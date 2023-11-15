ADVERTISEMENT

Winning a lottery can understandably make significant changes in one’s life; unfortunately, not always for the better.

This redditor told the AITAH community that for them, winning the lottery meant ending a relationship. Upon winning, the OP was excited to share the good news with their girlfriend, but far less excited to learn she wanted roughly three-fourths of the prize. The woman started pressuring her partner to share the money, but they chose to break up instead.

Winning the lottery can bring not only money but chaos, too, into one’s life

GF Demands For $150k After Her Partner Wins $200k In The Lottery, They Just Break Up With Her Shares stats

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)

This redditor decided to break up with their girlfriend after she demanded that they share their winnings

GF Demands For $150k After Her Partner Wins $200k In The Lottery, They Just Break Up With Her Shares stats

GF Demands For $150k After Her Partner Wins $200k In The Lottery, They Just Break Up With Her Shares stats

GF Demands For $150k After Her Partner Wins $200k In The Lottery, They Just Break Up With Her Shares stats

ADVERTISEMENT

GF Demands For $150k After Her Partner Wins $200k In The Lottery, They Just Break Up With Her Shares stats

GF Demands For $150k After Her Partner Wins $200k In The Lottery, They Just Break Up With Her Shares stats

GF Demands For $150k After Her Partner Wins $200k In The Lottery, They Just Break Up With Her Shares stats

Image credits: Mehaniq41 (not the actual photo)

GF Demands For $150k After Her Partner Wins $200k In The Lottery, They Just Break Up With Her Shares stats

ADVERTISEMENT

GF Demands For $150k After Her Partner Wins $200k In The Lottery, They Just Break Up With Her Shares stats

GF Demands For $150k After Her Partner Wins $200k In The Lottery, They Just Break Up With Her Shares stats

GF Demands For $150k After Her Partner Wins $200k In The Lottery, They Just Break Up With Her Shares stats

ADVERTISEMENT

GF Demands For $150k After Her Partner Wins $200k In The Lottery, They Just Break Up With Her Shares stats

Image credits: GunJammedUp

Fellow redditors shared their reactions in the comments, the OP replied to some of them

GF Demands For $150k After Her Partner Wins $200k In The Lottery, They Just Break Up With Her Shares stats

GF Demands For $150k After Her Partner Wins $200k In The Lottery, They Just Break Up With Her Shares stats

GF Demands For $150k After Her Partner Wins $200k In The Lottery, They Just Break Up With Her Shares stats

GF Demands For $150k After Her Partner Wins $200k In The Lottery, They Just Break Up With Her Shares stats

GF Demands For $150k After Her Partner Wins $200k In The Lottery, They Just Break Up With Her Shares stats

GF Demands For $150k After Her Partner Wins $200k In The Lottery, They Just Break Up With Her Shares stats

ADVERTISEMENT

GF Demands For $150k After Her Partner Wins $200k In The Lottery, They Just Break Up With Her Shares stats

GF Demands For $150k After Her Partner Wins $200k In The Lottery, They Just Break Up With Her Shares stats

GF Demands For $150k After Her Partner Wins $200k In The Lottery, They Just Break Up With Her Shares stats

GF Demands For $150k After Her Partner Wins $200k In The Lottery, They Just Break Up With Her Shares stats

GF Demands For $150k After Her Partner Wins $200k In The Lottery, They Just Break Up With Her Shares stats

GF Demands For $150k After Her Partner Wins $200k In The Lottery, They Just Break Up With Her Shares stats

GF Demands For $150k After Her Partner Wins $200k In The Lottery, They Just Break Up With Her Shares stats

ADVERTISEMENT

GF Demands For $150k After Her Partner Wins $200k In The Lottery, They Just Break Up With Her Shares stats

GF Demands For $150k After Her Partner Wins $200k In The Lottery, They Just Break Up With Her Shares stats

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!