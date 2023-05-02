Man Snaps At Someone Else’s Child Who Got Under His Table At A Restaurant, Gets Called Out By The Kid’s Parent

Life with kids usually means there’s quite a lot of commotion and running around. And unsurprisingly, some children wander off to places they shouldn’t be, which can lead to some unpleasant situations.

Redditor u/buizel123 told the AITA community about the encounter he had with a parent whose child crawled under his table in a restaurant. The OP’s reaction to the kid angered the parent, who came to scold the man about it and called him a jerk. The situation split the online community into two camps, the majority siding with the redditor nevertheless.

It’s a parent’s responsibility to stop their child from wandering off to places they shouldn’t be in

Image credits: ASphotostudio (not the actual photo)

Someone else’s kid was crawling under this man’s table while he was having dinner at a restaurant

Image credits: Wavebreakmedia (not the actual photo)

Image credits: buizel123

The majority of the redditors in the comments were on the OP’s side

Some thought both sides were at fault in the situation