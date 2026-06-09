‘Masters Of The Universe’ Abysmal Box Office Debut Sparks Ugly Blame Game: “Jared Leto Can’t Be A Scapegoat”

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Masters of the Universe has stumbled out of the gate, earning mixed reviews and a disappointing box office debut that has already sparked a fierce online blame game.

As fans search for answers, many have pointed the finger at Jared Leto’s casting as Skeletor, arguing his controversial reputation hurt the film’s chances. But others insist that Leto is being unfairly singled out, claiming the real reasons behind the movie’s sluggish performance run much deeper.

Highlights Masters of the Universe opens below projections despite a reported $200 million budget.

Fans clash online over the biggest factors behind the film’s weak debut.

Amazon MGM remains optimistic despite growing concerns that the movie is a flop.

Starring Nicholas Galitzine in the lead role, the Mattel adaptation has quickly become the center of a heated debate over what hindered its box-office prospects.

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Masters of the Universe makes a disappointing start at the box office

Image credits: Amazon MGM

Based on Mattel’s toy line of the same name, Masters of the Universe follows Prince Adam / He-Man (Galitzine) as he returns to his home planet to battle the forces of Skeletor (Leto).

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Directed by Travis Knight, the film was released in theaters on June 5, 2026. According to Variety, it was expected to gross $30 to $35 million during its domestic opening weekend.

Image credits: Amazon MGM

It ultimately earned $29.3 million in North America and another $25 million overseas for a global opening of nearly $54 million.

Those figures were widely viewed as underwhelming for a film carrying a reported $200 million budget, particularly after 2023’s Barbie, also based on a Mattel property, grossed $1.448 billion worldwide on a significantly smaller budget.

Fans debate who to blame for Masters of the Universe’s box office debut

Image credits: Amazon MGM

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Ahead of its release, some online detractors predicted the film would flop after actress Camila Mendes’ comments about its handling of toxic masculinity sparked controversy.

Following its release, many fans praised the movie on X despite its mixed critical reception. However, many also blamed Leto’s involvement for the film’s weak box-office performance.

In addition to criticism over films such as Morbius and Tron: Ares, Leto has faced controversy in recent years over disturbing allegations made by multiple women.

“Just realized they keep casting Jared Leto in stuff they know won’t do well so they have a built-in excuse,” one fan said.

Image credits: Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty Images

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Despite this, some users argued that Leto’s attachment couldn’t be the reason for the underwhelming debut. One person explained that the controversial actor “can’t be a scapegoat” because he was hardly featured in the marketing.

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Instead, they blamed Amazon MGM for overestimating Nicholas Galitzine’s “drawing power” based on his streaming success and his social media following.

“Streaming stars don’t sell tickets,” they added.

Amazon MGM issues a surprising statement on the film’s box office performance

Image credits: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

While many fans blamed the cast, others argued that the franchise itself no longer holds significant cultural relevance.

Despite the weak opening numbers, Amazon MGM is reportedly pleased with the film’s launch. In a statement to Variety, Kevin Wilson, the studio’s domestic distribution chief, described the film as “truly special.”

“This opening is exactly the kind of critical first moment that validates our holistic distribution strategy – building awareness and engagement that will carry well beyond the theatrical window,” he said.

Image credits: Amazon MGM

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Based on its opening weekend trajectory, Masters of the Universe could reportedly cost the studio more than $100 million in losses and may ultimately rank among the year’s biggest box office disappointments.

The film currently holds an 88% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, suggesting favorable word of mouth may still turn around its fortunes.

Masters of the Universe is currently playing in theaters.