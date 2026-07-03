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29-Year-Old Medical Student’s Crazed Revenge Plot Turns Fatal As Disturbing Jail Footage Emerges
Jail footage of a medical student in a cell, handcuffed. This image shows the disturbing side of a revenge plot.
Crime, Society

29-Year-Old Medical Student’s Crazed Revenge Plot Turns Fatal As Disturbing Jail Footage Emerges

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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Disturbing footage showed the moment a 29-year-old medical student rammed her car into the home of an elderly man and ended his life in Brazil.

“I warned you,” the woman told residents shortly after striking the victim.

A video clip also captured the perpetrator injuring herself after being placed behind bars.

RELATED:

    Disturbing footage showed the moment a 29-year-old medical student rammed her car into a home in Brazil

    Crazed revenge plot car outside a residence, possibly involved in a medical student's fatal plot.

    Image credits: srkntnyldz

    Highlights
    • Odair Brustolin, 68, lost his life during a heated scuffle with a 29-year-old woman in Brazil.
    • Vitória Caroline Marangoni Schneider was arrested after she left the victim with fatal injuries.
    • Footage captured the woman ramming her vehicle into Odair’s property before striking him.
    • “I warned you,” she was heard saying in a disturbing audio.

    Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some. 

    Odair Brustolin, 68, lost his life in an altercation that turned violent with Vitória Caroline Marangoni Schneider, aged 29 years old.

    The medical student was arrested on Wednesday, July 1, in Porto Velho.

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    Side-by-side portraits of a medical student and another individual, central to a revenge plot.

    Image credits: g1

    Twitter comment about a medical student's behavior, suggesting psychopathy in a revenge plot.

    It is believed that Vitória had an altercation on Wednesday with Odair and other residents living on his property.

    Footage captured her having arguments with the occupants of the house and seemingly headbutting a woman from the other side of the gate.

    She allegedly threatened to “k*ll everyone” and threw bottles at the property.

    Vitória Caroline Marangoni Schneider was captured slamming her car into Odair Brustolin’s property

    Crazed revenge plot: Car driving through an open gate, related to a medical student's fatal plot.

    Image credits: srkntnyldz

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    Vitória left the area at some point, only to return with a vehicle and slam into the gate multiple times before making her way inside.

    It is believed she struck Odair and pinned him between her car and a wall.

    She then fled the scene in her car, leaving the man with serious injuries.

    Twitter comment describing a medical student's actions as demonic spiritual possession in a revenge plot.

    Odair was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

    Vitória, meanwhile, went to a friend’s house and reportedly asked someone to help her fix up and paint her car.

    About 25 minutes after she fatally struck Odair, she sent an audio message to a group of residents living in the area.

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    The 68-year-old victim was pinned between the car and the wall, suffering fatal injuries 

    A black Jeep with significant damage to its front and side, indicating a fatal revenge plot incident.

    Image credits: CidadeAlertaRecord

    “I warned them, I warned them about 10 times that if they didn’t stop calling me crazy, and treating me like I was crazy, that I was going to go through the gate,” the outraged woman said.

    “I spoke, I spoke a thousand times. I don’t know why you doubt me because you already know me,” she continued.

    Another message heard her say, “And, for me, all of you from this group can f*** off, bunch of insects.”

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    Police and medical personnel with an ambulance and stretcher at night, responding to a revenge plot incident.

    Image credits: CidadeAlertaRecord

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    A Twitter post from Rocky Mark discussing a disturbing jail footage involving a revenge plot.

    Image credits: HoministPapers

    The medical student, who was attending a private college in Porto Velho, was arrested shortly afterward.

    The case is being treated as a homicide, and the investigation still continues.

    Public defender Fábio Roberto said her audios may be treated as a sign of the incident being premeditated m**der.

    “I warned, I warned 10 times that if they didn’t stop calling me crazy, I’d be treating myself crazy,” Vitória reportedly said in an audio message

    An ambulance parked outside a building with the words POLICIA CIVIL, related to a fatal revenge plot investigation.

    Image credits: CidadeAlertaRecord

    Following her arrest, a tweet shared online claimed to include footage of Vitória behind bars.

    The arrested woman was captured harming herself by banging her head against the bars until she bled.

    “The captured perpetrator claimed that police harmed her while she was in her cell at the police station,” journalist Serkan Tanyildizi wrote alongside the video.

    “However, footage released to the press by the police revealed that the woman had been banging her own head against the bars,” he added.

    According to a tweet online, Vitória was seen injuring herself after being placed behind bars 

    A Twitter post from Ashlyn suggesting treatment for individuals with psychosis, referencing a disturbing revenge plot.

    This wasn’t the first time Vitória had a run-in with the law.

    Previously, she was arrested for drunk driving in May, 2025, in Porto Velho and went through the process of a custody hearing.

    Vitória was investigated for bodily injury, drunk driving, and causing damage to two vehicles at the time.

    But she later reimbursed the victims and, hence, was only charged with drunk driving.

    Medical student in jail cell with hands cuffed behind back

    Image credits: srkntnyldz

    She was fined R$ 1.5K (1,500 Brazilian reais or around $280 USD) at the time and was provisionally released on certain conditions.

    The conditions included the suspension of her license and a ban on visiting bars.

    The restrictions were withdrawn in February this year after she complied with requirements.

    The 29-year-old perpetrator was previously arrested for drinking and driving 

    Black SUV damaged on side on a dirt road

    Image credits: srkntnyldz

    “What kind of woman is she, huh?” a social media user asked after the people in Brazil were left outraged over her latest display of violence.

    “People like this should be publicly lynched by the people after being given a square beating by Brazilians as a lesson to others,” one said.

    Another wrote, “Am really pissed at the people behind the gate, it was really careless of them to stand in front of the vehicle knowing full well a crazy person is behind the steering.”

    People in Brazil expressed outrage over Vitória’s recent display of violence

    Social media comment criticizing medical student and calling for asylum

    Image credits: Miwa_Sam_

    Social media comment blaming people at gate for carelessness around vehicle

    Image credits: Thetruth1439811

    Social media comment about people needing healing and exorcism

    Image credits: 0xMavo

    A screenshot showing a tweet replying to a medical student's revenge plot, questioning mental health issues.

    Image credits: STKD_

    A screenshot showing a tweet replying to a medical student's revenge plot, with a humorous comment.

    Image credits: megaufcfan

    A screenshot showing a tweet replying to a medical student's revenge plot, asking about her condition.

    Image credits: DatMESSIFAN

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
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