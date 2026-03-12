Man Sneaks Drone Over Harry Potter Set And Reveals Astounding Details

ADVERTISEMENT

A YouTuber obtained exclusive details of the highly anticipated Harry Potter series after flying a drone over the magical set.

The upcoming show has been met with both enthusiasm and skepticism from fans of the franchise, with some embracing the project and others questioning whether it will truly top the original films based on J.K Rowling’s novels.

Highlights YouTuber DJ Audits flew a drone over the set of the upcoming ‘Harry Potter’ series, showing fans different locations.

The content creator captured the famous Quidditch pitch as well as the suburban street where Harry grew up.

Produced by J.K. Rowling, the highly anticipated series began filming in July last year.

Season 1 began filming in the UK in July 2025. So far, fans have only seen the official cast photos, including the new young actors stepping into the roles of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger.

A YouTuber sparked buzz after flying a drone over the set of the upcoming Harry Potter TV series



Image credits: hbomax

Moreover, photographers have captured Dominic McLaughlin (the titular wizard) on the street with Nick Frost (Hagrid), seemingly filming the scene of his first visit to Diagon Alley to buy school supplies for Hogwarts.

YouTuber DJ Audits shared yet another glimpse of the HBO series when he captured aerial footage of several set pieces, including the Quidditch pitch.

Image credits: HBO

Image credits: RichardArbuste

The pitch appears to be a faithful recreation of the book’s description: an oval stadium with spectator stands on both sides. It is also surrounded by blue screens, which will be used for CGI.

The British content creator further showed Privet Drive, the suburban street where Harry grew up with his Muggle relatives, the Dursleys.

In the Harry Potter universe, the Dursleys live in Little Whinging, a fictional town in the English county of Surrey. The footage shown by DJ Audits captured houses that look similar to those in the films.

The HBO series is scheduled to premiere in early 2027

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HBO Max (@hbomax)

Many fans were pleasantly surprised by the set, saying the houses reflected exactly what they imagined when reading J.K. Rowling’s novels.

“In general these houses feel more realistic and less uniform than the film version,” one Redditor noted.

“There are variations in things like the roof style and condition and small stylistic variations in the houses, like you would expect to see in a real ‘cookie cutter’ suburb,” another fan agreed.

“The gas heater in the back garden of Number 4 caught my interest – they must have filmed inside the house,” suggested a separate user, referring to the wizard’s exact address.

Image credits: thiegonovais

Image credits: MarcusB_ack

Though it looks like an ordinary pitch without all the magical elements, the Quidditch pitch also left a positive impression.

“The small amount of footage of the Harry Potter sets is actually very good. The Quidditch pitch from what we see of it reminds me of traditional wooden school bleachers,” shared one fan.

“Set design is so fascinating to me. The worlds they can create just blows my mind,” added someone else.

Filming for Season 1 began in the UK in July 2025

Image credits: DJ AUDITS

Image credits: Shrishansiva

Image credits: gmrfyd969

DJ Audits’ drone footage also appears to show the sets of the House of the Dragon series, which is largely filmed at the Warner Bros. studio.

A number of viewers warned the YouTuber that he could face legal trouble for revealing confidential details about the Harry Potter show.

Image credits: DJ AUDITS

Image credits: MatthewMarkJr

Image credits: Cerdrick_RMCF

“WB legal team won’t be far behind,” wrote one, while another said, “Getting sued speedrun.”

It’s unclear whether DJ Audits violated flight restrictions when flying his drone over the set. His video is still visible on his YouTube page at the time of writing.



Drone footage captured Privet Drive, the street where Harry grew up with the Dursleys

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @hbo_harrypotter

Image credits: DJ AUDITS

Image credits: diegotico666

At one point in the video, a security guard approached DJ Audits to ask what he was filming and walked off after the YouTuber gave an excuse.

However, the guard later returned with another man, a Warner Bros. employee, and the content creator left, though he insisted that he was not violating any restrictions.

“I wonder how many drones we’ll see while watching the show lol,” an additional user quipped.

DJ Audits’ video also appears to show the sets of House of the Dragon, largely filmed at the Warner Bros. studio

Image credits: DJ AUDITS

Image credits: fredrico179

Image credits: 0xVeepul

The first season of the Harry Potter series is set to be released in early 2027.

Speaking with the BBC, Dominic McLaughlin described playing Harry Potter as his “dream role.”

“I was always a huge Harry Potter fan when I was younger. So I’m thrilled to be able to be doing it,” he said.

Dominic shared that he received a letter of support from Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular wizard in all eight Harry Potter films.

Many viewers praised the set design online, writing, “The worlds they can create just blows my mind”

Image credits: DJ AUDITS

Alongside Dominic, the Golden Trio is completed by Arabella Stanton, who stars as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout, who plays Ron Weasley.

The cast also includes John Lithgow (Professor Dumbledore), Paapa Essiedu (Severus Snape), Nick Frost (Rubeus Hagrid), and Janet McTeer (Minerva McGonagall).

While the actor playing Voldemort has yet to be announced, MCU star Paul Bettany is reportedly at the top of HBO’s list to portray the protagonist’s nemesis.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ralph Fiennes, who played Voldemort in the original films, sparked speculation that Cillian Murphy would step into the role after saying he would be a “very good choice.”

But the Oppenheimer star has debunked the claims, telling The Times that he is “categorically not” involved in the project.

Fans shared their thoughts on the show and the “ impressive” Warner Bros. set

