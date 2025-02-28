Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Gets GF A Job, Gets Blamed That She Didn’t Pass Probation Despite Her Always Being Late
Couples, Relationships

Man Gets GF A Job, Gets Blamed That She Didn't Pass Probation Despite Her Always Being Late

Starting a new job can be exciting and scary, especially during the first few months. Many times, there will be a probationary period. Your new bosses are assessing you see if you’ll be a good fit. Your every move is being watched. As a newbie, you’re learning the ropes, getting used to a new work environment, and trying to put your best foot forward—hoping to cement your position at the end of the trial. Or so one would think…

But one guy recently shared how he helped his girlfriend land a job at his company after she lost her previous one. Instead of shining, the guy says his girlfriend was “a horrible employee.” She was constantly late and took extended lunch breaks all the time. When her tardiness and lack of professionalism threatened to drag him down with her, the guy put his foot down. He left her stranded at a restaurant during yet another long lunch. Now she’s blaming him for losing her job. And he’s wondering if he was wrong.

    This guy’s GF took extended work lunch breaks, even though she’d just started her job

    Image credits: Ahmet Kurt / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    When her disrespect for time threatened to affect his own career, her BF took drastic action

    Image credits: Sehajpal Singh / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Brooke Cagle / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Ömer Haktan Bulut / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Blake Cheek / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Awkward_Reaction_571

    According to HR experts, less than 1 in 5 people don’t successfully make it through their probationary period

    Many companies have probationary periods in place to give new employees time to get used to their new role, brush up on necessary skills, identify areas for improvement, and to see whether they’re compatible with their colleagues, managers, and their workplace in general.

    It’s essentially a trial period and is often three months long, depending on the role, the company, and the industry. It’s a two-way street and managers get a chance to assess the employee’s performance before extending their contract or offering them a full-time or fixed-contract position.

    According to the U.K.-based recruitment consultancy firm Office Angels, just under one in five new employees don’t successfully pass their probationary period. And it’s often not because of a lack of competence.

    The firm says that the main reasons new employees fail to make the cut are an unwillingness to accept feedback, a lack of motivation, not having the right temperament for the job, and poor interpersonal skills.

    Offices Angels notes that it’s always important to be professional at work, especially while on probation. The experts advise those on probation to have the right attitude because “your new employer will also be looking out for that winning personality and can-do attitude you showed them at the interview stage.”

    Be on time, they advise. Don’t leave early or slack off. Do more, not less. “Being willing to put in the odd extra hour, especially when it’s to help your colleagues, will create a great impression with your employer, and your team will appreciate the effort,” notes the HR site.

    Do not be like Cindy and stay glued to your mobile device, they warn. “Keep your personal devices under wraps at work. When you’re at work, focus on the tasks at hand, and only use your personal mobile devices when you’re on a break or finished for the day.”

    And finally, never take anything for granted. “You might feel confident that you’re doing a great job, but always stay on your toes during your probation to make sure you’re still giving 100%.”

    Sometimes, your probationary period might be extended. But you shouldn’t panic. The company might need more time to assess your suitability and competence. Work on any areas that need improvement, and you should be fine. But in the event your contract is terminated, Office Angels suggests you use this as an opportunity to learn and do better the next time around.

    “The process of terminating an employee during probation can be a sensitive issue,” caution the experts at the human resources platform Bright HR. “It requires patience, care, and precision. You must navigate this process carefully, ensuring you follow fair and lawful dismissal procedures and respect the employee’s rights.”

    The company adds that any dismissal of an employee should be based on their performance or behavior, not on discriminatory grounds.

    “Any deviation from these fair and lawful procedures can lead to claims of wrongful dismissal, and unlawful discrimination and tarnish your reputation,” warns Brights.

    Image credits: Toa Heftiba / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    “I probably should have seen the signs”: the BF provided more info in the comments

    “You are getting played”: many took the guy’s side and advised him to rethink his relationship

    Some netizens had mixed reactions to how the guy handled the situation

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Ka Se
    Ka Se
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this a true story? I can hardly believe it. Actions have consequences, but perhaps the good woman doesn't really realise her actions? (Wouldn't be that unusual.)

    Ka Se
    Ka Se
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this a true story? I can hardly believe it. Actions have consequences, but perhaps the good woman doesn't really realise her actions? (Wouldn't be that unusual.)

