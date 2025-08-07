Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"No Excuse": Man Arrested, Facing Deportation After Lighting Cigarette On Tomb Of Unknown Soldier
Crowd gathered near tomb of unknown soldier with flowers, symbolizing respect and memorial at historical monument site.
Crime, Society

“No Excuse”: Man Arrested, Facing Deportation After Lighting Cigarette On Tomb Of Unknown Soldier

Sometimes, nature calls. And when nature is calling you to have a smoke, but you don’t have a lighter, well, you have to get creative.

That’s basically what happened when a man decided to light his cigarette off the eternal flame in Paris

Video of the incident has gone viral and could spell deportation for the person who did it.

Highlights
  • A man in Paris could face deportation for lighting a cigarette off the eternal flame at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
  • Video of the incident went viral, prompting police to arrest the person.
  • France’s tomb is not guarded by the military, unlike the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington, DC, which is one of the most heavily guarded in the world.
  • Once, JKF’s eternal flame was doused by holy water, and a smoker actually saved the day.
    A man is seen casually lighting his cigarette, then walking away

    Arc de Triomphe in Paris with traffic, near the Tomb of Unknown Soldier where a man was arrested lighting a cigarette.

    Image credits: Antonio Conte / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Man lighting the flame at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier while officials and photographers observe nearby.

    Image credits: Christian Liewig – Corbis / Getty Images

    According to various news reports and the now-viral video, the incident happened at the eternal flame of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

    In the video, a man in white pants steps over a thick chain link barrier surrounding the flame, which is maybe 30 centimeters (1 foot) off the ground.

    He casually bends forward, lights his cigarette, steps back across the fence, then carries on as if nothing had happened.

    Man lighting cigarette on Tomb of Unknown Soldier while tourists watch, facing arrest and deportation controversy.

    Image credits: Arrogance_0024 / X

    None of the people who witnessed the event appeared to say anything at that moment.

    But when someone posted the video of what happened on social media, it took off. 

    Politicians and others lambasted the move as outrageous and an insult to a sacred space, calling for his arrest.

    A video of the man went viral and prompted his arrest

    Man lighting cigarette on Tomb of Unknown Soldier flame while bystanders watch, facing arrest and deportation risks.

    Image credits: Arrogance_0024 / X

    Police obliged.

    He was taken into custody earlier this week, with police putting out a statement that read in part:

    “This individual who lit a cigarette with the flame of the Unknown Soldier was arrested by our #police colleagues,” the statement said.  

    According to theNew York Times, “In France, violating a burial site, tomb, urn or monument can be punished by up to a year in prison and a fine of 15,000 euros (about $17,400).”

    Whether the man was aware that he was violating a sacred space is unclear. 

    Man lighting cigarette on Tomb of Unknown Soldier flame, people watching nearby in public area.

    Image credits: Arrogance_0024 / X

    His name has not been released by police.

    But they did say he is a 47-year-old Moroccan national, legally living and working in France. 

    The NY Times article quotes an unnamed source as saying that the man’s residency could be revoked as a result of his wrongdoing.

    There are no military personnel protecting France’s Unknown Soldier tomb

    France’s eternal flame burns at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which contains the remains of an unknown French soldier from World War I. 

    First lit in 1923, the memorial consists of a “slab of granite from Vire in Normandy that bears the epitaph: “Here lies a French soldier who died for the Fatherland 1914-1918,” according to French media

    The slab, called “the sacred slab” by veterans, is surrounded by 18 small pillars intertwined with chains.

    Tweet by Bruno Retailleau detailing arrest of man lighting cigarette on tomb of Unknown Soldier, facing deportation.

    Image credits: BrunoRetailleau

    The flame never goes out, but every day at 6:30 pm it’s re-enforced by members of the public and veterans. 

    There are no official ceremonies, and crucially, there is no military presence protecting it.

    One of the world’s most heavily guarded Unknown Soldier tombs is in the U.S.

    One of the most heavily guarded unknown soldier tombs is in Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C. in the U.S.

    The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is famously protected around the clock, every second of every day of the year, even in severe weather or in cases of national emergency.

    Military personnel who patrol the tomb perform a high-precision changing of the guard ceremony that takes place every 30 minutes or two hours, depending on the time of day or time of year.

    The tomb is a place for quiet contemplation, and there are strict rules that must be followed.

    Tomb of Unknown Soldier surrounded by flowers and visitors, related to man arrested for lighting cigarette on memorial.

    Image credits: Zairon / Wikipedia

    Besides the obvious rules, such as not walking beyond the barrier, there is strictly no talking, cheering, or applause during the changing of the guard ceremony. 

    In the rare case that someone, either mistakenly or intentionally, walks beyond a barrier or speaks too loudly, a stern warning is issued by the on-duty guard. Imagine an army sergeant screaming in the face of a new recruit.

    There is no flame at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

    JFK’s eternal flame was once doused with holy water

    Three police officers in uniform standing and talking near a historic building about man arrested lighting cigarette on tomb

    Image credits: Tranmautritam / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    But there is an eternal flame elsewhere at Arlington. 

    Sitting about half a kilometer away from the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, is JFK’s eternal flame, installed after his passing in 1963.

    Like the flame in Paris, there is no dedicated military guard.

    Although there have never been any recorded cases of people lighting their cigarettes off the flame, there is a case of a smoker coming to the rescue when the flame went out.

    Police van parked on a city street, related to arrest and deportation incident involving disrespect at Tomb of Unknown Soldier.

    Image credits: Corentin HENRY / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Apparently, during a Catholic school field trip just months after the flame was lit, holy water got poured on it, and it fizzled out.

    Luckily, one of the groundskeepers was a smoker, had a lighter in his pocket, and was able to quickly relight it.

    Aerial view of the Arc de Triomphe and surrounding Paris streets near the Tomb of Unknown Soldier monument.

    Image credits: Rodrigo Kugnharski / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Netizens say its shameful that someone would disrespect a monument in that way

    Instagram comment by user abdur_rahmanbektas84 expressing sadness and anger over disrespect shown to the country's martyrs.

    Comment expressing shock and disapproval about disrespectful behavior involving the tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

    User kevinvdtoorn writes a comment saying an arrest is a bit much despite the act being disrespectful.

    User comment on social media expressing strong disapproval of man lighting cigarette on Tomb of Unknown Soldier.

    Comment on social media calling someone out for taking freedom for granted after man was arrested for lighting a cigarette on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

    Screenshot of social media comment mocking a man arrested for lighting a cigarette on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

    Comment on social media expressing outrage over man arrested for lighting cigarette on Tomb of Unknown Soldier.

    Comment on social media reading that the act of lighting a cigarette on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is disrespectful and disgusting.

    Comment expressing anger and sadness over disrespect and ignorance related to man lighting cigarette on Tomb of Unknown Soldier.

    Instagram comment by valeriakholostenko reading Gross, responding to a controversial post about man arrested and facing deportation after lighting cigarette on Tomb of Unknown Soldier.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    Read less »
