Woman Gives BF An Ultimatum: “I Attend Her Birthday Party, Or We’re Done”

ADVERTISEMENT

All too often, we’re forced to pick between two things, be it what to order at a restaurant or who to give your time. Choices aren’t easy, particularly when, generally, there are more things to do than there is time. Relationships are often the ultimate test of this, so much so that not prioritizing things correctly can and will cause actual conflict.

A netizen asked if he was wrong to prioritize attending his sister’s wedding instead of his girlfriend’s birthday. Conflict arose when the GF decided to issue an ultimatum over this, while readers did their best to give some advice and suggestions in the comments.

RELATED:

Sometimes it can feel like life is shoving too many things into one’s plate

Share icon

Image credits: Jayson Hinrichsen (not the actual image)

So one man had to deal with a very unhappy GF when he wanted to attend his sister’s wedding over her birthday

Share icon

Image credits: Ahmed (not the actual image)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: cookie_studio (not the actual image)

Image credits: weirdbutok__

Some folks needed more info

ADVERTISEMENT

Many saw his point of view

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Some thought everyone was being unreasonable

Some thought he needed to prioritize his GF

ADVERTISEMENT