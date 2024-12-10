Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Statue Found At Cleopatra’s Alleged Tomb May Reveal What Her Real Face Looked Like
News

Statue Found At Cleopatra’s Alleged Tomb May Reveal What Her Real Face Looked Like

A significant discovery in Cleopatra’s alleged tomb may have just revealed additional information about the ancient queen.

When archaeologist Kathleen Martinez led her Egyptian-Dominican team to excavate the site, she stumbled upon a small white marble statue of a female adorned with a crown.

Now, she’s convinced the bust may depict what Cleopatra VII actually looked like — but other experts aren’t quite so sure about that conclusion.

  • Small statue found at Cleopatra's alleged tomb may depict her true face.
  • Experts suggest statue features differ from known depictions of Cleopatra.
  • Cleopatra's final resting place remains a mystery, possibly underwater.
A small statue discovered at Cleopatra’s tomb seemingly reveals what her true face looked like

Statue Found At Cleopatra's Alleged Tomb May Reveal What Her Real Face Looked Like

The Taposiris Magna Temple, located west of Alexandria, under the southern wall of the temple’s perimeter, was where Martinez uncovered the artifact.

But while she thinks the statue may show the queen’s true face, experts have pointed out that several of its features differ from her known depictions, suggesting it may have been another royal woman or princess.

Statue Found At Cleopatra's Alleged Tomb May Reveal What Her Real Face Looked Like

“I looked at the bust carefully,” Zahi Hawass — a former Egyptian minister of antiquities — told Live Science. “It is not Cleopatra at all; it is Roman.”

According to the outlet, pharaohs were portrayed with Egyptian—rather than Roman—art styles during the Ptolemaic dynasty, which could have contributed to Martinez’s mistaken conclusion. 

Statue Found At Cleopatra's Alleged Tomb May Reveal What Her Real Face Looked Like

Her team additionally found a half-length statue of a king wearing the Nemes headdress of 337 coins — many of which featured Cleopatra’s image — oil lamps, a scarab amulet with the words “The justice of Ra has arisen,” and more, as per New York Post.

Cleopatra’s final resting place is still a mystery

Statue Found At Cleopatra's Alleged Tomb May Reveal What Her Real Face Looked Like

While some, including Martinez, believe the Taposiris Magna Temple is where the ancient queen was laid to rest for the last time, not every archaeologist is convinced.

Crowned at just 18 years old and labeled as one of history’s most famous female rulers, Cleopatra is believed by some to lie underwater since a large portion of ancient Alexandria is now submerged due to coastal erosion. Others theorize her tomb was destroyed or robbed. 

She is assumed to have been buried with her “ill-fated lover,” Mark Antony, after committing suicide at 39 years old to avoid being paraded around Rome like a war prize.

Statue Found At Cleopatra's Alleged Tomb May Reveal What Her Real Face Looked Like

The case of where she lies has been an ongoing question for over 2,000 years, one netizens have involved themselves in.

“Cleopatra’s final resting place is not in Egypt,” one person stated, while another wrote, “Even if the tomb is lost, either destroyed in a quake or looted, your discoveries there have restored historical significance and proven that it was a highly important site to Cleopatra VII.”

Others have tried using technology to imagine what the ancient queen looked like

Statue Found At Cleopatra's Alleged Tomb May Reveal What Her Real Face Looked Like

Duncan Thomsen, a British film editor, went viral last year for using artificial intelligence to imagine what historical figures may have looked like, and among the bunch was, of course, Cleopatra.

Using a software called Midjourney, he was able to generate pictures by referencing billions of images online.

Statue Found At Cleopatra's Alleged Tomb May Reveal What Her Real Face Looked Like

The computer was prompted to create hilarious “selfie” recreations of the court of Cleopatra, the Last Supper, and the Battle of Waterloo.

“Sounds more like a guess than science” read one of the comments

Statue Found At Cleopatra's Alleged Tomb May Reveal What Her Real Face Looked Like

Statue Found At Cleopatra's Alleged Tomb May Reveal What Her Real Face Looked Like

Statue Found At Cleopatra's Alleged Tomb May Reveal What Her Real Face Looked Like

Statue Found At Cleopatra's Alleged Tomb May Reveal What Her Real Face Looked Like

Statue Found At Cleopatra's Alleged Tomb May Reveal What Her Real Face Looked Like

Statue Found At Cleopatra's Alleged Tomb May Reveal What Her Real Face Looked Like

Statue Found At Cleopatra's Alleged Tomb May Reveal What Her Real Face Looked Like

Statue Found At Cleopatra's Alleged Tomb May Reveal What Her Real Face Looked Like

Statue Found At Cleopatra's Alleged Tomb May Reveal What Her Real Face Looked Like

Statue Found At Cleopatra's Alleged Tomb May Reveal What Her Real Face Looked Like

Statue Found At Cleopatra's Alleged Tomb May Reveal What Her Real Face Looked Like

Statue Found At Cleopatra's Alleged Tomb May Reveal What Her Real Face Looked Like

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

Read less »
Donata Leskauskaite

apatheistaccount2 avatar
Apatheist Account2
Apatheist Account2
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pretty sure she didn't look like Liz Taylor, but maybe that's just how Julius sees her...I'll get my coat.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
tabbygirl04152020 avatar
Tabitha
Tabitha
Community Member
8 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, you have to remember that beauty standards are ever-changing. She may have been the standard of beauty for her time. Then again, even those who are less than perfectly gorgeous can maximize on what they have going for them, including intrinsic qualities like intelligence, humor, graciousness, kindness, generosity, etc, which will greatly enhance their attractiveness by giving them great depth from the beauty radiating from within instead of just shallowly concentrating on the outside. So, even if her looks weren’t up to ancient Egyptian or Roman standards, she most likely enhanced them with her other qualities. Successfully too, at least for a while.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
