Man With 4-Lb. Face Tumor Seeks Urgent Help As Doctor Issues Fatal Warning

ADVERTISEMENT

For several years, Ron has carried a tumor on his face, a burden so notable that even surgeons hesitated to touch it.

Now, in a new series from TLC, he’s turning to a team of Los Angeles-based plastic surgeons in hopes of saving his life after one doctor warned that the growth could become a “d**th sentence” if not removed soon.

Highlights Ron, the star of TLC’s new series About Face, has lived with a 4-lb. tumor growing on his cheek since 2018.

Doctors once warned surgery could cost him his eye or nose, but now it’s being called a potential “d**th sentence.”

TLC’s new series About Face follows his journey as surgeons race to help him reclaim his life.

Netizens have responded to Ron’s story with shock, with many wondering how his condition could have progressed this much.

RELATED:

Ron’s terrifying diagnosis started years of uncertainty

Man with 4-lb face tumor sitting in a clinic with another man, seeking urgent medical help amid fatal doctor warning.

Share icon

Image credits: TLC

ADVERTISEMENT

In People magazine’s preview of the About Face premiere, Ron could be seen sitting in the office of LA-based plastic surgeon Dr. Andre Panossian, where he revealed that a tumor has been growing on his cheek since 2018.

The sight evidently left the surgeon visibly concerned.

Doctor in white coat discussing urgent help for man with 4-lb face tumor in a medical office setting

Share icon

Image credits: TLC

“It is intense to see such a tumor of this magnitude on a person’s face,” Dr. Panossian told the cameras.

“This tumor needs to come out right now because these types of tumors can be a d**th sentence.”

Man with large 4-lb face tumor sitting indoors, seeking urgent medical help as doctor issues fatal warning.

Share icon

Image credits: TLC

ADVERTISEMENT

For Ron, hearing those words was both frightening and validating.

He explained that doctors had warned him years ago that attempting removal would be extremely risky.

Comment on social media post from user Debi RN mentioning Dr. Pimple Popper with a profile picture and top fan badge.

“They said that after all their tests and so forth, looking into the case, it would be a radical surgery,” Ron stated.

“You could lose an eye. You could lose some teeth, and we may not be able to reconstruct your nose.”

Man with 4-lb face tumor being examined by doctor in medical setting while seeking urgent help for condition.

Share icon

Image credits: TLC

ADVERTISEMENT

To him, the idea felt like a nightmare that had come to life. “It looked like Frankenstein to me, the process,” Ron admitted.

“And I don’t know if I would have a better life after the surgery. So I just left it.”

Comment by Jessica Browne expressing concern about the severity of a man’s 4-lb face tumor seeking urgent help.

Dr. Panossian responded by stating that he doesn’t blame Ron for walking away back then.

“I don’t blame you. I think that’s a scary proposition,” he said.

Comment by Brooke Herrera asking why wait 7 years, highlighting urgency related to man with 4-lb face tumor seeking help.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Considering the size of the tumor today, however, the potential health risks for Ron make waiting no longer an option.

Doctor in green scrubs explaining urgent medical concerns about man with 4-lb face tumor in clinical setting.

Share icon

Image credits: TLC

TLC’s About Face is all about remarkable cases of facial reconstruction and the stories behind them

Commenter Gary Cochran reacting to a post about a man with a 4-lb face tumor seeking urgent help.

The new TLC series About Face follows Dr. Panossian and fellow surgeons Dr. Jason Roostaeian and Dr. Millicent Rovelo as they take on some of the most complex and emotionally charged facial reconstruction cases in the industry.

Man with large 4-lb face tumor on cheek urgently seeking medical help amid fatal doctor warning.

Share icon

Image credits: TLC

Episodes are expected to shine a light on patients who have endured severe deformities, traumatic injuries, or rare medical conditions, as well as the hope that modern medicine can bring.

Many viewers who saw the preview have already rallied around Ron online.

Comment from Charlene Loxterkamp expressing sympathy and hope for urgent help to man with 4-lb face tumor and fatal warning from doctor

One commenter wrote, “D**th sentence? Why? A good surgeon can make it happen without complications.”

Another user empathized deeply with Ron’s hesitation.

Empty medical examination room with surgical table and bright lighting, related to face tumor urgent help and fatal warning.

Share icon

Image credits: Unsplash

“I love when people say, (why did) you wait so long? Well, did you ever think that maybe he couldn’t pay for it? If he was told it could k**l him to have it removed, he wouldn’t want to do it.”

Others urged him toward well-known TV surgeons, with some netizens mentioning the doctors on Botched and Dr. Pimple Popper.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TLC (@tlc)

TLC’s About Face could become a new hit series for the lifestyle TV channel

Man with large 4-lb face tumor sitting in medical office seeking urgent help after doctor issues fatal warning.

Share icon

Image credits: TLC

The online response to Ron’s story has been a mix of concern and compassion, with many expressing hope that his long battle will finally have a positive outcome.

“Why did he wait so long? It didn’t just appear overnight,” one comment read, echoing the question many viewers had, though most ultimately responded with empathy, not judgment.

Two surgeons in an operating room performing urgent surgery related to a man with a 4-lb face tumor.

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images.

Another netizen summed up the public sentiment best.

“I hope the surgery is successful and he can live the rest of his life in peace.”

Man with a large 4-lb face tumor sitting indoors seeking urgent medical help amid a fatal doctor warning.

Share icon

Image credits: TLC

Considering its preview, TLC’s About Face seems like it won’t just focus on physical transformations.

It will also highlight the journey that doctors go through in their efforts to help patients recover their dignity and identity.

The series premiere of About Face is scheduled to air on Wednesday, October 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

Netizens shared their reactions to Ron’s plight in About Face’s preview on social media

Comment about a man with a 4-lb face tumor seeking urgent help amid a doctor's fatal warning.

Comment by a user named Christina Melendez discussing reasons for delayed treatment of a man with a 4-lb face tumor.

Comment discussing delay in seeking help by man with 4-lb face tumor amid urgent medical warning.

Comment by Frederick Andrea stating it's not a tumor but a mild swelling in a social media post about face tumor help.

Woman commenting on social media post expressing sadness about man with 4-lb face tumor seeking urgent medical help.

Comment text discussing a friend misdiagnosed with palsy who actually had a tumor, highlighting the importance of early scans.

Comment by Scott Chasen questioning if medical insurance will approve urgent help for man with 4-lb face tumor and fatal warning from doctor.

Comment by Sean LaBrecque expressing hope for successful surgery and peaceful life for man with 4-lb face tumor seeking urgent help.

Man with large 4-lb face tumor seeking urgent medical help after doctor issues fatal warning in online post.

Comment by Barbara Cecil discussing reasons for delaying surgery and concerns about a man with a 4-lb face tumor.