Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman’s “Joke” Backfires After Husband Packs His Bags And Serves Her Divorce Papers
Couples, Relationships

Woman’s “Joke” Backfires After Husband Packs His Bags And Serves Her Divorce Papers

Open list comments 6
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

6

ADVERTISEMENT

Having your significant other tell you they want out is devastating to hear. Even if it turns out to be a horrible joke, those cutting words may sting for a good while. 

A woman learned this lesson the hard way when she gave in to peer pressure from her friends and played a divorce prank on her husband. What she hoped to be a harmless little gag placed her on the brink of ruining her marriage.

Desperate for answers, she has now turned to the Reddit community for sound advice. 

RELATED:

    Hearing your partner tell you they want to break up is never pleasant, even if it turns out to be a joke

    Image credits: Daniel Martinez / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    A woman learned this lesson the hard way when she played a divorce prank on her husband

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: George Dagerotip / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    He didn’t take it well as he packed his bags and left their home within minutes

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Things took a turn for the worse when the woman received the actual divorce papers from her husband

    Image credits:  Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    She is now seeking advice from the internet 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: ThrowRALivid_Tear

    Divorce is a devastating ordeal to go through

    Apart from the overarching reason of losing a person you love and care about, divorce brings about different levels of torment for the couple. 

    As licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Ann Buscho points out, each individual may simultaneously experience fear, shame, guilt, and anger. You may see no light at the end of the tunnel. But for most people, the loneliness hurts the most. 

    “Not only have you lost your partner, and perhaps your best friend, but you have possibly also lost your in-laws and the extended family that you married into,” Dr. Buscho wrote in an article for Psychology Today. 

    For many people, the mere thought of dating again is daunting enough. Some may also let their failed marriage define them as a person. Then, the tedious and expensive legal process adds insult to injury. 

    These reasons–among other things–are likely why the husband took the joke as harshly as he did. As the author mentioned, they’d been happily married for four years before the incident, and her statements may have hit him hard. 

    Her biggest problem is getting her husband to talk things out. In these instances, communications specialist Leah Mether advises clearly explaining why the conversation is necessary. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Make your intention clear – it’s about wanting to improve the situation, not blame and accusations,” Mether wrote in an article for her website. 

    A more loving approach may also soften the husband’s stance, which the author can do through simple behaviors. Integrative psychotherapist Philippa Perry describes these actions as “scraps of love,” which may involve cooking the other person’s favorite meal or helping them with a task. 

    “You must get into the habit of these loving behaviors before you even begin to address any complaints to re-establish trust,” Perry wrote in an article for The Guardian

    At the very least, it may help the author woo her husband into speaking with her. She may have to pull out all the stops to convey that she is serious about fixing the mess she made. 

    However, if her husband continues to push through with the divorce, she will have to live with those consequences. 

    Commenters didn’t hold back in their responses, primarily highlighting her mistake

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    32

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    6
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    32

    Open list comments

    6

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    happyjoy avatar
    Happy Joy
    Happy Joy
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've told my wife, if someday for whatever reason she wanted a divorce, she only need to tell me once and I will do exactly like her husband do. Leave and never look back.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Load More Comments
    POST
    happyjoy avatar
    Happy Joy
    Happy Joy
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've told my wife, if someday for whatever reason she wanted a divorce, she only need to tell me once and I will do exactly like her husband do. Leave and never look back.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda