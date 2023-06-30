This Is The Heartwarming Love Story Of An Elderly Couple Who Have Been Married For 91 Years

In this day and age where love letters are replaced by swipes on Tinder and the idea of “death do us part” is replaced by “see you in divorce court”, it is easy to become jaded with the idea of romance and happily ever after. That is until we see an adorable elderly couple gazing lovingly at each other or sharing a pastry on a park bench. Their love stories give us hope that, perhaps, one day we’ll meet our soulmate just like they did. And if you’re really lucky, you’ll live together for almost a century just like this Jewish couple.

This couple have been married for 91 years – that’s almost a century together

Image credits: BBC News

Falling in love is easy: going on fun dates, playful banter and sleepless nights waiting to see each other again. The romance, the excitement. But then somewhere after six months to two years, the rose-tinted glasses fall off and we see each other’s true colors.

After the honeymoon phase ends, we start to notice dirty socks, awful dad jokes or snoring. One day, they’ll eat the last piece of your favorite cheese and everything comes crumbling down. Staying in love is not easy.

Loving someone is hard work that requires dedication, patience, and opening up your heart and being vulnerable. Some days are harder than others but the reward is sweet – someone who loves your very soul and who is there for you no matter what.

Zechariah and Shama’a, an elderly Jewish couple, have chosen to love each other every day for 91 years.

The couple were married at a very young age – a common practice to avoid them getting married outside their faith and culture

Image credits: BBC News

Zechariah and Shama’a were 12 and 10 respectively when they were wed. It seems unthinkable in modern times, but the times were different back then.

At first, it was a childish infatuation which grew into a strong and solid foundation of love. Both of them were orphans, but a rough start in life didn’t break their spirits and they persevered through many difficulties such as extreme poverty and persecution. Together, hand in hand for 91 years.

Image credits: BBC News

“We had no house. We cleaned the donkey’s barn and lived in it”, the couple had to face extreme poverty early in their lives

Image credits: BBC News

Image credits: BBC News

Together, they had 11 children.”One. Two. Three… I can’t even remember how many were there,” Zechariah joked

Image credits: BBC News

And they were blessed with 64 grandchildren. Imagine their family reunions!

Image credits: BBC News

Despite many years together, they still very much enjoy each other’s company

Image credits: BBC News

When asked what’s the secret of their love, Zechariah smiled and said, “God sent her to me. I was lucky to win her”. Considering your partner as the ultimate jackpot from the universe is a sure way to keep the spark alive.

“Women flocked to me like a herd of sheep, but I didn’t take any of them,” he cheekily added that he only had eyes for his wife all these years.

Having to spend so many years together can be boring but it doesn’t seem like a problem to them – they both enjoy playful banter and teasing each other. It is a gift to have someone to laugh with in the winter of your life.

Ultimately, they concluded that it’s the joy of happiness of being together is what sustained their marriage for so long.

They still playfully tease each other like teenagers

Image credits: BBC News

The way they look at each other reminds us that true love does exist

Image credits: BBC News

Being able to experience love is the most wonderful part about being human. Sure, it has its trials and hardships, but being able to hold your beloved makes it worth it.

I hope everyone is as lucky as this wonderful couple and we all have someone to look at us with love and adoration even when we’re old and grumpy.

