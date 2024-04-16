Ex-Mormon Explains Why It’s So Easy To Spot A Member Of The Church Based On Looks

ADVERTISEMENT

An ex-Mormon has shared her theory of why members of her former church resemble each other.

YouTuber Alyssa Grenfell moved from Utah to New York in 2017. Now, she’s using her platform to inform her followers about her days in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and explain why she “gave up eternal life for coffee.”

In one of her videos, titled “Mormon face is a real thing,” the 31-year-old shared why she believes members of the Mormon Church have a physical resemblance.

“I see this all over social media, where content creators get tons of comments saying ‘You look very Mormon,’” she begins saying in the clip, which has received 2.5 million views.

Image credits: Alyssa Grenfell

The video then shows a photo of Ryan Gosling, with Alyssa writing that the Canadian actor “used to be a Mormon, and people say he has a Mormon face.”

“Mormons really only marry other Mormons,” the YouTuber reasoned. “You can’t marry in a Mormon temple unless it’s two Mormons getting married. This, in large part, has made it so that the gene pool is actually very small — especially in a place like Utah, where Mormons fled and went to Utah to be able to practice polygamy in peace.”

Therefore, those church members were only having children with other Mormons “for a very long time.”

Image credits: Alyssa Grenfell

“The only opportunity to make the gene pool a little larger is to convert people,” Alyssa said.

“Also, Mormons thought interracial marriage was a sin for decades,” an overlay text on the video reads.

According to the author of “How to Leave the Mormon Church: An Exmormon’s Guide to Rebuilding After Religion,” the Mormon “look” is accompanied by a specific “Mormon vibe,” which the content creator describes as “super hyper-friendly.”

“Mormons are taught to proselytize and share their religion,” she continued. “I think that Mormon culture is very copycat.”

Image credits: Alyssa Grenfell

A 2010 research paper may actually prove Alyssa’s point. Psychology professor Nicholas Rule of Toronto University found that Mormons and non-Mormons alike can identify Mormons based on their appearance—more specifically, their “skin texture.”

Rule began the study by collecting images of Mormon and non-Mormon men and women from major cities in the U.S. The photographed individuals had no facial adornments (piercings or glasses) and were aged 18–30. Participants were asked to differentiate between who was Mormon and who was not.

Non-Mormons could identify Mormons 60% of the time, and the percentage of Mormons identifying Mormons was slightly higher.

Rule explained that skin texture was the key indicator in distinguishing a Mormon from a non-Mormon, and it was related to a perception of health.

Image credits: Entheta

Mormon doctrine advises against the use of tobacco, alcohol, coffee, tea, and drugs.

These factors make Mormons some of the healthiest and longest-living people, according to a UCLA study.

“People make inferences about group membership based on how healthy someone looks, and some see spirituality in that,” Rule explained.

“Perceptions of health were also responsible for differences in perceived spirituality, explaining folk hypotheses that Mormons are distinct because they appear more spiritual than non-Mormons,” the study, published in the Public Library of Science Journal, reads.

