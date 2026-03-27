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Twerking Spring Breaker From Viral Video Passes Away After Being Flung From Jeep
Shirtless man in a dangerous position on top of a moving Jeep, related to twerking spring breaker viral video incident.
Society, World

Twerking Spring Breaker From Viral Video Passes Away After Being Flung From Jeep

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binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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A spring break reveler was filmed performing a wild stunt on top of a Jeep, moments before tragically losing his life in Port Aransas, Texas.

Michael Brown, 22, sustained a fatal head injury in a crash on Highway 361 on March 14.

One spring breaker was arrested following the incident.

RELATED:

    A spring breaker was filmed performing a wild stunt on top of a Jeep, moments before he tragically lost his life

    Twerking Spring Breaker From Viral Video Passes Away After Being Flung From Jeep

    Image credits: world24x7hr

    Investigators revealed that Michael was enjoying spring break with friends when he was captured performing a stunt on top of a 2012 Jeep Wrangler on March 14. The shirtless 22-year-old was seen twerking on top of the vehicle as it dashed down Highway 361.

    Highlights
    • Michael Brown, 22, tragically lost his life in a crash in Port Aransas, Texas.
    • He was filmed twerking on top of a Jeep, moments before the vehicle collided with a Tesla.
    • The spring breaker behind the Jeep was arrested.
    • The fatal crash took place days after a teenager opened fire at a Port Aransas beach and injured five.
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    Riley Rhoades, 24, was behind the wheel when the Jeep crashed into a Tesla.

    Horrified witnesses saw first responders treat Michael, who was flung out of the passenger’s seat and sustained a serious head injury.

    Image credits: Michael Brown

    Three youngsters in swimsuits were seen next to the wrecked car while first responders tended to the injured victim on the road.

    Authorities found that Riley was drunk, with blood alcohol content (BAC) levels of .14 and .12 during breath tests. The legal BAC limit in Texas is .08.

    The driver was charged with one count of intoxication ass**lt and taken to the Nueces County Jail.

    Michael was captured twerking on top of the Jeep moments before the devastating crash

    Image credits: Michael Brown

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    The Nueces County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed this week that 22-year-old Michael had lost his life in the crash.

    News reporter Ryan Wolf shared a post about a man named Fred donating a casket for Michael’s grieving family.

    Even though there was “no connection” and “no obligation,” the “stranger removed one burden” for the family, he added.

    Twerking Spring Breaker From Viral Video Passes Away After Being Flung From Jeep

    Image credits: world24x7hr

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    Twerking Spring Breaker From Viral Video Passes Away After Being Flung From Jeep

    A GoFundMe page was set up to raise funds for the family, and $7,840 has been donated so far.

    The message on the fundraising page described Michael as someone who would give the shirt off his back. “His kindness and generosity have touched many lives,” the message added.

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    Loved ones remembered Michael as someone “energetic” and “truly special.”

    Three spring breakers were seen next to the wrecked car while first responders tended to an injured victim

    Twerking Spring Breaker From Viral Video Passes Away After Being Flung From Jeep

    Image credits: world24x7hr

    Twerking Spring Breaker From Viral Video Passes Away After Being Flung From Jeep

    Twerking Spring Breaker From Viral Video Passes Away After Being Flung From Jeep

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    “His energetic personality was unmatched, and my son fondly recalls their time together,” social media user Kelsey Hurley wrote on Facebook.

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    Another social media user, Brittany Shaver, wrote a post saying the deceased youngster “wasn’t just a damn good cousin but [an] awesome son, amazing brother and the best of best friends/friend to others.”

    He “loved to just have fun and let loose,” Brittany added.

    Image credits: Robin Brown

    Twerking Spring Breaker From Viral Video Passes Away After Being Flung From Jeep

    As spring break took over the Gulf Coast town of Port Aransas, multiple car crashes involving spring breakers were reported.

    The town was also shaken over a violent incident involving 17-year-old Ernesto Josiah Castillo, from San Antonio.

    Twerking Spring Breaker From Viral Video Passes Away After Being Flung From Jeep

    Image credits: world24x7hr

    Ernesto had opened fire on a crowd of beachgoers on March 15 while driving away in a black Chevy pickup truck. Five people were injured in the incident.

    The teen was charged with five counts of aggravated ass**lt with a de*dly weapon.

    The fatal crash took place days after a teenager opened fire at a Port Aransas beach and injured five

    Twerking Spring Breaker From Viral Video Passes Away After Being Flung From Jeep

    Image credits: world24x7hr

    Twerking Spring Breaker From Viral Video Passes Away After Being Flung From Jeep

    Despite concerning incidents, Port Aransas Mayor Wendy Moore urged visitors to continue visiting the town.

