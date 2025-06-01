Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Guy Ends Relationship After Girlfriend Fakes Pregnancy As A Test Of His Love
Couple arguing in bed with tension as guy ends relationship after girlfriend fakes pregnancy to test his love.
Couples, Relationships

Guy Ends Relationship After Girlfriend Fakes Pregnancy As A Test Of His Love

Interview With Expert
31

Some uncertainty in relationships is completely normal, as it’s hard to tell what will happen in a month, a year, or even a day. However, letting doubts get the better of you has the power to undermine the connection between you and your partner. 

Just like it happened in this couple’s case, as the girlfriend wouldn’t stop giving her boyfriend secret tests, no matter how many times he told her they made him uncomfortable. But before he did anything about it, he turned online for unbiased opinions, which only confirmed his suspicions.

Scroll down to find the full story and a conversation with a licensed marriage and family therapist and founder of Full Vida Therapy, Viviana McGovern, who kindly agreed to share her insights on testing partners.

    Uncertainty can lead a person to test their partner, which has the potential to damage a relationship

    Image credits: LightFieldStudios / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    As it happened to this couple because the girlfriend wouldn’t stop testing her boyfriend

    Image credits: katemangostar / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Ok-Amphibian-5171

    Testing a partner isn’t a healthy form of communication

    Image credits: standret / freepik (not the actual photo)

    In a nutshell, testing a partner is a roundabout way of asking for what one needs. However, it’s not a healthy form of communication, says a licensed marriage and family therapist and founder of Full Vida Therapy, Viviana McGovern.

    “It often stems from unspoken fears or insecurities, and rather than creating clarity or connection, it can damage trust. Instead of testing, partners should aim to communicate openly about their needs and concerns,” she explains.

    As McGovern already mentioned, the need to test a partner often comes from uncertainty, insecurities, and similar feelings. “People often test their partners when they feel uncertain, anxious, or emotionally unsafe in the relationship. It can also be a learned behavior—if someone grew up in an environment where direct communication wasn’t modeled, they might resort to indirect methods like testing to try and get reassurance.”

    At first, the testing might seem harmless, but if it starts becoming manipulative, deceptive, or controlling, like setting traps so the partner fails a test, it’s already crossing a line. “This not only erodes trust but also creates a dynamic of emotional instability that makes it harder to build a secure connection,” says McGovern.

    Instead of testing your partner, the expert suggests having direct and honest communication

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    So instead of testing your partner, the expert suggests having direct and honest communication. “Direct, honest communication is the foundation of a healthy relationship. If you’re feeling insecure or unsure, it’s better to express those feelings openly rather than hoping your partner will “pass a test” you’ve set for them. A strong relationship allows space for vulnerability, curiosity, and repair when needed,” McGovern explains.

    Lastly, she adds, “If you find yourself frequently feeling the urge to test your partner, it might be worth exploring those deeper fears with a therapist. Often, these patterns come from past wounds—not necessarily the current relationship—and healing those can lead to more secure, fulfilling partnerships.”

    Readers encouraged the man to remove himself from the relationship he’s in

    Austeja Zokaite

    Austeja Zokaite

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, glad you swung by! My name is Austėja, and I'm a writer at Bored Panda. With a degree in English philology, I'm interested in all aspects of language. My mission is to master the art of writing and add my unique touch to every personal story and uplifting article we publish. In my time here, I've covered some fun topics such as scrungy cats and pareidolia, as well as more serious ones about mental health and relationship hiccups. When I'm not on my laptop, you'll probably find me devouring pastries, especially croissants, paired with a soothing cup of tea. Sunsets, the sea, and swimming are some of my favorite things.

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    elfvibratorglitter avatar
    ElfVibratorGlitter
    ElfVibratorGlitter
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago (edited)

    Run. Boyfriend tests?! She expects OP to know what she wants without her telling him? Lying about being pregnant? Run. Edit: read the updates, he did run. Good.

    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    1 minute ago (edited)

    This girl (and I use girl on purpose) spends too much time on TikTok. This is cringy wannabe influencer behavior. I wouldn't be surprised if these tests were recorded and posted on her channel. I'm 45, and I'd have been out on the first test. Especially at only four months in. Usually red flags are still hidden that early. I don't care how lonely you feel, this isn't worth it. Also, get a vasectomy. They are reversible if you change your mind.

    scottrackley avatar
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago

    Don't put your d**k in crazy. Girls, don't let crazy inside the box.

