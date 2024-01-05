Woman Decides To Immediately Divorce Husband After He Pranked Her On Their Wedding Day

ADVERTISEMENT

When we think about important things to share in a marriage, trust is such an obvious answer that most folks would move right past it. How can you be in a marriage or even a relationship with someone you don’t trust? But, unfortunately, some people end up revealing their true colors too late.

A woman, despite warning him not to, was the victim of a wedding prank by her (spoiler alert) soon-to-be ex-husband. Bored Panda reached out to Constant-Nebula-1982 via Reddit messenger and will update the story when she gets back to us.

A wedding seems like one of the least appropriate places for a prank

Image credits: Kadyn Pierce (not the actual photo)

But one woman, despite explicitly telling him no, still ended up pranked at her own wedding

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Constant-Nebula-1982

Readers gave OP their best wishes and she answered some questions

Others shared their shock at Jake’s behavior

