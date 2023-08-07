 Megan Rapinoe Misses The World Cup’s Penalty Shot, Is Under Fire For Laughing It Off | Bored Panda
BoredPanda

Megan Rapinoe Misses The World Cup’s Penalty Shot, Is Under Fire For Laughing It Off
26points
Entertainment, News

Ignas Vieversys and
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Megan Rapinoe, a prominent figure in the US Women’s National Team (USWNT), received significant backlash from passionate soccer fans for her emotional response following a crucial missed penalty during the Women’s World Cup.

In the midst of the penalty shoot-out against Sweden on Sunday, the 38-year-old stepped up for the USA’s fourth penalty with the opportunity to secure a potential 4-2 advantage for her team. Regrettably, her shot sailed well above the crossbar, leading to the USWNT’s elimination from the tournament.

On Sunday, the US Women’s National Team’s Megan Rapinoe missed a crucial shot in the World Cup’s penalty shoot-out against Sweden

Image credits: NurPhoto / Getty Images

Image credits: NurPhoto / Getty Images

While returning to the center of the field after her unfortunate kick, however, Rapinoe displayed a smirk and laughter, leading to a mix of bewilderment and anger among fans of the team – even though moments after, she was already fighting back tears.

“Team USA’s downfall was delivered by anti-America, anti-woman activist Megan Rapinoe’s EMBARRASSING free kick here,” one Twitter comment said.

“I’m generally a Megan Rapinoe fan, but laughing after a missed penalty is not a good look,’ wrote another.

But hardcore fans were more upset about Rapinoe’s strange reaction following her miss, rather than dropping out of the tournament

Image credits: Alex Pantling – FIFA / Getty Images

Image credits: LangmanVince

You can watch the emotional moment unfold yourself

Image credits: bennyjohnson

Image credits: bennyjohnson

Image credits: bennyjohnson

“I can’t believe it. I never even hit them over, ever, when they’re saved. That’s just how it goes”

Image credits: mrapinoe

Image credits: mrapinoe

During her illustrious career, Rapinoe led the US team to win two World Cups, besides winning the gold medal with the national team at the 2012 Summer Olympics

Image credits: mrapinoe

Image credits: mrapinoe

In July, the 38-year-old announced this season will be her last

Image credits: mrapinoe

Off the field, Rapinoe gained recognition for her contributions to LGBTQ rights and for promoting equality in women’s sports

Image credits: mrapinoe

In 2022, she became the inaugural soccer player to be honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor

Image credits: mrapinoe

Rapinoe, who previously declared her retirement from football, making Sunday’s performance her last on the field professionally, had this to say about her reaction: “I mean, that’s a sick joke. I just – yeah. I can’t believe it. I never even hit them over, ever, when they’re saved. So yeah, I mean, that’s just how it goes.”

“I’m really happy for us that we went out like that, playing the way we did [against Sweden], having a ton of joy on the ball,” she told Fox Sports after the game.

The loss against Sweden marked the first instance in their history that the US, two-time defending champions, was unable to advance to at least the semi-finals of the World Cup.

Image credits: mrapinoe

Despite the tragic loss, Nike and the Bidens congratulated Rapinoe on her inspiring career

Image credits: FLOTUS

And so did fans of the team

Image credits: LoshMona

Image credits: CoreofApathy

Image credits: S117doteth

Image credits: gojohnnyo

Image credits: MtnPatriot2

Image credits: 0513White

Image credits: anilsandhya

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I imagine all kind of emotions were running through her head, a wry laugh at her own misfortune is not unexpected.

32
32points
reply
Flamingo Croquet
Flamingo Croquet
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Completely agree. Also, laughter can be a coping mechanism - some people laugh when stressed/overwhelmed. It is a well-known phenomenon and people need to calm down a bit before they make negative assumptions 🙄

12
12points
reply
Load More Replies...
Alexandra Davis
Alexandra Davis
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I laugh/ smirk when I'm under pressure/ anxious or so overcome by emotion that I don't know what my body is doing- lots of people do. The only problem is she had it caught on HD tv with the capabilities to rewind and stop and pause. Most of the people berating her will have done the same at some point, just not in front of all those cameras.

15
15points
reply
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The idiots using the word "woke" for anything they don't like are becoming more and more ridiculous and pathetic.

14
14points
reply
Load More Comments
POST
