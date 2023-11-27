“That Irks Me”: Woman Doesn’t Want To Take Partner’s Surname, Debate Ensues
The symbols around marriage can be a funny thing, mostly old practicalities that many of us still use out of tradition. While rings are a pretty common and visible symbol of matrimony, taking your spouse’s surname might still be the most distinctive part of getting married.
Internet celebrity Ethan Payne recently had a heated discussion with his girlfriend Faith Kelly about taking his surname after marriage that caused some debate online. As it turns out, she did not want to use his last name, something he found incomprehensible.
E-celeb Ethan Payne and his girlfriend Faith Kelly had a disagreement about her taking his surname
Faith Kelly: Ethan says he won’t propose to me because I want to be Kelly-Payne.
Ethan Payne: Faith doesn’t want to take my name. And that irks me.
– No…
– Yes.
– I want to take your name.
– You don’t want to.
– I just want to take mine as well. I’m not saying, no, ’cause otherwise then I would just wouldn’t change my name. I’m saying, I want to put mine there, but Kelly-Payne. So if anyone goes, ‘Oh, what’s your name over there? Oh, Faith Payne.
– So what’s the point in this?
– ‘Cause I don’t want to lose my association with my family.
– You’re not.
– Yeah? Okay, great. So let me keep it.
– No.
– It’s a personal thing. I’ve grown up with the name my whole life. I like it. I wanna keep it.
– No. Take it.
– No. You take mine.
– No, take it. Encompass it.
– No, you take mine. Well, then?
– No, that’s not what this.. No, no. I am… I just believe that that’s how it should be done.
– When you make the first move, when the sun’s shinning on my finger, I think about it. Until then, no.
– I’m not having this ‘I’ll think about it’ and then bottling it 50/50. No way. I need 100% die for the badge, ride or die.
– I’ll be in there..
– No, I need…
– It’ll be so not in it.
– No, I need a full kit.
– I just want to keep it because I like my association with my family.
– No.
Commenters had mixed opinions on the norms around who takes whose surname
In the midst of this ridiculously worded conversation between two wanna-be "internet celebrities" is probably a decent point of conversation. My two cents: this woman is not your possession and owes you nothing in the way of changing her name for you. Taking a man's name after marriage is an archaic hold over from being one man's property (the father's) to becoming another man's property (the husband's). If a woman chooses to change her name, cool. If she chooses not to, also cool. This guy, however, is a douchebag for insisting upon it.
Who cares about these people. Stop making stupid people famous...
I care. Not about these people but about the subject. Ethan wants her to take his name "because that's how it's done". He doesn't want a compromise and he doesn't care about what she wants. That's not okay. People see this and apply that to their own life. Why are things like they are, is that a good thing or not, what is your own opinion about the subject. Apart from that it's very refreshing to hear a woman say no. To see that she doesn't give in because she knows what she wants and doesn't want.
