ADVERTISEMENT

Many women see all guys as potential threats. And whether a guy knows that he’s ‘nice’ and ‘harmless’ isn’t the point—others around him only see a stranger who may be dangerous. Therapist, coach, and leadership trainer Neil Poynter, from the United Kingdom, has recently gone viral for his candid talk on TikTok that tackles this very issue.

In a nearly six-minute-long clip, the therapist tackled the sensitive topic and pointed out that the idea of “not all men” doesn’t work. “It is ‘all men,’” he said, urging guys to change their behavior and take more responsibility for their actions. You’ll find his full video as you scroll down. Bored Panda has reached out to Poynter via email, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from him.

More info: TikTok | YouTube | Twitter | Facebook

Many men are unaware that women see them as threats. Therapist Neil Poynter went viral on TikTok after taking an honest look at this question

Image credits: Pressmaster (not the actual photo)

“I’m probably going to catch some heat for this one because you know what? It is ‘all men'”

Image credits: neil_poynter

“And I can immediately hear loads of people go, “It’s not all men,” and it’s going to be the guys going, ‘It’s not all men,’ maybe a few women because some have said it to me.”

“What I’m going to say is really important because it is, to 90% of women, potentially all men”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: neil_poynter

“Now, I only got this about 10 or 12 years ago, and there was a specific incident in the UK. I think it involved a UK politician. I can’t remember the details now. But I remember having conversations with my girlfriend at the time. And because I listened to her experience of life, I suddenly realized that just because I know I’m a nice guy, that woman in the lift that I get, or elevator that I get into where she’s on her own, and we’re both in there together – she does not know that I am a nice guy, that I am not going to attack her, that I am not going to r*pe her. Okay, yeah, I used that word.”

“I understand the temptation, I’m single, I’m still relatively healthy, and I get attracted to women”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: neil_poynter

“And I remember an incident not very long ago, and I was in a hotel overnight. So let’s just put the scenario. So hotel, overnight, strangers, lift door, or elevator door opens. I’m going to step in, and there is an absolutely stunning woman in the elevator already. Stunning. Every instinct in me is to try and converse with her, attract her, do something. No.”

“I acknowledged her, I turned, and I faced down, put my head down, and looked into the opposite corner of the elevator”

Image credits: neil_poynter

“I stood as far away as I could from her and looked down into the corner of the elevator, because right there and then, I was a potential threat. Now, I don’t know that she was thinking that. But I know enough now and understand. I’ve heard it enough from women to know that there’s a 90% chance that she would have slightly gone on edge, the moment I got into that elevator.”

“The best, the most human, the most caring, supportive thing I can do at that moment is to reduce the threat”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: neil_poynter

“I didn’t understand until I spoke to my girlfriend about carrying keys in your hand when you’re walking down the street on your own at night when you’ve come back from work. The fact that a guy walking towards you – or potentially even worse, you can hear the footsteps behind you.”

“You don’t know who it is, you don’t know whether he’s a good guy or a bad guy”

Image credits: neil_poynter

“I don’t care about your bravado or your machismo or any of that bollocks. If we are going to treat 52% or 51% of the population of the world fairly and equally, we have to respect their experience. And this is women’s experience of men. There are enough of us who are dangerous, who attack, who, even when – let’s say I’d spoken to that woman in the lift, an elevator, and I’d said something very nice and polite, and she’s responded nice and politely. How do I know she’s not doing it just to be nice to calm me down? Because if she says something nasty or aggressive like ‘Please don’t talk to me,’ maybe I’ll attack her.”

“This is what I mean about it is all men. All men are the potential threat. And we need to understand that, guys. We really need to get a hold of this”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: neil_poynter

“We also need to realize that how we behave in groups can be very intimidating. And we need to make sure that our buddies are getting the message as well, and this is the hard bit, but guys, we need to get the message out there. How we treat women reflects on us, and if we want them to stop saying ‘all men,’ we need to make sure that we try and rule this out to such an extent that, actually, women learn that it isn’t all men and that they’re okay and that they feel safe.”

