Stunt doubles in movies have an important purpose: to perform dangerous sequences they have been trained for, on behalf of others, such as actors, all intended to keep everyone safe.

However, in the fashion industry, it seems that the models do not benefit from such aid, and often have to do everything themselves.

In a recent and bizarre turn of events, one catwalk model took the fall, literally. Or so it seemed…

A model took a serious fall down a flight of stairs during a Marc Jacobs fashion show, where she wore the brand’s infamous Kiki boots

Image credits: marcjacobs

Last week, a model walking in Marc Jacobs’ infamous giant platform Kiki boots, which are sold for $550 depending on the style, rolled all the way down a flight of outdoor stairs, an incident that has now become a viral trick.

The seven-inch Kiki boots were first launched in 2016, and have become a cult favorite amongst prominent fashionistas, including Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa.

The model in question was also promoting Marc Jacobs’ new $795 XL Sack Bag, as she nose-dived into the staircase

Image credits: marcjacobs

The model in question was also promoting another disproportionately big item, the American fashion brand’s new $795 XL Sack Bag, which looks like a giant roomy tote.

Nevertheless, after taking a closer look, the model’s tumble may appear to have been planned all along.

As it turns out, it was Tereza Kubova, a professional stunt performer and Judo coach, who bravely nose-dived into the multiple concrete blocks downwards.

Upon falling, the stunt performer rose right back up to her feet

Image credits: marcjacobs

Tereza was dressed in Marc Jacobs’ metallic denim jeans and jacket assemble, estimated to be worth more than $2,500.

After reaching the bottom of the stairs, the athletic woman jumped right back on her feet, quickly brushed her hair off, and strutted away, like nothing happened.

The fall was performed by Tereza Kubova, a professional stunt performer, and seemingly directed by an acclaimed fashion photographer, Yulya Shadrinsky

Image credits: marcjacobs

Acclaimed fashion videographer and photographer Yulya Shadrinsky first shared the outlandish video of Tereza’s stunt last Tuesday (October 10), across the brand’s social media accounts.

The stunt professional also shared the viral clip on her own Instagram page, which is followed by just under 4,000 people.

She was seemingly happy to partake in the fashion show, as she wrote in the caption: “Thank you for the opportunity to be a part.”

Marc Jacobs’ infamous giant platform Kiki boots are sold for $550 depending on the style

Image credits: marcjacobs

The world of fashion has no shortage of unexpected incidents and weird displays. Some are planned, and some just happen.

In September, during New York’s Fashion Week, a YouTuber stunned the entire audience during a fashion show, when he crashed the stage and walked the runway wearing a shower cap, swim shorts, and a plastic cape-like garment.

You can watch the already-viral Marc Jacobs’ moment in the video below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marc Jacobs (@marcjacobs)

Meanwhile, earlier this month, a fashion moment turned into another viral clip, as it showed a model dressed in a giant furball, struggling to walk down Christian Cowan’s Ready-to-Wear Spring 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Mi’jon Woods was the model put to the hefty task of being transformed into a furball.

She told CNN that she had a harness and it took seven people to help her stand up in the giant outfit, and as she walked the runway, she said she was completely blinded by her outfit.

Videos showed Mi’jon bumping into British singer Sam Smith, the designer’s partner, who was performing during the fashion show.

Bored Panda has reached out to Tereza for comment.

Many people felt sorry for the model, while others just thought the stunt was ridiculous altogether

