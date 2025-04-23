Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Grandpa Decides To Be Petty With His Will, Spills Tea On Ex Wife’s Affairs And Children
Family, Relationships

Grandpa Decides To Be Petty With His Will, Spills Tea On Ex Wife’s Affairs And Children

Money can bring a lot of great things – food, shelter, and fun activities being just a few examples. But it can also bring chaos, fighting, and resentment, among other things, especially when it has to be shared.

The latter is often the case when it comes to inheritances; unfortunately, when a loved one passes, many families are torn over the wealth they leave behind. This redditor’s family was no exception. Though for them, money wasn’t the only problem, as the situation was more complex than just sharing assets. Scroll down to find the full story in the OP’s words below.

    It’s not uncommon for an inheritance to break a family apart

    Image credits: Ahmet Kurt / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    For this woman’s family, troubles over inheritance involved infidelity claims and DNA testing

    Image credits: Pietro Schellino / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Karolina Grabowska / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The woman provided more information in the edits she made

    Image credits: Mesut çiçen / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Brock Wegner / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Ben Iwara / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Exciting_Till8439

    Many netizens sided with the granddaughter, saying that her actions didn’t make her a jerk

    Others, however, shared a different opinion

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    cattkitt avatar
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The grandfather did the only thing left open to him to vindicate himself. If the family loved grandma that much, they could simply accept the $5000 windfall. I agree with the OP, you don't get to treat me like dirt AND expect me to stupidly and blindly obey you.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    amandajgruber79 avatar
    Motivated sloth
    Motivated sloth
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I suspect grandma doesn’t want them to get DNA tests for a reason, and it has nothing to do with questioning her integrity. As other commenters said, they could have made an agreement to split it evenly amongst themselves regardless and then got the DNA tests as required by the will if they were so outraged, but had op not taken action, the majority of the money would be with charities and non of the greedy self righteous kids would have anything to fight about.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    kathybrooke avatar
    Kathy Brooke
    Kathy Brooke
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, there's definitely a reason why Grandma doesn't want those tests taken and it's not about her pride.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    andredippenaar avatar
    Atlas
    Atlas
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This was 4 years ago. I wonder what happened

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cattkitt avatar
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Given that OP had already taken the test and secured the $4million inheritance, the smart thing would have been for grandma to sweet talk her into sharing it, and not make anyone else take the test, and tell aunt to apologise. But I don't think grandma is that kind of wise matriarch.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
