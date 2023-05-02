Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic.
Man Snaps At Someone Else’s Child Who Got Under His Table At A Restaurant, Gets Called Out By The Kid’s Parent
33points
Parenting, Social Issues2 hours ago

Man Snaps At Someone Else’s Child Who Got Under His Table At A Restaurant, Gets Called Out By The Kid’s Parent

Miglė Miliūtė and
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Life with kids usually means there’s quite a lot of commotion and running around. And unsurprisingly, some children wander off to places they shouldn’t be, which can lead to some unpleasant situations.

Redditor u/buizel123 told the AITA community about the encounter he had with a parent whose child crawled under his table in a restaurant. The OP’s reaction to the kid angered the parent, who came to scold the man about it and called him a jerk. The situation split the online community into two camps, the majority siding with the redditor nevertheless.

It’s a parent’s responsibility to stop their child from wandering off to places they shouldn’t be in

Man Snaps At Someone Else’s Child Who Got Under His Table At A Restaurant, Gets Called Out By The Kid’s Parent

Image credits: ASphotostudio (not the actual photo)

Someone else’s kid was crawling under this man’s table while he was having dinner at a restaurant

Man Snaps At Someone Else’s Child Who Got Under His Table At A Restaurant, Gets Called Out By The Kid’s Parent

Man Snaps At Someone Else’s Child Who Got Under His Table At A Restaurant, Gets Called Out By The Kid’s Parent

Man Snaps At Someone Else’s Child Who Got Under His Table At A Restaurant, Gets Called Out By The Kid’s Parent

Man Snaps At Someone Else’s Child Who Got Under His Table At A Restaurant, Gets Called Out By The Kid’s Parent

Image credits: Wavebreakmedia (not the actual photo)

Man Snaps At Someone Else’s Child Who Got Under His Table At A Restaurant, Gets Called Out By The Kid’s Parent

Man Snaps At Someone Else’s Child Who Got Under His Table At A Restaurant, Gets Called Out By The Kid’s Parent

Image credits: buizel123

The majority of the redditors in the comments were on the OP’s side

Man Snaps At Someone Else’s Child Who Got Under His Table At A Restaurant, Gets Called Out By The Kid’s Parent

Man Snaps At Someone Else’s Child Who Got Under His Table At A Restaurant, Gets Called Out By The Kid’s Parent

Man Snaps At Someone Else’s Child Who Got Under His Table At A Restaurant, Gets Called Out By The Kid’s Parent

Man Snaps At Someone Else’s Child Who Got Under His Table At A Restaurant, Gets Called Out By The Kid’s Parent

Man Snaps At Someone Else’s Child Who Got Under His Table At A Restaurant, Gets Called Out By The Kid’s Parent

Man Snaps At Someone Else’s Child Who Got Under His Table At A Restaurant, Gets Called Out By The Kid’s Parent

Man Snaps At Someone Else’s Child Who Got Under His Table At A Restaurant, Gets Called Out By The Kid’s Parent

Man Snaps At Someone Else’s Child Who Got Under His Table At A Restaurant, Gets Called Out By The Kid’s Parent

Man Snaps At Someone Else’s Child Who Got Under His Table At A Restaurant, Gets Called Out By The Kid’s Parent

Man Snaps At Someone Else’s Child Who Got Under His Table At A Restaurant, Gets Called Out By The Kid’s Parent

Some thought both sides were at fault in the situation

Man Snaps At Someone Else’s Child Who Got Under His Table At A Restaurant, Gets Called Out By The Kid’s Parent

Man Snaps At Someone Else’s Child Who Got Under His Table At A Restaurant, Gets Called Out By The Kid’s Parent

Man Snaps At Someone Else’s Child Who Got Under His Table At A Restaurant, Gets Called Out By The Kid’s Parent

Man Snaps At Someone Else’s Child Who Got Under His Table At A Restaurant, Gets Called Out By The Kid’s Parent

Add your comment
POST
xolitaire
xolitaire
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Against popular belief a restaurant is NOT a daycare. Parents are responsible for their kids - and if you know you have small, very energetic children, then a restaurant is not the place to go.

6
6points
reply
MissPrideGirl
MissPrideGirl
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Small kids running around in a restaurant is super dangerous, not only can they run into tables, chairs etc, but the risk of running into staff carrying plates with hot food and dropping it. I’m a server and I’ve almost run into more kids then I can count while carrying plates of really hot food.

3
3points
reply
lenka
lenka
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

NTA. I dont let my kids run around in restaurants - partly because of other diners comfort but mostly because its a health and safety risk for the serving staff. Tripping over kids with arms full of food and drinks would be hell. I would be mortified if my child climbed under someone elses table and while yelling might have been an overreaction it's also appropriate for my kids to learn that if they encroach on someone elses space they are likely to get yelled at.

2
2points
reply
