Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

24 Math Questions From 1st To 12th Grade To Prove You’ve Grown Smarter
Math questions with a sample algebra problem asking to find the value of x in a basic equation on a colorful background.
Curiosities

24 Math Questions From 1st To 12th Grade To Prove You’ve Grown Smarter

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to a new math trivia. Do you remember those descriptive math problems in school? We’ve brought them back. 🧮

Get ready to tackle these 24 math problems. From 1st to 12th grade, each one is designed to test your logic, memory, and problem-solving skills. Put your math skills to the test and prove to yourself that your brain is still sharp – or even better: has grown smarter 🚀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Teacher explaining math questions on a chalkboard to students in a bright classroom for grade levels 1 to 12.

    Image credits: Yan Krukau

    Ic_chat

    Progress:

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh
    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 24
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 24
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    26

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    26

    Open list comments

    2

    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    dkreupeling avatar
    Puck
    Puck
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    From grade 3 and up the questions are 1 or more grades below the grade you,ve put them in. Your grade 12 questions are probably grade 7 or 8.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    isaacbilton avatar
    Hmmm hmmmm
    Hmmm hmmmm
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh that's a relief , I'm British and was wondering exactly how bad the American education system was if that last question happened in your final year of education

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
    dkreupeling avatar
    Puck
    Puck
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    From grade 3 and up the questions are 1 or more grades below the grade you,ve put them in. Your grade 12 questions are probably grade 7 or 8.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    isaacbilton avatar
    Hmmm hmmmm
    Hmmm hmmmm
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh that's a relief , I'm British and was wondering exactly how bad the American education system was if that last question happened in your final year of education

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Curiosities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Curiosities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Curiosities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT