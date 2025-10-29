Man With 4-Lb. Face Tumor Seeks Urgent Help As Doctor Issues Fatal Warning
For several years, Ron has carried a tumor on his face, a burden so notable that even surgeons hesitated to touch it.
Now, in a new series from TLC, he’s turning to a team of Los Angeles-based plastic surgeons in hopes of saving his life after one doctor warned that the growth could become a “d**th sentence” if not removed soon.
- Ron, the star of TLC’s new series About Face, has lived with a 4-lb. tumor growing on his cheek since 2018.
- Doctors once warned surgery could cost him his eye or nose, but now it’s being called a potential “d**th sentence.”
- TLC’s new series About Face follows his journey as surgeons race to help him reclaim his life.
Netizens have responded to Ron’s story with shock, with many wondering how his condition could have progressed this much.
Ron’s terrifying diagnosis started years of uncertainty
Image credits: TLC
In People magazine’s preview of the About Face premiere, Ron could be seen sitting in the office of LA-based plastic surgeon Dr. Andre Panossian, where he revealed that a tumor has been growing on his cheek since 2018.
The sight evidently left the surgeon visibly concerned.
Image credits: TLC
“It is intense to see such a tumor of this magnitude on a person’s face,” Dr. Panossian told the cameras.
“This tumor needs to come out right now because these types of tumors can be a d**th sentence.”
Image credits: TLC
For Ron, hearing those words was both frightening and validating.
He explained that doctors had warned him years ago that attempting removal would be extremely risky.
“They said that after all their tests and so forth, looking into the case, it would be a radical surgery,” Ron stated.
“You could lose an eye. You could lose some teeth, and we may not be able to reconstruct your nose.”
Image credits: TLC
To him, the idea felt like a nightmare that had come to life. “It looked like Frankenstein to me, the process,” Ron admitted.
“And I don’t know if I would have a better life after the surgery. So I just left it.”
Dr. Panossian responded by stating that he doesn’t blame Ron for walking away back then.
“I don’t blame you. I think that’s a scary proposition,” he said.
Considering the size of the tumor today, however, the potential health risks for Ron make waiting no longer an option.
Image credits: TLC
TLC’s About Face is all about remarkable cases of facial reconstruction and the stories behind them
The new TLC series About Face follows Dr. Panossian and fellow surgeons Dr. Jason Roostaeian and Dr. Millicent Rovelo as they take on some of the most complex and emotionally charged facial reconstruction cases in the industry.
Image credits: TLC
Episodes are expected to shine a light on patients who have endured severe deformities, traumatic injuries, or rare medical conditions, as well as the hope that modern medicine can bring.
Many viewers who saw the preview have already rallied around Ron online.
One commenter wrote, “D**th sentence? Why? A good surgeon can make it happen without complications.”
Another user empathized deeply with Ron’s hesitation.
Image credits: Unsplash
“I love when people say, (why did) you wait so long? Well, did you ever think that maybe he couldn’t pay for it? If he was told it could k**l him to have it removed, he wouldn’t want to do it.”
Others urged him toward well-known TV surgeons, with some netizens mentioning the doctors on Botched and Dr. Pimple Popper.
View this post on Instagram
TLC’s About Face could become a new hit series for the lifestyle TV channel
Image credits: TLC
The online response to Ron’s story has been a mix of concern and compassion, with many expressing hope that his long battle will finally have a positive outcome.
“Why did he wait so long? It didn’t just appear overnight,” one comment read, echoing the question many viewers had, though most ultimately responded with empathy, not judgment.
Image credits: Getty Images.
Another netizen summed up the public sentiment best.
“I hope the surgery is successful and he can live the rest of his life in peace.”
Image credits: TLC
Considering its preview, TLC’s About Face seems like it won’t just focus on physical transformations.
It will also highlight the journey that doctors go through in their efforts to help patients recover their dignity and identity.
The series premiere of About Face is scheduled to air on Wednesday, October 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.
Netizens shared their reactions to Ron’s plight in About Face’s preview on social media
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
His medical insurance probably considered it "cosmetic." Yeah, right.
His medical insurance probably considered it "cosmetic." Yeah, right.
29
1