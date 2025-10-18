“Chappel Roan And Joe Rogan”: Matt LeBlanc And Daughter, 21, Make Rare Appearance And Confuse Fans

ADVERTISEMENT

Matt LeBlanc and his daughter Marina made what has been described as a “rare” public appearance in California on October 16.

The sighting comes in the wake of the two attending Shakira’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour stopover in the Golden State two months earlier.

Le Blanc has been observed keeping a low profile after the Friends spinoff, Joey, was cancelled in 2006. At that point, Marina was only two years old and suffering from an illness that caused her seizures.

Le Blanc decided to turn the sudden gap in his schedule into a 20-year hiatus to care for his ailing daughter.

Matt Le Blanc, unshaven, looked comfortable in his casual wear

Matt LeBlanc making a rare appearance with his daughter, 21, sparking buzz among Chappel Roan and Joe Rogan fans.

Image credits: Friends/Crave

Paparazzi snaps showed the actor, 58, and his red-haired offspring walking side by side.

Le Blanc, a far cry from his Joey Tribiano character, looked grizzled yet comfortable in his baseball hat, long-sleeve Ducati-branded shirt, and faded jeans, as he traipsed across a parking lot.

His daughter favored white for the day and could be seen with her phone in hand, her red hair open in a strappy top, jeans, and heeled boots.

According to Page Six, the two were seen entering a building with Le Blanc holding the door open for his Marina.

Some say they confused him with Joe Rogan

Matt LeBlanc smiling indoors wearing a blue shirt, relating to Chappel Roan and Joe Rogan news involving his daughter.

Image credits: mleblanc

Perhaps due to the rare sightings, Le Blanc was unrecognizable to many.

“I had to look a dozen times to be sure that wasn’t Joe Rogan,” wrote one person.

“Thank God I’m not the only one,” echoed another.

The internet had words for Marina, too.

“That is absolutely the woman version of Matt Leblanc. Can’t be a single gene from mom flowin’ in there because she looks identical to Daddyo,” wrote one netizen.

The last time they were seen out was when they took a photo with Shakira backstage in California

Joe Rogan and young woman smiling closely together in a casual selfie featuring Chappel Roan and Joe Rogan.

Image credits: mleblanc

The two documented their previous outing themselves.

A photo of Marina and her father showed them standing arm in arm with Colombian singer Shakira backstage at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Le Blanc was seen in a satin black short-sleeved shirt and jeans. His daughter put more effort into her appearance for the event and donned leather shorts with a strappy sequined top.

Notably, unlike the scowls and surprised looks captured by the paparazzi recently, Marina could be seen beaming cameras on October 4.

Le Blanc says he was burned out for years after Marina grew out of her illness

Joe Rogan walking outside with a young woman, both dressed casually on a sunny day.

Image credits: BACKGRID/VidaPress

Marina is the reason for Le Blanc’s long break from acting. At 11 months old, she was diagnosed with cortical dysplasia, a condition in which the brain’s cortex develops abnormally and results in seizures.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror a decade after Joey, he said: “My daughter was diagnosed with a problem with her head. It was a very dark period.

Screenshot of a social media comment mentioning Chappel Roan and Joe Rogan in a casual text conversation.

Comment by Mark Jensen about Joe Rogan and Matt LeBlanc, mentioning Matt LeBlanc looks old.

Marina would grow out of illness, but Le Blanc claimed that his exhaustion was ongoing.

“For years and years, I barely left the house. I was burnt out,” he said.

Marina’s parents separated in 2006 when she was roughly two years old

Couple posing on red carpet, highlighting Matt LeBlanc and daughter with fans confused by rare appearance.

Image credits: Gregg DeGuire/Getty

“Most actors call their agents and say, ‘What’s going on?’ I’d call mine and say, ‘Please lose my number for a few years.’” Le Blanc recalled.

Marina on Feb. 8, 2004, a few months before the final episode of Friends aired. Le Blanc shares her with actress Melissa McKnight, who is known for her role in the 2001 mockumentary Triangles and Tribulations.

Matt LeBlanc wearing a black tuxedo with a bow tie, looking surprised in a wood-paneled room.

Image credits: Friends/Crave

The two got engaged in 1998 and were married by 2003. The marriage lasted 3 years, and in 2006, like Friends, it ended.

McKnight, who has two children from her previous marriage, and Le Blanc settled into a co-parenting arrangement

Marina’s birth changed Le Blanc’s perspective

Man with gray hair and beard holding a mug featuring an illustration of a character saying I'm fine outdoors.

Image credits: mleblanc

Le Blanc has no regrets. In fact, he seems to appreciate the change of pace the birth of his daughter ushered in.

Speaking to the UK’s Sunday Times in 2005 he said: “My favorite thing is not to work. I like to be with my family or my friends, to ride my bike. I do my thing, go home and live my life.”

“Maybe having a daughter, maybe that’s what it was, but life’s too short to be stressing out about your career.”



“I don’t care as much as I used to,” he concluded.

Fans say Marina is a spitting image of her father

