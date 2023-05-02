Man Snaps At Someone Else’s Child Who Got Under His Table At A Restaurant, Gets Called Out By The Kid’s Parent
Life with kids usually means there’s quite a lot of commotion and running around. And unsurprisingly, some children wander off to places they shouldn’t be, which can lead to some unpleasant situations.
Redditor u/buizel123 told the AITA community about the encounter he had with a parent whose child crawled under his table in a restaurant. The OP’s reaction to the kid angered the parent, who came to scold the man about it and called him a jerk. The situation split the online community into two camps, the majority siding with the redditor nevertheless.
It’s a parent’s responsibility to stop their child from wandering off to places they shouldn’t be in
Image credits: ASphotostudio (not the actual photo)
Someone else’s kid was crawling under this man’s table while he was having dinner at a restaurant
Image credits: Wavebreakmedia (not the actual photo)
Image credits: buizel123
Against popular belief a restaurant is NOT a daycare. Parents are responsible for their kids - and if you know you have small, very energetic children, then a restaurant is not the place to go.
Small kids running around in a restaurant is super dangerous, not only can they run into tables, chairs etc, but the risk of running into staff carrying plates with hot food and dropping it. I’m a server and I’ve almost run into more kids then I can count while carrying plates of really hot food.
NTA. I dont let my kids run around in restaurants - partly because of other diners comfort but mostly because its a health and safety risk for the serving staff. Tripping over kids with arms full of food and drinks would be hell. I would be mortified if my child climbed under someone elses table and while yelling might have been an overreaction it's also appropriate for my kids to learn that if they encroach on someone elses space they are likely to get yelled at.
