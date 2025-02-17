Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“My Husband Wants To Divorce Me If I Do Not Quit My Job”
Couples, Relationships

“My Husband Wants To Divorce Me If I Do Not Quit My Job”

Open list comments 10
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

10

ADVERTISEMENT

In relationships, just like politics or business, not all partnerships are created equally. Or, as is the case for Reddit user 194842, upheld fairly.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on r/Marriage, the woman explained that she and her husband agreed that she would work until they had kids. However, not even a year had passed, and he started disapproving of her job.

Recently, this culminated in an ultimatum: either become a stay-at-home wife or I walk away. And the man sounds serious.

RELATED:

    A happy life consists of different things for different people, but for this woman, her job was one of the main components

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    However, her husband decided to take it away from her

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: lazy_bear / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Shortly after publishing her confession, the woman gave an update to provide more context for her situation

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: User_194842 

    This story is an example of why women’s participation in the workforce diminishes as they enter committed relationships

    Image credits: Drazen Zigic / freepik (not the actual photo)

    The arguments against married women working have a history of being personal, even on a broader socio-political level in Western democracies.

    For example, in Wisconsin, lawmakers passed a resolution in 1935 stating that when married women with working husbands got jobs, they became the “calling card for disintegration of family life.”

    The committee said, “The large number of husbands and wives working for the state raises a serious moral question, as this committee feels that the practice of birth control is encouraged, and the selfishness that arises from the income of employment of husband and wife bids fair to break down civilization and a healthy atmosphere.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Nowadays, a study by UN Women and the International Labor Force, called ‘The Impact of Marriage and Children on Labour Market Participation,’ reveals that men still tend to have high labor force participation rates regardless of the type of household they live in. Thus, there is little variation in their participation rates (higher than 92 percent across all regions—except Oceania).

    For women, on the other hand, labor force participation rates vary significantly, depending upon the household type they belong to. Generally, women in lone-person households have much higher participation rates (82 percent globally) than women in other types of households (64 percent in couple-only households, 49 percent in couple households with a child under six, and 41 percent in extended-family households with a child under six).

    The presence of children reduces women’s labor force participation and increases men’s by similar proportions in percentage-point terms. This indicates that women’s realities are different from men’s, based on the type of household they live in.

    Women give up their economic independence (mothers in families) or take on more economic responsibility (lone mothers) as household needs dictate. And while we can’t know for certain without the complete picture, since this couple didn’t have any children before the man started making his demands, it sounds like he was turning the Redditor into his dependent, whether he was doing it consciously or not.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The woman’s honesty has touched many people, and they were eager to express their support for her

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    32

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    10
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    32

    Open list comments

    10

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Read less »
    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bruhbruh_1 avatar
    Broccoli
    Broccoli
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He’s probably going to try getting her pregnant to make her a SAHM

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He'll divorce you if you don't quit your job? Good. LET HIM. It is just brilliant when the lazy misogynistic trash takes itself out.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So in other words this creep doesn't want a wife; he wants a slave. Eff that.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    bruhbruh_1 avatar
    Broccoli
    Broccoli
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He’s probably going to try getting her pregnant to make her a SAHM

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He'll divorce you if you don't quit your job? Good. LET HIM. It is just brilliant when the lazy misogynistic trash takes itself out.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So in other words this creep doesn't want a wife; he wants a slave. Eff that.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda