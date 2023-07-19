Man And Dog Rescued From The Ocean After 2 Months

Lost in the vastness of the ocean with no food or drinkable water, a man and his loyal dog battle the elements to survive. Sounds like the plot of a Hollywood blockbuster. Tim Shaddock and his four-legged pal Bella had no idea that their adventure would soon resemble the movie Cast Away. In a catamaran, badly damaged by a violent tropical storm, Tim and Bella spent over two harrowing months before getting rescued against all the odds.

Tim Shaddock and his dog Bella set out on an adventure in the Pacific ocean – little did they know it would turn into a fight for survival

Image credits: ⚓️Mario⚓️

Tim Shaddock, 51, decided it was time for a change. After years of working in IT, surviving cancer, he set his sights on an exciting new adventure. Together with his loyal companion Bella, he set sail on his catamaran.

Their journey began in April, in La Paz, Mexico where they took course towards beautiful French Polynesia. That was supposed to be the journey of a lifetime. Tim did not expect it would become a battle of life and death.

A violent storm badly damaged their boat, leaving them stranded in the middle of the ocean with no food or water

Image credits: NBC News

After a month of smooth sailing, the ocean showed just how tempestuous and treacherous it can be. A violent storm bashed the tiny catamaran, threatening to swallow it underneath the hungry waves.

Tim and Bella miraculously survived the storm but their tiny vessel was badly damaged, leaving them stranded far away from dry land, unable to call for help. The situation seemed hopeless, but Tim is a fighter – he beat aggressive bowel cancer already and he wasn’t going to give up now. How could he, Bella wouldn’t make it without him. And so began their struggle for survival.

The adventurous pair showed extreme determination and resilience. Deprived of food and fresh water, they collected rainwater and ate raw fish to sustain themselves. Having each other there kept them sane and saved them from the loneliness.

Image credits: NBC News

Image credits: Sky News Australia

The pair survived by eating raw fish and drinking rain water

Image credits: NBC News

Just a man and his dog in the middle of the ocean, with the nearest land more than 1200 miles away

Image credits: NBC News

After two months of being adrift, their luck changed. A helicopter that was surveilling for a Mexican tuna trawler spotted a tiny vessel and approached to check it out.

Two months must’ve felt like years. His rescue mirrored the scene from Cast Away as Tim, just like Chuck Noland, had an overgrown beard and wild hair.

Ocean survival expert Mike Tipton compared Tim’s rescue to “finding a needle in a haystack”. That is a fair comparison, given the vastness of the ocean.

Tipton praised Tim for his survival skills that helped him through his ordeal. He mentioned how important it was to stay hydrated and stay away from the harsh sun to avoid sunburns. Positive mental attitude was another important element – having Bella there gave a purpose to keep on going despite a seemingly hopeless situation.

After two months, Tim and Bella were rescued by a tuna trawler

Image credits: Sky News Australia

An ocean survival expert said they survived due to a ‘combination of luck and skill’

Image credits: NBC News

‘That dog is something else,’ Tim spoke fondly of Bella

Image credits: NBC News

They say the best inspiration comes from real life. Tim and Bella will definitely inspire filmmakers in the future. But to them it wasn’t just a cool story to watch on TV on Friday night. It was the biggest test of their lives and they passed it with flying colors.

Their story is evidence of how strong the human spirit can be. It can overcome any challenge, especially with the support of a loyal companion.

We hope Tim and Bella enjoy the quieter life on dry land and get to enjoy other foods than raw fish.

