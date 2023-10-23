 Entitled Parent Wouldn’t Let This Man Relax By The Pool, Gets The Police Involved | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

Share this article:

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Entitled Parent Wouldn’t Let This Man Relax By The Pool, Gets The Police Involved
29points
Parenting

Entitled Parent Wouldn’t Let This Man Relax By The Pool, Gets The Police Involved

Miglė Miliūtė and
Ilona Baliūnaitė
ADVERTISEMENT

Life changes when a person becomes a parent; sometimes, so does their sense of entitlement, which might result in some troublesome situations.

The redditor u/Tenacitybrit9 met a parent with such a sense at the local swimming pool. The man was relaxing by the poolside when he was approached by a manager with a message from an entitled father. Even though the redditor didn’t put fuel to the flame, the police were soon involved too. Scroll down to find the full story below.

A heightened sense of parent entitlement can become the cause of all sorts of troublesome situations

Image credits: Kampus Production (not the actual photo)

This man wanted to relax by the pool, but his plans were altered by an entitled father

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Kindel Media (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Steward Masweneng (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: u/Tenacitybrit9

Fellow redditors shared their views in the comments, the OP replied to some of them

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read more »
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ilona is a photo editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Communication Of Creative Society. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a social media manager and freelance graphic designer. When she is not photoshopping or searching for the most interesting photos for stories, she is usually watching good movies and says that The Godfather is the best.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Parenting
Homepage
Trending
Parenting
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Parenting Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda