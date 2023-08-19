Boss Tries To Force Employee To Work The Weekend, It Backfires In Seconds

It goes a long way when bosses show respect for their employees. A big part of that is understanding the importance of work-life balance. Leaders who acknowledge that their staff have other priorities and passions in life other than work will do well. However, even the best managers slip up at times.

Redditor u/LateMathematician810 went viral on r/MaliciousCompliance after sharing how their former boss wanted them to cancel their leave and work the weekend they had plans for long in advance. The OP came up with a creative solution to the conundrum. Scroll down for the full story and a surprisingly wholesome twist!

Bored Panda reached out to the author of the viral post, u/LateMathematician810, and they were kind enough to answer some questions. They shed some light on the characteristics of a great boss and had some excellent tips for anyone thinking of working at a bar. You’ll find our full interview with the OP as you read on.

Staff that have a healthy work-life balance are far more motivated and efficient. It’s vital to take breaks and vacations

One employee shared how their boss tried to convince them to work on their weekend off. Their story had an unexpected ending

“If staff know they have 100% support from management they are more likely to shine”

We were very curious about what the OP values the most in a manager. Bored Panda asked them about some of the signs of a great boss. In their opinion, real leaders prioritize the welfare of their staff members.

“To my mind, a good boss is honest, friendly, clear with company systems/standards, and supports their staff to the hilt,” redditor u/LateMathematician810 explained to Bored Panda.

“If staff know they have 100% support from management they are more likely to shine and it ends up win-win for everybody,” they said.

Meanwhile, we were interested to hear what the OP would tell someone who’s considering starting to work at a bar. They were very open that this type of work can be far from glamorous at times. There are some perks, however!

“Bar work can swing from mind-numbingly mundane to exhilarating depending on the location, shift, clientele, time of day, and a multitude of other factors,” u/LateMathematician810 said.

“Hospitality service life is tough but also brings some amazing rewards. I think everyone should spend a little time doing it,” they suggested that the experience can be very worthwhile.

“But be aware the hours, wages, and conditions generally suck and you will meet some amazing people and see some wicked sights and open your own worldview a little more.”

The author of the post told Bored Panda that they didn’t expect their story to get so much attention on Reddit. “The response to my post has been a total surprise,” the OP said.

They added that they had a Reddit account “years ago.” However, they lost access to it, so they’ve been “an anonymous lurker” on the Front Page of the Internet until very recently.

Employee burnout is a very common issue in the workplace

Phrase it how you like it, but no employee, no matter how talented, creative, resilient, and diligent can work without breaks. Going on vacation, having small getaways, and having fun social events to look forward to can reenergize and motivate your staff. A well-rested employee who feels free to follow their passions in their free time is going to go the extra mile at work. Unlike, say, someone who feels disrespected and burned out.

Burnout is a very serious issue that most employees deal with. According to a recent study conducted by Deloitte, 77% of all respondents have experienced burnout at work. Over half of them have dealt with this issue more than once.

Furthermore, 91% of respondents shared that workplace stress and frustration have a negative impact on their jobs. While 83% of employees noted that burnout also affects their personal relationships.

According to Forbes, some of the very worst qualities that any manager can have include the inclination to micromanage every tiny little detail of their subordinates’ work, as well as a lack of empathy.

Other qualities that can make staff look for greener pastures include a lack of support and respect, and little to no self-awareness. On the flip side, high empathy, self-awareness, and a willingness to trust and delegate are the recipe for success.

One of the most fascinating things about the OP’s story is that their boss genuinely felt bad about what happened. After quitting due to the workplace drama, redditor u/LateMathematician810 eventually came back to work at the bar, and stayed there for an additional four years.

Now that’s a success story! Bosses who recognize their mistakes and are willing to apologize end up being some of the best workplace leaders. They’re the people who inspire loyalty and seem far more human than toxic managers whose pride is worth more to them than common sense kindness.

Work has to be meaningful and workers need to learn to set healthy boundaries

Establishing healthy boundaries at work is as much about communicating with your coworkers as it is about self-control if you’re prone to overworking. Your colleagues and managers need to know that you’ll be unreachable after you clock out and that you won’t be checking your work email on weekends. This is especially important if you’re not being paid overtime, and if you’re feeling burned out.

Similarly, you need to set clear expectations that if you’re going on holiday, you won’t be changing your decision any time soon. Unless there’s a genuine emergency, staff shouldn’t feel pressure to change their plans at the drop of a hat.

As we’ve covered on Bored Panda recently, some of the signs of burnout include dreading going to work and low productivity levels. Not only that, exhausted workers are bound to feel physical symptoms, too, including actual fatigue and low energy levels.

“Work should not be involuntary servitude… it should be meaningful and challenging. Employees are at their best when they feel they’re making a contribution—in an atmosphere that is welcoming and supportive,” workplace expert and bestselling author Lynn Taylor explained to Bored Panda during an earlier interview.

According to the expert, the more employees get to know their colleagues “on a more humanized basis,” the better for everyone.

The author of the post was surprised by the popularity of their story and chatted with a lot of their readers