“I’m physically stronger, I’m bigger. She was about five foot five. I’m six foot. Guys, we need to learn this. We are the threat”

Image credits: neil_poynter

“Standing away from them in elevators, not going and sitting behind them or next to them on the train when there’s only us in the carriage with them. It’s crossing the road when you’re walking behind them, or you see a woman walking towards you down the street at night, cross the road, get out of their way, and demonstrate you are not a threat. But we have to take this on board, guys. Because until we do, it is ‘all men.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s what this is about, guys. We’ve got to make women feel safe”

Image credits: neil_poynter

The therapist’s video was watched over 1.4 million times. You can watch it in full right over here

Many women in the United Kingdom feel unsafe, even in public

The reality is that men attack and harass women on a massive scale in the United Kingdom. According to a 2021 report released by UN Women United Kingdom, 97% of 18 to 24-year-old women shared that they have been harassed.

Meanwhile, over 70% of all women in the UK say that they’ve experienced sexual harassment in public. These numbers are shocking and they perfectly explain why many women feel unsafe around men.

The issue goes beyond the UK, however. It’s global. The UN found that nearly 9 in 10 women in some cities around the world feel unsafe in public spaces. Meanwhile, 45% of women said that they didn’t believe that reporting incidents of harassment would change anything.

In the meantime, RCEW has revealed that 1 in 4 women have been raped or sexually assaulted as an adult in England and Wales, with a total of 6.54 million women having been abused in total. The organization also reports that 1 in 6 children have been sexually abused.

The BBC, referring to the data from the Office for National Statistics, reports that 177 women were killed in England in Wales between April 2020 and March 2021. In 109 of these cases, the perpetrators were men, 10 were women, and 58 had no known suspect.

Men need to become more aware of how their behavior can seem threatening

The therapist’s TikTok clip made a massive splash on the platform. At the time of writing, Poynter’s video had been viewed 1.4 million times. Many internet users were thankful to him for tackling the issue in a very direct, no-nonsense way.

The video creator urged all men to change their attitudes and behavior around women. For instance, he suggested that men do what they can to seem less threatening, wherever they might be—whether that’s in the elevator or on the street.

That might mean standing as far away from a woman in an elevator as possible. Or crossing the street at night so that you’re not scaring anyone. “Demonstrate you are not a threat,” Poynter urged.

Typically, the words ‘not all men are like that’ are used by some men’s rights advocates as a way to respond to discussions about the prevalence of sexual abuse and misogyny. These activists believe that it is not fair to blame their entire gender for the actions of a few. It’s this argument that Poynter dismantles in his video.

The therapist pointed out that when a woman sees a man coming toward her or moving up behind her, she doesn’t know whether he’s “a good guy or a bad guy,” he’s simply a potential threat to her.

After the clip went viral, the therapist also filmed two follow-up videos where he went into detail about what exactly could be done about the problem. Meanwhile, he further addressed the issue and spoke about the virality of his original clip in another recent video.

Parents need to take the time to warn their children about the possible dangers they might encounter

Speaking about sexual harassment and other dangers with your children can be an incredibly tough topic to broach, however, it’s a necessary one.

“Most parents know they need to talk to their kids about puberty before it happens, but few take the time to talk to their kids about harassment, even though almost half will be harassed by older men by the time they turn 12. We need to equip young people with resources including: what harassment is, what it looks like, how prevalent it is, why it isn’t ok—and most importantly, that it’s never their fault,” Emily May, the Co-Founder and Executive Director at ‘Hollaback! (now ‘Right To Be’), explained to Bored Panda during a previous interview.

She pointed out that most young women blame themselves for being victims of harassment. They also hesitate to talk about what happened with their family because they’re scared that they’ll blame them, too.

“In the same way we tell our teenage kids that if they get drunk and don’t feel safe driving home we will pick them up from wherever they are, no questions asked—we also need to tell our kids that if someone harasses them we will never, ever blame them for it or punish them for it. This is important for creating a safe space so that they have a trusted adult they can process these experiences with,” the expert told us earlier.

According to May, a strong community can help build a sense of safety. “Take the time to get to know the good folks in your neighborhood and build positive relationships with not just your neighbors, but the people who deliver the mail, the trash folks, the guy that mows your neighbor’s lawn, etc. The more people you know, the more people will have your back if something happens again. Knowing this can increase your sense of safety and belonging in your community.”

Many TikTok users were grateful to Poynter for shedding some light on the important issue