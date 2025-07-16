Woman Torments Her Kids, Then Plays The Victim, Harassed Daughter Exposes Her Cruelty Publicly

ADVERTISEMENT

Children are so small and vulnerable that they have no option but to rely on their parents. However, it’s truly heartbreaking when they end up with a toxic mother or father who ruins their life. This type of emotional trauma can last for a long time and also affect their future.

Even this daughter revealed just how much damage her unstable mom caused not just for her, but also for the half-siblings. The woman was so twisted that she first tried to play the victim to gain sympathy, but it quickly backfired. Read on to uncover what truly happened!

Having toxic parents is one of the worst ordeals that people can face during their childhood

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

A mom posted about how she went to her twin sons’ 16th birthday party and faced utter humiliation as they didn’t even care about the gifts she got them

Image credits: anon

Image credits: Erik Mclean / Pexels (not the actual photo)

They didn’t just mock the gifts, but also said that nobody cared when she said that she was leaving, which hurt her more

Image credits: anon

Image credits: Thirdman / Pexels (not the actual photo)

She was so angry by their callous behavior that she looked at the twins and said that she wished she never had them

Image credits: anon

Image credits: Halide Nur K. / Pexels (not the actual photo)

However, the plot twists here because her daughter, that she conveniently failed to mention, revealed what a toxic and neglectful mom (Jane) she is

Image credits: throwRAdontbealarmed

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels (not the actual photo)

She was emotionally cruel to her daughter, and even did the same when she married William and had twins, as she only wanted one kid

Image credits: throwRAdontbealarmed

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

After delivery, she was diagnosed with postpartum psychosis and was admitted; however, things got worse when she returned from the hospital

Image credits: throwRAdontbealarmed

Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

William moved out with all 3 children after he found Jane had forced the 11-year-old daughter to cook for the kids, and even locked herself in the bathroom

Image credits: throwRAdontbealarmed

Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels (not the actual photo)

On her daughter’s 16th birthday, Jane called her to collect her stuff as she was moving, but things escalated when she refused to forgive her mom for what she had done

Image credits: throwRAdontbealarmed

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She again showed up for the twins’ 16th birthday and started her theatrics by saying she wished she had never had them in the first place

Image credits: throwRAdontbealarmed

Image credits: Eduardo Barrios / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Apart from the daughter, Jane also traumatized the twins, who didn’t know much about her until then

That was the last that we heard from the daughter or Jane, but the mom definitely scarred her children for life

Today’s story might seem a little unbelievable because of how dramatic and torturous it actually is. It all began when a mom vented online about how she went to her 16-year-old twins’ birthday party, where they ignored her gifts. Apparently, they didn’t like what she got them and even told her so. She opened up about how their carelessness hurt her and said she was leaving.

When nobody even cared about that, she told the twins that she hates them both and wishes she had never had them in the first place. Then she goes on to say that the next day, the kids’ father came begging to her door as they were all sorry for the drama, but she refused to forgive them. Sounds quite shocking, doesn’t it? But here’s the twist, folks, it was all a lie written to gain sympathy.

That’s right! Soon enough, her daughter, whom she conveniently left out of the story, revealed the jaw-dropping truth behind it all. She was the result of a one-night stand, and although her mom (Jane) raised her alone, she never wanted her. In fact, the kid was neglected and also faced emotional cruelty at her hands, so growing up was not at all a piece of cake for her.

Research clearly indicates that the consequences of childhood emotional neglect can last a lifetime, and they are blatantly present throughout the whole story. The only good thing that happened was when Jane married William, who adopted her daughter when the couple had twins.

However, Jane only wanted one child (Oscar) and went on to do the same thing to the other one (John) that she had already done to her daughter. Basically, only looking after Oscar, while ignoring John unless he needed to be fed. The thing is, she had an intense case of postpartum psychosis, so Jane was hospitalized for 5 months, but after that, things just worsened instead of getting better.

Image credits: Zen Chung / Pexels (not the actual photo)

One day, William came home to find that Jane had made her 11-year-old daughter cook dinner for the twins, threw things at her, and even locked herself in the bathroom. That was probably the last straw, as the poor fellow left the house with the kids, filed for divorce, and also got custody of the daughter. They also moved, and things were fine for a while until the daughter turned 16.

Jane told her she was moving and to come collect her stuff, and unsuspecting of anything, she went. First, her mom started to apologize for all the damage that she had caused, but then, she just lost it when her daughter refused to forgive her. She even got physically violent and pushed her out. It has been observed that this can take a hurtful toll on kids, and the teen must be devastated.

William was so upset by this that he made sure that Jane’s mandated visits for her daughter were lifted. Unfortunately, the trouble didn’t end there, because the woman again popped up in their lives during the twins’ 16th birthday. This lady just refuses to part with her toxicity! Things didn’t unravel as Jane had mentioned; rather, it was she who started all the shouting and drama.

It’s obvious that William and his sister wanted her gone from there, but she wreaked havoc before going and mentioned how she regretted having the twins. Data shows that parental interactions can have a deep impact on the kids, so naturally, the brothers were distraught. After all, who wouldn’t be when a parent said they are unwanted?

People online simply lost it when the whole truth was revealed, and they didn’t waste a moment in shaming the mom for ruining everyone’s life. I really hope that all 3 of the kids cut contact with her and she never goes back to cause more harm for them. Don’t you agree as well? How would you handle such a situation? Let us know in the comments below!

People online were horrified by the mother’s behavior and they said that she really should get help or she might worsen things

