 Man Takes His Wife’s Last Name After Family Keeps Demanding They “Continue The Lineage” | Bored Panda
Man Takes His Wife’s Last Name After Family Keeps Demanding They “Continue The Lineage”
Man Takes His Wife’s Last Name After Family Keeps Demanding They “Continue The Lineage”

When two people get together, more often than not, they have to deal with each other’s families. Those families can be loving and respectful and support their children in their decisions. In those cases, the in-law relationships flourish.

However, sometimes people encounter families that are a bit too much. The extremes reach completely opposite ends with parents that are too distant, dismissive, and careless or way too involved, restrictive, and demanding. All of those couples have quite a bit to manage together.

This seems to be the case with the protagonists of this story shared on the subreddit Petty Revenge. The family of one of them has been bothering the couple about having children. Their persistent pushing has been so annoying, the couple decided to do something about it. Scroll down to read what happened.

Having children is a big decision that couples should be freely making by themselves

Image credits: J carter (not the actual photo)

However, some in-laws like to put additional pressure on them, just like it happened with this couple

Image credits: Yaroslav Shuraev (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Meetmebythebeans

The story garnered a lot of positive reactions and suggestions. The protagonist responded to them, sharing a few more insights into her situation

