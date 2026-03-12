Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Sneaks Drone Over Harry Potter Set And Reveals Astounding Details
Aerial view of Harry Potter set castle walls captured by man sneaking drone, revealing detailed film production elements.
Man Sneaks Drone Over Harry Potter Set And Reveals Astounding Details

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
A YouTuber obtained exclusive details of the highly anticipated Harry Potter series after flying a drone over the magical set.

The upcoming show has been met with both enthusiasm and skepticism from fans of the franchise, with some embracing the project and others questioning whether it will truly top the original films based on J.K Rowling’s novels.

Highlights
  • YouTuber DJ Audits flew a drone over the set of the upcoming ‘Harry Potter’ series, showing fans different locations.
  • The content creator captured the famous Quidditch pitch as well as the suburban street where Harry grew up.
  • Produced by J.K. Rowling, the highly anticipated series began filming in July last year.

Season 1 began filming in the UK in July 2025. So far, fans have only seen the official cast photos, including the new young actors stepping into the roles of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger.

RELATED:

    A YouTuber sparked buzz after flying a drone over the set of the upcoming Harry PotterTV series
    Young actor in Harry Potter costume holding film clapperboard on set, related to man sneaking drone over Harry Potter set.

    Image credits: hbomax

    Moreover, photographers have captured Dominic McLaughlin (the titular wizard) on the street with Nick Frost (Hagrid), seemingly filming the scene of his first visit to Diagon Alley to buy school supplies for Hogwarts.

    YouTuber DJ Audits shared yet another glimpse of the HBO series when he captured aerial footage of several set pieces, including the Quidditch pitch.

    Three kids smiling and crouching in a grassy field with trees in the background, drone over Harry Potter set concept.

    Image credits: HBO

    Tweet discussing concerns about changes to Hogwarts, related to a man sneaking a drone over Harry Potter set revealing details.

    Image credits: RichardArbuste

    The pitch appears to be a faithful recreation of the book’s description: an oval stadium with spectator stands on both sides. It is also surrounded by blue screens, which will be used for CGI.

    The British content creator further showed Privet Drive, the suburban street where Harry grew up with his Muggle relatives, the Dursleys.

    In the Harry Potter universe, the Dursleys live in Little Whinging, a fictional town in the English county of Surrey. The footage shown by DJ Audits captured houses that look similar to those in the films. 

    The HBO series is scheduled to premiere in early 2027

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by HBO Max (@hbomax)

    Many fans were pleasantly surprised by the set, saying the houses reflected exactly what they imagined when reading J.K. Rowling’s novels.

    “In general these houses feel more realistic and less uniform than the film version,” one Redditor noted.

    “There are variations in things like the roof style and condition and small stylistic variations in the houses, like you would expect to see in a real ‘cookie cutter’ suburb,” another fan agreed.

    “The gas heater in the back garden of Number 4 caught my interest – they must have filmed inside the house,” suggested a separate user, referring to the wizard’s exact address.

    Young actor on Harry Potter set with film crew, highlighting behind the scenes of the Harry Potter production details.

    Image credits: thiegonovais

    Screenshot of a tweet from Marcus B hoping no one leaks the plot, related to a man sneaking drone over Harry Potter set revealing details.

    Image credits: MarcusB_ack

    Though it looks like an ordinary pitch without all the magical elements, the Quidditch pitch also left a positive impression.

    “The small amount of footage of the Harry Potter sets is actually very good. The Quidditch pitch from what we see of it reminds me of traditional wooden school bleachers,” shared one fan.

    “Set design is so fascinating to me. The worlds they can create just blows my mind,” added someone else.

    Filming for Season 1 began in the UK in July 2025Aerial view of Harry Potter studio sets marked on map where man sneaks drone and reveals astounding details.

    Image credits: DJ AUDITS

    Tweet about people spotting Harry Potter TV show sets on Apple Maps, revealing details via a sneaked drone.

    Image credits: Shrishansiva

    Tweet from user Mindwanderer joking about Apple Maps as the new Marauder's Map related to Harry Potter set drone sneak.

    Image credits: gmrfyd969

    DJ Audits’ drone footage also appears to show the sets of the House of the Dragon series, which is largely filmed at the Warner Bros. studio. 

    A number of viewers warned the YouTuber that he could face legal trouble for revealing confidential details about the Harry Potter show.

    Aerial view of Harry Potter set under construction with tents and scaffolding, captured by drone revealing astounding details.

    Image credits: DJ AUDITS

    Screenshot of a tweet praising drones for sneaking peeks, related to man sneaking drone over Harry Potter set revealing details.

