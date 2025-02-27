Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Managers Forget They’re In A Group Chat: “Very Patronizing And Made Me Feel Very Uncomfortable”
Work & Money

Managers Forget They’re In A Group Chat: “Very Patronizing And Made Me Feel Very Uncomfortable”

Managers Forget They're In A Group Chat: Managers Forget They're In A Group Chat: Managers Forget They're In A Group Chat: Managers Forget They're In A Group Chat: Managers Forget They're In A Group Chat: Managers Forget They're In A Group Chat: Managers Forget They're In A Group Chat: Managers Forget They're In A Group Chat: Managers Forget They're In A Group Chat: Managers Forget They're In A Group Chat:
Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

I’m not sure about you, but I am not a big fan of WhatsApp group chats. I belong to more than I can count, and if I’m completely honest, many of them are muted. “Always” and forever. I just cannot handle the constant pinging about (mostly) nonsense and what feels like an intrusion of my personal space and time. Luckily, none of them are work group chats, but trust me, I’ve been there in the past: my phone flooded with messages on weekends and at ungodly hours. Glad to have escaped that…

One employee has shared how they aren’t that fortunate. They belong to a team group chat on their work phone. To their dismay, they woke up to a string of messages on a Monday morning, all sent over the weekend. It turned out two managers were having a fat chat about the employee, basically trash-talking them in front of others. The bosses either forgot they were chatting in the group, or they just didn’t give a hoot. The employee is seeking advice, and says the entire saga has left them feeling “unwanted and uncomfortable.”

RELATED:

    Many people spend a lot of hours at work, so it pays to get along well with colleagues and bosses

    Image credits: nateemee (not the actual photo)

    But one employee’s job has become misery after two managers trash-talked them on a team group chat

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: svitlanah (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Crysafe

    With great group chats come great risks

    “From a legal standpoint, there is nothing preventing employers from engaging in group chats or texts with their employees,” say the HR experts at Cedr Solutions. But the company cautions that business owners and managers must make sure that their team is clear on how they are expected to behave in a work chat.

    “The simple rule to remember is that if you write and send something less than positive, then there is always the chance that it will be copied and then a possibility that the message will end up being seen by someone other than its intended audience,” adds Steve Herbert, Wellbeing and Benefits Director at Partners&.

    Cedr Solutions’ advice to business owners is to train their managers on how to use and monitor group chats and texts compliantly. It goes without saying that they themselves shouldn’t be using group chats to trash-talk employees on weekends. Or ever.

    The HR experts also say it’s important to stick to urgent messages after-hours. “If the issue can wait until the next day, it probably should. Keep work-related, off-hours chats short, simple, and compliant. If employees stray into a work discussion off hours, ask that they table the discussion until it can be discussed at work,” notes the Cedr Solutions site.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Remember that there are instances an employee can bill for their time if they get dragged into work-related chats and tasks outside of office hours: for example, if you ask them to complete something on the spot, like listening to an audio file or voice note, watching a video, or reading a document/article that relates to their job.

    Cedr Solutions says you also might have to pay if you ask employees to “engage in a conversation about anything work-related, such as assigning duties, going over a problem that came up during the day, planning for the day to come, etc.”

    The same goes for if you expect staff to wait for a response from you. “If, for instance, you text an employee and ask them to do something for you but they reply requesting more information to complete the task, the time that they spend waiting is considered time spent ‘engaged to wait’ according to the [Department of Labor] and the employee must be paid for that downtime.”

    And then there’s the issue of reputation management. “Given the increasingly blurred line between work and social lives, the content of WhatsApp conversations between employees can be a source of legal and reputational risk to employers,” cautions Richard Freedman, Employment Partner at Stephenson Harwood.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Even the most “intelligent” people aren’t immune to getting into trouble around the “digital water cooler”. Just this week, the National Security Agency announced that it would be firing no less than 100 intelligence employees after it emerged they’d been taking part in group chats that allegedly discussed “explicit behavior.” The government-run chat platform was reportedly meant to be used for classified information.

    “There are over 100 people from across the intelligence community that contributed to and participated in this — what is really just an egregious violation of trust, what to speak of, like, basic rules and standards around professionalism. I put out a directive today that they all will be terminated and their security clearances will be revoked,” said Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard in an interview with Fox News.

    “That’s leverage”: lots of people felt the employee should have taken screenshots of the chat

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    It turns out the employee isn’t alone… people shared their own similar stories

    Not everyone took the employee’s side…

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    1

    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    marneederider40 avatar
    Marnie
    Marnie
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why in the hell would you have a group work chat ON YOUR PHONE? It's so slow and cumbersome to type on a phone. People at work have computers. They should only have to chat on their computers. The only exception would be if your jobs was moving from location to location, I guess.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    marneederider40 avatar
    Marnie
    Marnie
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why in the hell would you have a group work chat ON YOUR PHONE? It's so slow and cumbersome to type on a phone. People at work have computers. They should only have to chat on their computers. The only exception would be if your jobs was moving from location to location, I guess.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Work & Money
    Homepage
    Trending
    Work & Money
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Work & Money Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda