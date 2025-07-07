“I Don’t Babysit Brats”: Neighbor Won’t Babysit Undisciplined Kid, His Mom Throws Hissy Fit Over It

ADVERTISEMENT

Children are fun and all, but the unruly ones can get on your nerves sometimes. You know, the ones who love to throw a tantrum and just know that mommy or daddy will give them the world if they ask. But can you really blame them if they have irresponsible parents?

Just like this reckless kid, with zero discipline, whose mom lets him run amok. Of course, Reddit user scientistbish refused to babysit him when he frightened her pets. Little did she know that his mom would be the bigger issue here. Read on to see what happened!

Children’s chaotic behavior can’t be held accountable if their parents shirk away from disciplining them

The poster usually babysits a girl living across from her, so another neighbor asked her to babysit her son as well, but she refused

Image credits: scientistbish

This boy is quite troublesome, and even frightened her Guinea pigs once, but his mom just won’t discipline him

Image credits: scientistbish

However, the entitled mom didn’t feel any shame demanding she babysit him for free, and even brought out the “we’re neighbors” card

Image credits: scientistbish

When the poster refused to budge, she threw a fit about being a single mom and stormed away

I have a feeling that you might enjoy today’s story, considering that it’s literally dripping with drama, all thanks to a reckless child and his entitled mommy. It all started when the mom found out that the original poster (OP) babysits a girl who lives across from her. She jumped on the opportunity and asked her to babysit her son as well, but OP straight out refused.

The thing is, while the girl is a pleasure to babysit, the boy is the exact opposite. He loves to throw tantrums every opportunity that he gets, and OP can even hear him through the walls. What’s more, he once entered her house and tried to grab her Guinea pigs, completely terrifying them. So, is it a wonder that the poster refused to look after such a wild child?

His mom, on the other hand, is a whole different story! She expected the poster to babysit such a chaotic kid for free, as it was just four hours every few days. Handling that naughty child for just four hours definitely sounds pretty traumatic, to be honest, and to wriggle out of it, the OP told her her rates. The shocked mom tried to play the “but we’re neighbors” card, which didn’t really work on the poster.

This just annoyed the woman who gave her some stupid lecture about being a single mom and that she shouldn’t prioritize money. Look who’s talking! Eventually, she left all huffy, accusing OP of ruining her day. The silver lining to this story is the little girl’s reaction to this, claiming that at least the guinea pigs will be safe from the unruly boy!

Research clearly suggests that entitled people have high demands, expect others to do things for them without any gratitude, and love to cause a scene when their demands are not met. That definition totally points at the mom in our story, and folks were right to call out her behavior. I mean, she literally thinks of babysitting as a joke rather than this massive responsibility.

Just like a lot of netizens, even I feel terrible for the kid, really. It’s actually common knowledge about how important it is to discipline your children, but it might surprise you that many people just lack this common sense. Nobody is talking about harsh discipline, which research suggests can have negative consequences, but they should at least be taught how to be good humans, right?

A lot of netizens said that it baffles them how parents can just dump their kids on another person, all for free. Sadly, statistics show that many child-care workers don’t earn a basic living wage. I feel it’s all thanks to people like the entitled mom in this story that sometimes, people working in this field earn so little.

Moreover, what shocked me more was how she almost cursed her like a witch when she said that one day OP will understand the struggles of a single mom. Alas, some people just lack basic empathy, right? What do you think? If you were in the poster’s shoes, what would you say to such a woman? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

People said that she sounds like a nightmare, while many worried about how the kid would turn out

