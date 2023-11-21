Woman Talks About "The Penny Method" And It's A Pretty Disturbing Dating Trend

ADVERTISEMENT

The world of dating is not dissimilar from a jungle, with its own obscuring canopy, pitfalls, predators, and other possible dangers that one has to prepare for. At the same time, creeps and just shady folks out there are constantly developing tricks to keep their partners in the dark.

TikToker Erika Tham shared her harrowing discovery about the “penny method” some guys use to manipulate their dates. Viewers were shocked by just how manipulative the strategy was and how hard it can be to detect. We have reached out to Erika Tham by email and will update the article when she gets back to us.

The dating scene has its own collection of liars, manipulators, and tricks one has to look out for

A woman on TikTok shared a new dating strategy some men are now employing

“I’m getting ready to go on a date. But I learned some information today that feels illegal to know. I was talking to one of my guy friends about love bombing. And he goes, ‘Well, yeah, that sounds like the penny method’. I was like, ‘The penny method? There are methods?’ So he starts explaining it to me and he goes, ‘Okay, imagine a girl is a piggy bank. Which is an interesting analogy, but hear me out. In order to get her interested, obviously at first you have to be feeding her $100 bills.'”

“But putting in $100 bills is a lot of work. And you don’t always want to be doing that. So eventually you reduce it to 90. Now she’s going to feel the decrease in effort, but it’s only 10%. So if she tries to bring it up, she’s gonna sound crazy at this point.”

“Now, here’s where it gets sick. The next thing you do is you move it back up to 95. Now instead of feeling like she lost five, which is how she would feel if you went directly from 100 to 95, suddenly she feels like she’s gained five, but you are still putting in 5% less effort.”

“Basically, you just keep repeating the cycle and weaning her off your effort until you get to the point where you’re giving her pennies and suddenly, she’s excited to receive a nickel.”

“The idea that men might actually think like this makes me so afraid. Like, is this boy math because I don’t like it. Anyways, be safe out there, ladies. I think the takeaway message in all of this is that we should never be accepting anything less than $100 bills.”

Commenters thought the concept was villainous

