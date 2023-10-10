ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever experienced the anticipation of visiting NYC’s Empire State Building, only to find that half a day of waiting didn’t quite live up to the hype? And that $35 out of your pocket certainly won’t make the disappointment less bitter.

Of course, the experiences vary and there are certain hacks to the Empire State Building’s experience – or any other “tourist trap” experience – that locals guard with their lives. But no matter what place you’re sightseeing, whether it’s the Big Apple, Tokyo or Sydney, there’s an abundance of ‘must-see’ tourist attractions that are disappointing in nature, but that alone didn’t stop generation after generation of curious folks from falling for it.

Recently, good folks at SavingSpot devised the map of the world’s most overpriced tourist traps based on Trip Advisor reviews

Image credits: cashnetusa

Image credits: cashnetusa

Whether you’re planning a trip to Minnesota or LA, you can find out which tourist spots you should steer away from (unless, of course, money’s not an issue)

Image credits: cashnetusa

Image credits: cashnetusa

Image credits: cashnetusa

Image credits: cashnetusa

Image credits: cashnetusa

Image credits: cashnetusa

Well, the good news is that there’s now a data-driven map that highlights the most overpriced hotspots worldwide, based on TripAdvisor reviews. Whether it’s the nonsensical entrance fee, absurd cost of parking, or on-site food and drink expenses, the smart people at SavingSpot by CashNetUSA crunched down the numerous reviews that had the word ‘expensive’ in their feedback and spat out a comprehensive and illustrated map of ‘The Worst Value Tourist Attractions in the World.’

So, whether you’re planning your first trip or simply want to see which tourist-y attractions that left a bitter taste in your mouth made it to the list, look no further.

10. The Empire State Building, USA ( 3,056 mentions)

Image credits: Charles Parker

That the iconic Empire State Building, the fourth tallest building in New York City, the sixth tallest in the United States, made it to the top of the list is not particularly surprising. Asking tourists to splash almost $50 for a chance to see The City That Never Sleeps the way Alicia Keys and Taylor Swift see it – to feel like you’re on top of the world – undoubtedly holds its charm. It’s no wonder it boasts the coveted “Traveler’s Choice” award on TripAdvisor.

“It was our first visit to NYC & the Empire State is such an iconic building that we felt we just had to book to go there,” reads Sam F’s review of the experience from last month.

“But to be honest, we were a little disappointed. Compared to some of the other observatory buildings/experiences, this one is lacking a little.”

Another said: “It’s a tourist trap, no surprise. The entrance is ridiculously hard to find and there are no instructions provided when the tickets are purchased.”

9. Warwick Castle, England (3,067 mentions)

Image credits: DeFacto

With a staggering 4,000 castles dotting its lush landscape, England is a land where history practically seeps through its ancient walls. There’s an undeniable energy and mystique in walking through a meticulously crafted structure that predates even Elvis Presley and the advent of electricity, yes. However, the cost of entering these majestic castles can sometimes dampen the initial excitement.

The Warwick Castle, “Britain’s ultimate historical experience for friends and family”, then, is the epitome of such an unconvincing bargain, asking tourists to splash anywhere from £26 to £43 for a ticket.

Constructed by William the Conqueror in 1068, the castle, originally a wooden motte-and-bailey structure, was later rebuilt in stone during the 12th century. It provides inquisitive tourists with the opportunity to experience the spectacle of jousting, along with the UK’s most extensive birds of prey display and special seasonal shows for occasions such as Halloween and Christmas.

While that’s all fun and nice, the running theme of the reviews of Warwick Castle is how expensive it is. “We visited midweek and are 4 seniors. The pricing of the tickets did not allow for any discounted entry due to our age, but students and groups were given discount,” one of the more recent reviews read.

“The standard price is £39 + £10 parking + £6 per person to enter the Dungeon Experience, add that up and it is a hefty sum! Overall not a bad day out, but overpriced, hence my 3-star review.” Take that, William the Conqueror!

8. Magic Kingdom Park, USA ( 3,127 mentions)

Image credits: Spmartin15

Florida’s Magic Kingdom Park stands as one of the world’s most frequented amusement parks, welcoming over 17 million visitors in 2022. This beloved, yet slightly overpriced theme park offers your usual timeless attractions, captivating fireworks shows, musical parades, and, of course, a delightful array of beloved Disney characters no kid in their right mind can say no to.

Still, unless you manage to persuade the ticket booth that you’re younger than 10, brace yourself to spend $160 for a day ticket — a prospect that doesn’t sit well with many grown-ups, naturally.

“Disney I know u have to make money but not with those line I will never ever in my life come back to Disney even with a free tickets never ever again,” one recent review said.

“Don’t spend the money and don’t put your kids they don’t deserve to make 70 or 80 minute line is too ridiculous.”

7. Blue Lagoon, Iceland (3,139 mentions)

Image credits: Benjamin Rascoe

If you find yourself drawn to natural tourist attractions over completely man-made ones, like Disneyland or the Empire State Building, chances are you’re already familiar with the remote beauty of Iceland’s Blue Lagoon, the most-visited tourist activity on the island.

Earning titles such as one of the “World’s 100 Greatest Places” by TIME magazine and one of the 25 wonders of the world by National Geographic, the appeal of natural milky, smooth geothermal seawater is undeniable.

However, the overall satisfaction often hinges on the cost of the experience, and in the case of the Blue Lagoon, over 3,000 TripAdvisor reviews suggest that the price tag, ranging from $92 for the basic package, is as appealing as the smell of sulfur (think rotten eggs) – the natural byproduct of geothermal seawater.

