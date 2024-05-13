“She’s Basically My Baby”: Woman Passes Up A Year Of Traveling Because She Can’t Bring Her Cat
Without question, having a pet should be taken seriously. That means nurturing, loving, and not leaving them. However, the latter can sometimes impose restrictions on owners, forcing them to sacrifice exciting opportunities.
This cat parent chose to give up going to live and travel in Australia with her boyfriend for a year because the breed of her furry companion was not allowed in the country. She just couldn’t leave her, saying, “She’s basically my baby.” Such a decision didn’t sit well with her partner, rocking the previously solid relationship.
Separating from your beloved furry friend can be hard
For this woman, it was so difficult she risked her relationship
40% of American pet owners reported feeling anxious about leaving them
For some people, furry friends take the place of kids, making it difficult to separate from them. In fact, a Pet Honesty survey found that one in three pet owners calls themselves a pet “mom” or “dad,” about the same number of people who use the term “owner” instead.
One in four even admitted to calling their companion their “child,” and 47% use “baby” as a nickname for them. Interestingly, half of the survey respondents thought it was “cute” and “relatable” when people treat their pets as their offspring, compared to 21% who find such behavior “annoying.”
“It’s not hard to imagine why many people treat their pets like people,” a spokesperson for Pet Honesty said. “Some pets can live for several decades, which is a long time to take care of anything! So, of course, we end up feeling a connection to them that’s as strong as the ones we feel with other people.”
Many have become so accustomed to the company of their furry friends that 40% of American pet owners reported feeling anxious about leaving them. This ranges from feeling reluctant to leave the pet for a few minutes to a complete inability to travel.
There are a number of options to ensure that the pet is well-cared for when one is away
Animal behavior specialist Patricia McConnell, PhD, tells the Wildest she doesn’t travel as much as she used to, and missing her dogs is one of the biggest factors in this decision. “I know when I come home from being gone, the way they greet me, they’re clearly over-the-moon happy to see me, but I don’t have dogs with separation anxiety,” she says. “They’re fine. I think it’s more about me.”
According to her, the first good step is to travel to animal behavior or training seminars designed to help pet parents deal with their separation anxiety. It might be beneficial to understand that the best thing for their companions is developing the confidence to be alone, which in turn would make the owner feel better about leaving them.
Besides, there are many options to ensure that the pet is well cared for when one is away. The best alternative is to have a friend or family member looking after them. It’s especially great if the person taking care of them can do so in your home, as it allows you to keep the environment as familiar as possible for them. This is particularly beneficial for cats, rabbits, or small animals that aren’t usually accustomed to traveling and visiting new places. When you can’t find people close to you available, a pet sitter is another great option.
Something that can help ease the anxiety while leaving your pet in other people’s hands is giving them a checklist to ensure that the pet is looked after properly and has everything they need. Some useful aspects to include are details about your pet’s usual routine, food and feeding instructions, emergency contacts, exercise needs, and health and behavior information. Feeling prepared and leaving the furry companion in trusted hands can help pet parents feel more confident and calm about parting with them.
The author provided more information about the cat in the comments
Some readers supported the girlfriend
Meanwhile, others thought none of the partners were at fault here
Whether you agree or not, I wouldn't call either OP or BF A-holes but they both really need to evaluate the relationship. Furbabies are important but so are one's dreams. Neither are really in the wrong (assuming BF just thinks OP may be a bit over-the-top for her decision but isn't raising hell about it) but from what I can see, this story won't have a happy ending one way or another. Hopefully they made the best decisions for themselves, and puss too.
I currently have 4 pets. Haven't traveled/gone on vacation for years - the last time was just a one-hour drive down to San Diego for a weekend and we took the oldest cat with us (she was the only pet we had at the time, lol.) OP is NTA. I wouldn't leave any of my pets behind for an ENTIRE YEAR, not even to travel to some dream destination. That's not fair to the pet at all - suddenly their human is just gone, forever (as far as they can tell.) It's really up to the individuals - if you can't bring your pet with you on a vacation/on your travels, if you're willing to board your pet - then that's fine. If you can't, you're also totally NTA for choosing NOT to travel.
Neither are wrong. They simply have different - incompatible - priorities.
