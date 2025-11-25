Who Is Marg Helgenberger? Mary Marg Helgenberger is an American actress with a flair for portraying strong, complex women. Her engaging screen presence has anchored many notable television and film projects. She first gained widespread attention for her Emmy-winning role as K.C. Koloski in the Vietnam War drama China Beach, a performance that showcased her ability to blend resilience with vulnerability. Helgenberger is also recognized for her signature red hair.

Full Name Mary Marg Helgenberger Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $16 million Nationality American Ethnicity Irish and German Education Northwestern University Father Hugh Helgenberger Mother Mary Kay Helgenberger Siblings Ann, Curt Kids Hugh Howard Rosenberg

Early Life and Education Born in Fremont, Nebraska, Marg Helgenberger grew up in a close-knit family, with her father working as a meat inspector and her mother as a nurse. Her early life in North Bend involved playing the French horn in the marching band and a brief aspiration to follow her mother into nursing. Her interest in acting blossomed after performing Blanche DuBois in a college play. Helgenberger went on to attend Kearney State College before transferring to Northwestern University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in speech and drama.

Notable Relationships Marg Helgenberger married actor Alan Rosenberg in 1989 after meeting him on the set of Ryan’s Hope. They welcomed their son, Hugh Howard Rosenberg, in 1990. The couple separated in 2008 and finalized their divorce in 2010. More recently, Helgenberger married Charlie Haugk in April 2022.

Career Highlights Marg Helgenberger achieved significant critical acclaim for her role as K.C. Koloski in the ABC war drama China Beach, earning a 1990 Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. This performance solidified her reputation for compelling character portrayals. She then starred as Catherine Willows on the hit CBS procedural CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, a role she held from 2000 to 2012, returning for the 2015 TV film Immortality and seasons two and three of CSI: Vegas. This role earned her multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations and made her one of television’s highest-paid actresses.