6. Universal Studios Florida, USA (3,189 mentions)

Image credits: NBCUniversal

That Universal Studios Florida theme park made it to the list is all but surprising. Encompassing 840 acres and rooted in the allure of the entertainment industry, especially the magic of the big screen (as captured in its original tagline “Ride the Movies!”), Universal Studios Florida, along with its connected theme parks, forms the expansive Universal Orlando Resort. This entertainment hub draws an astonishing 22 million tourists annually.

Well, since the running theme of this list is overpriced amusement, you won’t be surprised to hear that over 3,000 past visitors think that Universal Studios Florida isn’t worth the money ($119 for a full-day ticket).

“Very long lines, extremely overpriced for what it is. We paid extra to skip the lines, but we still usually had to wait a bit and the tickets were astronomically expensive. Probably will not be back,” Paula R said in her 3-star review.

At least the theme park’s representatives seem very concerned about those bad reviews – not that it will get your hard-earned cash back…

5. The View from The Shard, England (3,223 mentions)

Image credits: Miklos Magyar

Almost 309 meters above sea level, the UK’s answer to The Eye of Sauron, perhaps the Empire State Building too, The Shard is the tallest building in the country (formerly the tallest one in Europe too, before Warsaw’s Varso Tower stole the title by a single mere meter in 2021, not to mention Brexit). It’s made of so much glass that you could cover the equivalent of eight football pitches or two and a half Trafalgar Squares with it.

Despite its glorious status and fancy façade, beckoning tourists to the 69th-floor observation deck where the mesmerizing panorama of one of the world’s most expensive cities is just waiting to steal your breath away, it appears that the ‘Walkie-Talkie building’, as people monikered it, did not leave a lasting impression on many visitors – partly due to the general entry cost that will set you back $40. Or, as locals would say: what a load of bollocks.

“A good view of the city but after you have walked around up there for 30 mins or so taking pictures you are pretty much done,” Steviefull says in his 4-star review. “Worth doing yes, but pricey for what it is.”

4. Burj Khalifa, United Arab Emirates (4,839 mentions)

Image credits: ZQ Lee

Continuing on the Earth’s tallest, yet overpriced buildings theme, according to Trip Advisor reviews, Burj Khalifa definitely takes the cake. Not because of its neck-breaking height that even the Almighty himself can feel poking at Heaven’s doors. But because almost 5,000 people deemed the crown jewel of Dubai too expensive for their taste.

“Very expensive trip ruined by the Instagram clowns. Nasty, rude people thinking they buy a ticket and they now own the place. I just photobombed them,” Garry B says in his 3-star review.

3. London Eye, England (5,066 mentions)

Image credits: Khamtran

If you’ve ever visited London, one attraction that surely grabbed your attention is the London Eye. Situated at the core of the bustling city with its 9.6 million inhabitants, this fancy observation wheel reaches a height of 135 meters and allows visitors to gaze out at the twinkling lights of New Scotland Yard and Wembley Stadium from within glass pods that could easily be mistaken for escape pods in a semi-futuristic blockbuster.

That being said, the rotation on this colossal Ferris wheel – which was actually the world’s tallest Ferris wheel when it was built back in 1999 – lasts just 30 minutes, and most visitors end up sharing pods with groups of other tourists anyway. All for the price of £25.5.

If that doesn’t sound like a great deal, well, you’re not alone. In fact, more than 5,000 reviewers were left feeling like they didn’t get their money’s worth.

“The experience itself is quite ordinary. The few voice updates explaining particular buildings of note are interesting but very brief,” Ciaran claims in his 2-star review.

“They just serve to highlight how few updates there are. I suppose they want you to buy other guides. Very expensive for what it is.”

2. LEGOLAND Windsor Resort, England (5,680 mentions)

Image credits: Rob Young

We hate to say this, but The LEGOLAND Windsor Resort in England might be losing its edge. Dedicated to the little plastic-y, colorful bricks that raised entire generations when Instagram and YouTube seemed like a thing of the future, this theme park has been inviting families to experience the joy of LEGO since 1996. Not to mention the Best UK Attraction award it received at the annual School Travel Awards last year.

Still, despite the numerous rides and attractions – many of which have been created from 80 million individual LEGO bricks – almost 6,000 tourists seem to liken the joy of LEGOLAND’s admission fee (of $81) to the immense pleasure of stepping on those pointy bricks with your bare feet.

Or, as 953AlexC said: “Went with my 6 year old daughter so just the two of us. Overall, the park just isn’t value for money, I felt ripped off at the end of the day and for the experience I wouldn’t go back, there are better parks.” 2 stars.

1. Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, England (8,283 mentions)

Image credits: Karen Roe

We have to hand it to the Brits who run London’s entertainment industry: they know what they’re doing. Boasting a notable presence with at least three spots on this very same list, The Swinging City along with its Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter clinches the title of the most overpriced tourist attraction in the world, according to Trip Advisor reviews.

The venue, located just 20 miles north of London, provides Harry Potter fans with the opportunity to explore iconic locations from the film series, such as Hogwarts Great Hall, Forbidden Forest, Gringotts Wizarding Bank (filled with 210,000 shiny coins), and Diagon Alley, among others. However, the enchantment was lost on over 8,000 guests who thought that the cost of admission was anything but fair.

“Had a lovely day, lots to do and see. Took us ~2 hours to complete the tour. However, there is lots of unnecessary waiting. AND THEN, you have the awful privilege of going into their gift shop. It is quite literally, gobsmacking, how expensive it is,” Anthony F said in his 3-star review.

“If you’re wanting a basic souvenir, you will spend a fortune; it’s an absolute farce and such a shame for visiting families with young children.”