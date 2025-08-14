ADVERTISEMENT

A Las Vegas man’s claim that he may be both brother and father to a 15-year-old has caused widespread public concern, after his story, rooted in allegations of being taken advantage of as a child by his mother, went viral and led him to seek a paternity test.

26-year-old Logan Gifford, said he was inappropriately touched for years by his mother, Doreene Gifford, who gave birth to his younger brother when he was just 11 years old.

Highlights Las Vegas man Logan Gifford suspects he may be both brother and father to a 15-year-old brother.

Doreene Gifford, convicted of incest, was sentenced to 8-20 years.

Paternity tests were inconclusive as Logan and his father share DNA with the boy, leaving Logan seeking advanced testing.

Now, more than a decade later, Logan has filed for full custody of the teen, who suffers from cognitive disabilities, and is bracing for the devastating possibility that he may also be the boy’s biological father.

“This is not about me,” he told local media. “It’s about him getting answers to why he was born this way.”

Image credits: 8 News Now — Las Vegas

According to statements made in various interviews with local media, Logan says he was first taken advantage of by his mother, Doreene Gifford, when he was 10 years old. The encounters allegedly continued for the next seven years.

It was only until 2015, when Logan was 17, that the nightmare came to an end.

Image credits: 8 News Now — Las Vegas

Doreene was convicted of attempted assault, incest, and lewdness with a minor under 14. She had taken an Alford plea, which allowed her to maintain her innocence while acknowledging that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict.

She was sentenced to 8 to 20 years in prison.

“Sending her to prison was halfway vindicating since I thought the largest problem of my life was originally dealt with,” Logan later said.

Image credits: 8 News Now — Las Vegas

But instead of bringing him peace, his mother’s arrest only led to more challenges. The case took an even darker turn when Logan began to suspect that his younger brother, the child Doreene gave birth to when he was just 11, might actually be his.

A paternity test proved inconclusive, with both Logan and his father having equal chances of being the boy’s biological parent

Image credits: 8 News Now — Las Vegas

The child, who has cognitive delays and special needs, initially lived with their biological father, Theodore Gifford.

However, after years of instability and the mother’s release on parole in 2024 (and her brief re-arrest in early 2025 for violating no-contact conditions), Logan took on the responsibility of caring for his brother full time.

Image credits: 8 News Now — Las Vegas

It wasn’t until recently that Logan allowed himself to confront what had long been an unspeakable thought: that he might be both the boy’s brother and father.

“Look at the mess that I’m left with,” Logan said in an interview.

“I didn’t ask for any of this. I was a child when all of this happened, and yet now I’m responsible for picking up the pieces.”

In an effort to get clarity, Logan filed a paternity petition in Clark County Family Court and requested permission to pursue DNA testing. Instead of bringing clarity to the issue, the results only added uncertainty.

Image credits: 8 News Now — Las Vegas

Standard DNA tests proved insufficient due to the nature of the request. They showed a 99.9% match between the child and both Logan and his biological father. Because Logan and his father share roughly 50% of their DNA, the test was inconclusive.

While Logan hopes advanced testing could provide an answer, he said he’s committed to raising the teen no matter the outcome.

“If it comes back negative, I’m still filing for custody,” he said at the time. “Because it doesn’t change the obligation that I have to him now.”

Both Logan and his brother hope the results come back positive, as that would provide an explanation for the 15-year-old’s condition

Image credits: 8 News Now — Las Vegas

In an emotional interview, Logan revealed that he’s already had conversations with his brother about the possibility of being his biological father.

“It wouldn’t change how I interact with him,” he said. “I have told him numerous times that he is and always will be my brother, regardless of how the test comes back.”

Logan also said that he has no interest in being called “dad,” as he already considers himself the boy’s father figure in more ways than one.

According to Logan, the teen, aware of the situation, has questions of his own, particularly around his cognitive delays. For this reason, both he and Logan are, in a way, hoping for the tests to be positive.

Image credits: GoFundMe

“That has been a difficult thing to hear because that means that I want my brother to be the product of my encounters with my mother,” he said. “That is a heavy burden and quite a bitter pill to swallow.”

Despite the disturbing possibility that he may actually be his brother’s father, Logan acknowledged that he’s willing to sacrifice his own mental health to give his brother the peace of mind he deserves.

Logan set up a fundraiser page, with funds going towards advocacy for male victims of similar crimes

Image credits: Logan_Gifford98

For Logan, who announced he was awarded full custody of his brother on August 2, the story has become larger than the two of them.

He now hopes his experiences raise awareness for male survivors of childhood trauma. According to his fundraiser page, he wants to push for better systems of support, showing the world that “male survivors matter.”

“I faced shame, disbelief, and a system that didn’t see me,” he wrote. “Social services missed the signs and left me unprotected.”

He is hoping to raise $30,000 for legal fees, therapy, and advocacy work. At the time of writing, he has only raised $3,365.

“The funds raised here will go toward legal fees for the custody and paternity battle, care for my brother, and advocacy efforts to amplify male survivors’ voices. Every bit helps, whether it’s a donation or just sharing this story,” he added.

“Absolutely sick.” Netizens were moved by Logan’s fight for truth and accountability

