Woman Gives BF An Ultimatum: “I Attend Her Birthday Party, Or We’re Done”
Couples, Relationships

Woman Gives BF An Ultimatum: “I Attend Her Birthday Party, Or We’re Done”

All too often, we’re forced to pick between two things, be it what to order at a restaurant or who to give your time. Choices aren’t easy, particularly when, generally, there are more things to do than there is time. Relationships are often the ultimate test of this, so much so that not prioritizing things correctly can and will cause actual conflict.

A netizen asked if he was wrong to prioritize attending his sister’s wedding instead of his girlfriend’s birthday. Conflict arose when the GF decided to issue an ultimatum over this, while readers did their best to give some advice and suggestions in the comments.

    Sometimes it can feel like life is shoving too many things into one’s plate

    Image credits: Jayson Hinrichsen (not the actual image)

    So one man had to deal with a very unhappy GF when he wanted to attend his sister’s wedding over her birthday

    Image credits: Ahmed (not the actual image)

    Image credits: cookie_studio (not the actual image)

    Image credits: weirdbutok__

    Some folks needed more info

    Many saw his point of view

    Some thought everyone was being unreasonable

    Some thought he needed to prioritize his GF

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
