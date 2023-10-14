“This Sent My Girlfriend Into A Rage I’ve Never Seen Before”: Guy Throws “End Of Alimony” Party
With a glass-half-full mindset, a person can find almost any reason to celebrate beyond the usual suspects of birthdays, promotions, or some other positive event. Some even feel that you shouldn’t need an excuse to party. But are there things that shouldn’t be celebrated?
One man wondered if he was in the wrong for wanting to celebrate his brother’s end of alimony payments in Las Vegas. His girlfriend deeply disapproved of the idea and the T-shirt OP and his friends made for the brother, so he turned to the internet to see if perhaps he was out of touch. Netizens shared their thoughts on the matter.
Depending on a court’s orders, alimony payments can go on for years
Image credits: Sung Shin (not the actual photo)
So one man decided to have a party when he finished paying his ex-wife
Image credits: Diva Plavalaguna (not the actual photo)
Image source: ImpressiveDepth912
Alimony payments are a time-honored tradition
As is often the case, our ancestors often had as complicated legal systems as us and this concept extends to alimony payments. Both the Code of Hammurabi, which is nearly 4,000 years old and the relatively “modern” Code of Justinian have sections detailing how and what a husband should pay to a woman they have divorced. The Code of Hammurabi even stipulates payments for child support in cases where the man hasn’t even bothered to marry the woman.
This is all to say that OP’s brother is probably not the first person to have an end-of-alimony payments party this year, let alone in this millennium. Indeed, the people of Hammurabi’s time would likely think just paying some cash is nothing compared to their laws, where a man would have to provide property to a woman, to ensure she can afford to raise a child. It’s also important to note that divorce and alimony have been a staple of human civilization ever since we started calling it civilization. So OP’s GF’s argument falls a bit flat, as it’s hard to call a practice older than most writing systems “in bad taste,” particularly since she is involved in precisely zero ways.
Indeed, depending on the state that OP’s brother lived in, he may have not been required to pay alimony at all. While in his case, it was five years, in states such as Texas, Mississippi, and Tennessee, alimony is only awarded if the marriage lasted ten years or longer. From this perspective, it could be argued that OP’s brother actually did more than what was required in many places. Regardless, why the GF thinks she knows better than a court in a case that doesn’t involve her is an interesting question to which we shall simply not get an answer.
OP’s GF’s reaction to the party leaves a lot of unanswered questions
Instead, as many commentators have noted, it’s strange that OP’s girlfriend has such a strong opinion, given that, as far as we know, she is not in any way involved and does not seem to know the ex-wife. While the celebration is perhaps a bit unorthodox, there doesn’t seem to be anything wrong with trying to find a little joy at the end of something bad. After a breakup, one’s friends will often take the person out for drinks and to perhaps celebrate if they disliked the partner in the first place.
It’s also worth noting that at a certain age, there perhaps doesn’t need to be a “good” reason to meet up with friends and celebrate. As age and responsibilities build up, it can get harder and harder to organize something fun with peers. A getaway “with the boys” to Vegas sounds like an excellent time and a great way for OP’s brother to put a capstone on a failed marriage and years of alimony. OP’s GF having such a strong reaction to something so minor (relative to her) could be a bit of a red flag, as it raises the question of how she will react to something actually important. If, as some speculate, she just doesn’t want OP to go to Vegas, lying about her feelings is a pretty terrible way to go about it.
All in all, OP should go and have the best time possible. It’s best to look on the bright side, his brother recovering from what is often a devastating process, a chance to hang out with friends and a pretty unique story to tell if they go through with it. Similarly, this is also a good opportunity to think a little more about OP’s own relationship and understand just why his GF has such strong opinions. This can be an opportunity for growth and honest communication, or the sign he needed to move on.
Run away. Run far away.
And don't look back.
Oof I hate to be like that but wow. I had to read it again to make sure she wasn't the girlfriend of the guy who actually had to make the payments. What in the world
I even catch a whiff of cheating
Yep, huge, huge, red flag.
similarly, I agree (that was a pun 🤭). So I'll add with, "run, run, RUN! And when you're finished, run some more!
Correct me if I am mistaken, but that the reason why GF is upset seems to be that she's worried she won't get alimony seems like a big fat red flag to me. Alimony is supposed to be for stay-at-home spouses that didn't work for some time because of kids, making the household or whatever, not for a fully working person in a relationship that is supposed to be equal. If she wants alimony from OP in case of a breakup, she's a leech
But we don't know that - it may make sense to him but it doesn't mean he's right, there's no mention that they're even discussing marriage and aren't even engaged . Since she lived through her parents' divorce and won't talk about, objectively, it makes more sense that that's where her sensitivity originated - he also changed his tune on how he sees her perspective of the divorce from 'sensitive topic' to 'it's never bothered her'.
Yeah whatever. Even if that were the case, the fact that she's being controlling about this, dragging him through arguments for a whole week, and wanting him to cancel is a whole separate red flag. The bias is kind of disgusting.
If my significant other was planning a Vegas trip for anything I would consider breaking up with them, tbh. Tacky as f**k.
I think you're right. I think the girlfriend feels threatened. After all, ending alimony is like cutting the last tie that binds you to a former partner and to celebrate that probably signals to her that her boyfriend is willing and able to leave HER behind at some point and she feels not confident in making her own way in life.
Well, that's what a divorce is for: cutting the ties that bind you to your partner. She wasn't to have nothing to do with her ex husband but she wants his money. Great. That's the definition of a leech. If the girlfriend feels threatened by that, tough luck. She needs a therapist, but it not anybody's fault.
Oh well? They're not even married. What is it communicating to him to be so bent out of shape that he wants to celebrate with his friend? They haven't even SPOKEN of marraige yet and she's INSECURE he might leave her behind without MONEY... IF they get married THEN divorce? That is C R A Z Y
That's supposition, ultimately. I find the idea of an end-of-alimony bash in Vegas to be in very poor taste, generally - because Las Vegas trips are strictly in poor taste, always. There's also the matter of women's work being chronically undervalued and women being consistently underpaid. There are reasons to be bothered by the notion of women losing financial support other than self-serving ones. The fact that a public servant like a teacher cannot have a decent lifestyle on their compensation is majorly problematic.
Just remember Two And a Half Men's Alan taking a photo with his ex carrying her last (supersized) alimony check
Not a huge fan of the show but yesss, I remember that it was frigging great!