    “My message to anyone that wants to travel to Port Aransas for spring break, is please come, we have an amazing destination and so many wonderful opportunities for you to come and have a really safe wonderful vacation,” the mayor said.

    “So I hope you’re not discouraged by these isolated incidents that happened over the weekend,” she added.

    Twerking Spring Breaker From Viral Video Passes Away After Being Flung From Jeep

    Image credits: world24x7hr

    Port Aransas is home to just about 3,000 permanent residents. But the town hosts around 80,000 to 100,000 visitors for spring break every year.

    More than a dozen arrests were made for drunk driving amid this year’s revelry.

    Stacy Ross said she would visit Port Aransas every spring break with her family, but this year’s visit took a gut-wrenching turn when her stepson was one of the five people struck when Ernesto opened fire.

    She recalled getting a call from her stepdaughter, “frantically crying” and informing her about the stepson’s injuries.

    Stacy Ross’ stepson sustained eight g*nshot wounds and was the most severely injured of the five

    A 22-year-old was ejected from a Jeep after it collided with a Tesla in Port Aransas, Texas. The Texas DPS said the Jeep driver, who caused the crash, was arrested for DWI. The ejected man was hospitalized, though the extent of his injuries is unknown.
    by
    u/world24x7 in
    world24x7hr

    It is believed an altercation broke out between two groups on the beach, and Ernesto began driving away. At some point, he opened fire into the crowd that included members of Stacy’s family.

    “The driver decided to reverse and back up, and then the gentleman in the back seat decided to pull a g*n out and just start sh**ting into our family’s crowd,” she told 6 News.

    Stacy’s stepson sustained eight g*nshot wounds and was the most severely injured of the five.

    Port Aransas Police Lt. Mike Hannon claimed the police department was prepared with extra staff for the season.

    “We have preplanned the resources we have as well as asking the state for resources with the DPS Troopers and with parks and wildlife Game Wardens that’s already been put in place we have an operational plan for that and that’s what we’re gonna follow,” he said.

    “We’ve all done stupid things. Some of us pay the price for them,” one commenter wrote online following Michael’s passing

    Twerking Spring Breaker From Viral Video Passes Away After Being Flung From Jeep

    Twerking Spring Breaker From Viral Video Passes Away After Being Flung From Jeep

    Twerking Spring Breaker From Viral Video Passes Away After Being Flung From Jeep

    Twerking Spring Breaker From Viral Video Passes Away After Being Flung From Jeep

    Twerking Spring Breaker From Viral Video Passes Away After Being Flung From Jeep

    Twerking Spring Breaker From Viral Video Passes Away After Being Flung From Jeep

    Twerking Spring Breaker From Viral Video Passes Away After Being Flung From Jeep

    Twerking Spring Breaker From Viral Video Passes Away After Being Flung From Jeep

    Twerking Spring Breaker From Viral Video Passes Away After Being Flung From Jeep

    Twerking Spring Breaker From Viral Video Passes Away After Being Flung From Jeep

    Twerking Spring Breaker From Viral Video Passes Away After Being Flung From Jeep

    Twerking Spring Breaker From Viral Video Passes Away After Being Flung From Jeep

    Twerking Spring Breaker From Viral Video Passes Away After Being Flung From Jeep

    Twerking Spring Breaker From Viral Video Passes Away After Being Flung From Jeep

    Twerking Spring Breaker From Viral Video Passes Away After Being Flung From Jeep

    Twerking Spring Breaker From Viral Video Passes Away After Being Flung From Jeep

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Natural selection in action. How stupid do you have to be to think that dancing on top of a moving car driven by a drink-impaired driver is a good idea?

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    kristiflanigan avatar
    LizzieBoredom
    LizzieBoredom
    Community Member
    8 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Horrified witnesses saw first responders treat Michael, who was flung out of the passenger’s seat and sustained a serious head injury". Not quite as click-baity as saying he died while twerking.

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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Natural selection in action. How stupid do you have to be to think that dancing on top of a moving car driven by a drink-impaired driver is a good idea?

    9
    9points
    reply
    kristiflanigan avatar
    LizzieBoredom
    LizzieBoredom
    Community Member
    8 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Horrified witnesses saw first responders treat Michael, who was flung out of the passenger’s seat and sustained a serious head injury". Not quite as click-baity as saying he died while twerking.

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