    Image credits: MatthewMarkJr

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing drone footage leaking Harry Potter set details through satellite imagery on Apple Maps.

    Image credits: Cerdrick_RMCF

    “WB legal team won’t be far behind,” wrote one, while another said, “Getting sued speedrun.”

    It’s unclear whether DJ Audits violated flight restrictions when flying his drone over the set. His video is still visible on his YouTube page at the time of writing.

    Drone footage captured Privet Drive, the street where Harry grew up with the Dursleys

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by @hbo_harrypotter

    Aerial view of a film set with blue screens and Tudor-style houses revealing Harry Potter drone sneak details.

    Image credits: DJ AUDITS

    Tweet by user diegotico666 reacting to a post with disbelief, referencing a man sneaking drone over Harry Potter set.

    Image credits: diegotico666

    At one point in the video, a security guard approached DJ Audits to ask what he was filming and walked off after the YouTuber gave an excuse. 

    However, the guard later returned with another man, a Warner Bros. employee, and the content creator left, though he insisted that he was not violating any restrictions.

    I wonder how many drones we’ll see while watching the show lol,” an additional user quipped.

    DJ Audits’ video also appears to show the sets of House of the Dragon, largely filmed at the Warner Bros. studioAerial view of a detailed Harry Potter set captured by a drone revealing hidden filming area structures and layout.

    Image credits: DJ AUDITS

    User comment on Twitter praising the Harry Potter set as massive, related to man sneaking drone revealing astounding details.

    Image credits: fredrico179

    Tweet joking about the need for better satellite camouflage for wizard sets linked to man sneaking drone over Harry Potter set.

    Image credits: 0xVeepul

    The first season of the Harry Potter series is set to be released in early 2027.

    Speaking with the BBC, Dominic McLaughlin described playing Harry Potter as his “dream role.”

    “I was always a huge Harry Potter fan when I was younger. So I’m thrilled to be able to be doing it,” he said.

    Dominic shared that he received a letter of support from Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular wizard in all eight Harry Potter films.

    Many viewers praised the set design online, writing, “The worlds they can create just blows my mind”Aerial view of the Harry Potter set revealed by a drone capturing astounding details of the film castle and surrounding area.

    Image credits: DJ AUDITS

    Alongside Dominic, the Golden Trio is completed by Arabella Stanton, who stars as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout, who plays Ron Weasley.

    The cast also includes John Lithgow (Professor Dumbledore), Paapa Essiedu (Severus Snape), Nick Frost (Rubeus Hagrid), and Janet McTeer (Minerva McGonagall).

    While the actor playing Voldemort has yet to be announced, MCU star Paul Bettany is reportedly at the top of HBO’s list to portray the protagonist’s nemesis.

    Ralph Fiennes, who played Voldemort in the original films, sparked speculation that Cillian Murphy would step into the role after saying he would be a “very good choice.”

    But the Oppenheimer star has debunked the claims, telling The Times that he is “categorically not” involved in the project.

    Fans shared their thoughts on the show and the “impressive” Warner Bros. set

    Man sneaks drone over Harry Potter set revealing behind-the-scenes details of blue screens and post production effects.

    User comment praising the impressive scale and investment in production sets, related to man sneaking drone over Harry Potter set.

    Comment from Pauli-fish expressing concern about drones near Harry Potter's broomstick on set discussing drone sneak details.

    Comment praising the skill of set builders for beautiful work on a Harry Potter set revealed by a man sneaking a drone.

    Man sneaks drone over Harry Potter set capturing aerial view and revealing astounding behind-the-scenes details.

    Comment by user geoffcarlton4047 sharing experience of paid tour missing hidden Harry Potter set drone details discussion.

    Comment mentioning a man sneaking a drone over the Harry Potter set revealing astounding details about Privet Drive.

    Comment from user M_sax23 praising drone footage with a view, expressing amazement and congratulating the flight on Harry Potter set.

    Comment about blue screens used for CGI in Harry Potter set sneaked drone footage revealing astounding details.

    Screenshot of a social media comment mentioning "privet drive" with laughing emoji and multiple UK flag emojis.

    Comment about Harry Potter Quidditch pitch set, speculating it could be the actual set used in filming.

    Comment on video about man sneaking a drone over Harry Potter set, discussing film makers disliking being filmed.

    Comment from a user expressing excitement about Harry Potter details revealed by a drone sneak over the set.

    User comment on a social media post praising the impressive Harry Potter set revealed by a man sneaking a drone over it.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
