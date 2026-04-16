“They/Them Man”: Fans Fear ‘Masters Of The Universe’ Could Bomb After Star’s Comment

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The upcoming Masters of the Universe impressed audiences at CinemaCon with new footage teasing Prince Adam / He-Man’s big-screen return.

Early reactions to the visuals were largely positive, fueling excitement around the adaptation. However, the buzz quickly shifted after comments from star Camila Mendes sparked online backlash.

Highlights Masters of the Universe generated negative buzz after Camila Mendes’ comment sparked debate.

Fans argued that “toxic masculinity” remarks could alienate the franchise’s core audience.

Backlash grew as netizens compared the controversy to past box-office disasters.

In a recent interview, Mendes discussed the film’s approach to masculinity, triggering heated debate among fans. The controversy has since overshadowed the marketing momentum, with some viewers now predicting the high-profile reboot could struggle at the box office if the backlash continues.

“It’s like the studio WANTS this movie to flop,” one user said on X.

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Masters of the Universe actress discusses her take on Teela

Image credits: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Actress Camila Mendes is best known for portraying Veronica Lodge in the teen drama Riverdale. In August 2024, she was announced as Teela in the upcoming Masters of the Universe reboot.

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Ahead of the film’s release later this year, the actress discussed her role in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. Mendes revealed that Teela’s strained relationship with her father plays a major part in the story.

Image credits: Amazon, MGM Studios

“She’s affected by toxic masculinity just as much as the men in the film,” she said.

Mendes explained that Teela belongs to a “very masculine world” and felt let down by her father as a child. As a result, she embraced those traits to protect herself.

“It’s how she survives,” she added.

Fans slam Camila Mendes’ “toxic masculinity” comment

Image credits: Amazon MGM Studios

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Mendes’ comments were met with heavy criticism on social media platforms like X.

Several fans argued the franchise’s core audience is male and that her “toxic masculinity” comment could alienate them.

“You just lost the nostalgia-baited audience,” one fan said.

Another commented, “I was going to go see this. Now I have to cancel that plan.”

It’s Ree-Ma’am and the Masters of the Diverse. pic.twitter.com/7Jmenlk1ZA — That Culture War Guy (@ThatG25860) April 16, 2026

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Others felt that the actress was needlessly adding a contemporary cultural spin to a beloved children’s cartoon.

A few fans took issue with Mendes framing Teela’s backstory as an example of negative masculine influence, saying it cooled their interest in the movie.

“My days of not being excited about this film are definitely coming to an end,” one person wrote.

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Fans noted that similar comments from actresses such as Rachel Zegler and Brie Larson allegedly hurt the box office performance of their projects. Therefore, they predicted the upcoming movie could also be a commercial disaster.

“This will hurt ticket sales,” one user said.

A second added, “Aaaaaand it’s gonna flop.”

Masters of the Universe director faced backlash for similar comments

Image credits: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Mendes’ comments come weeks after director Travis Knight faced similar criticism.

In a February 2026 interview with Empire, Knight described the film’s villain, Skeletor, as “the embodiment of toxic masculinity.”

As in Mendes’ case, fans took issue with the director’s terminology, calling it alienating and emasculating, especially for young boys, who are the film’s target demographic.

Image credits: Amazon MGM Studios

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A Masters of the Universe reboot, based on Mattel’s toyline of the same name, was first announced in 2022 by Netflix. However, the project later moved to Amazon MGM Studios.

Knight was hired to direct in 2024, and the main cast was announced later that year, with Nicholas Galitzine playing He-Man. Jared Leto was cast as Skeletor, while Idris Elba and Alison Brie play Duncan/Man-At-Arms and Evil-Lyn.

Masters of the Universe is currently scheduled to release in theaters on June 5, 2026.