Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“He Was Absolutely Appalled”: Guy Refuses To Pay For His Friend’s Wife’s Meals Anymore, Drama Ensues
29points
People1 hour ago

“He Was Absolutely Appalled”: Guy Refuses To Pay For His Friend’s Wife’s Meals Anymore, Drama Ensues

Austėja Akavickaitė and
Liucija Adomaite

Recently a Redditor turned to the AITA community for advice, wondering if he was wrong to refuse to pay for half of his friend’s unemployed wife’s meals when they eat out.

“After the pandemic, Dee never went back to working, they both seem to be okay with this and she enjoys the house making life,” the author Jamestheshameless wrote about his friend’s wife. “That’s their thing, not my problem,” he added.

However, it gets a little problematic when it’s time to pay for their meals in the restaurant. “The problem is that when the bill comes, Tommy asks for it to be split 2 ways, or it will just be split that way because only 2 of us walked up to the pay counter,” the Redditor explained.

One day, after having a lavish dinner, Jamestheshameless realized that was enough for him.

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Credits: Jamestheshameless

This is what people thought about this whole situation

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Austėja Akavickaitė
Austėja Akavickaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Austėja is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Photography. They have a diverse set of creative skills and a wide portfolio which ranges from photography to digital editing and traditional art. After graduating from Nottingham Trent University in 2018 they have worked as a freelance photographer until Bored Panda. When not editing, they enjoy biking, taking too many pictures of their dog and drawing.

Read more »
Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Write comments
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda