meghan Markle trying to contact her estranged hospitalized father.

Screenshot of an online comment criticizing Meghan Markle as a malignant narcissist in a discussion about her estranged father.

Comment highlighting Meghan Markle's alleged plan to leak a private email or note to her estranged hospitalized father.

Screenshot of an online comment expressing outrage about Meghan Markle trying to contact her estranged hospitalized father.

User comment text in black font on light blue and white background about personality disorder requiring drama.

