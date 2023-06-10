Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Marusya Was Hit By A Train, But She Survived And Is Currently In Search For A New Home
10points
User submission
Animals4 hours ago

Marusya Was Hit By A Train, But She Survived And Is Currently In Search For A New Home

Juliya Abramova
Community member

Hello, I am Marusya! I have never had an owner or a home, but I lived in a factory for a year. One worker there was like a father (his name is Roman) to me, and one day when he came to work, he couldn’t find me. He was very surprised and went searching for me… It was the worst moment of my life. He found me near the railway tracks. I don’t remember what happened, but I felt a lot of pain in my mouth. Maybe the train ran over me. Look at what happened then!

More info: vk.com

My father Roman took me by the hand, and we went to the vet clinic. I was scared….

Marusya Was Hit By A Train, But She Survived And Is Currently In Search For A New Home

I couldn’t move my jaw, and after the examinations at the clinic, it turned out that it was broken

Marusya Was Hit By A Train, But She Survived And Is Currently In Search For A New Home

After the surgery, my jaw was immobilized, and over time, I was able to eat on my own again without any problems

Marusya Was Hit By A Train, But She Survived And Is Currently In Search For A New Home

Roman never left me, he was always by my side

Marusya Was Hit By A Train, But She Survived And Is Currently In Search For A New Home

The clinic shared my story on their social media, and many people generously helped me with the necessary funds because my operation was very expensive. As a special gift, the clinic provided me with free castration.

Here I am, already at my follow-up appointment at the clinic, and I’m feeling good, without pain!

Marusya Was Hit By A Train, But She Survived And Is Currently In Search For A New Home

Marusya Was Hit By A Train, But She Survived And Is Currently In Search For A New Home

Roman couldn’t keep me at his home because he already has other animals. Now I live in a shelter, but I don’t hold any grudges against him. He has done so much for me! I will be grateful to him for my entire life. If it weren’t for him, I wouldn’t be able to share my story now!

Marusya Was Hit By A Train, But She Survived And Is Currently In Search For A New Home

Look at me now, I appear happy, and I am well taken care of at the shelter. But I really long to find my own home. Being a big dog, it’s always much harder for dogs like me to find a home. However, I am just as deserving of love. I promise to reciprocate that love. Please share my story so that I may have a chance to find new parents.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Juliya Abramova
Juliya Abramova
Author, Community member

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read more »
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a senior community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Animals
Homepage
Trending
Animals
Homepage
Next in Animals
Popular on Bored Panda
Join the conversation
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda