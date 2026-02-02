Family Decides To Forgive Man For Beating His Brother 5 Years Ago, He Doesn’t Like Their Tone

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
When you realize that a friend or romantic partner is toxic, ending that relationship should be a no-brainer. But it’s a bit more complicated when it comes to family members, as they’re expected to be in our lives permanently, no matter what.
One man, however, has been estranged from his parents and siblings for the past five years. And over time, he realized that was probably for the best. But now, he’s reaching out to the internet for advice because his mother has suddenly decided that it’s time for him to reunite with the family. Below, you’ll find the full story that he shared on Reddit, as well as some of the responses invested readers left him.
It’s never easy to become estranged from your family members
38% of adults in the United States are estranged from at least one family member
If you’re close with your family, you might not be able to imagine going five weeks, let alone five years, without talking to them. But the truth is, not everyone is lucky enough to have siblings that they are best friends with or parents that love and respect them. Sometimes, the healthiest decision a person can make is to simply cut ties and protect their own mental health.
According to a 2025 YouGov survey, 38% of adults in the United States are currently estranged from a sibling, parent, child, grandparent, and/or grandchild. Over half the time, one person in the relationship made that choice, while 19% of the time, the decision was mutual. Meanwhile, 5% of the time, someone else cut off the relationship, and 18% of the time, both parties simply grew apart.
When it comes to parent-child relationships that become estranged, the kids are nearly twice as likely to say that it was their choice to cut off their parents than the other way around. The same is true for grandchild-grandparent relationships.
But just because family members become estranged at some point doesn’t mean that their relationship is doomed forever. 70% of children say that they would be willing to reconcile with their estranged family members, while 66% of grandchildren say the same.
45% of siblings, 35% of parents, and 40% of grandparents would also like to rebuild relationships with estranged relatives. To do so, however, the issue that caused the estrangement in the first place would need to be resolved.
Repairing relationships after estrangement takes effort from both sides
YouGov reports that some of the most commonly cited reasons for family estrangements include personality conflicts, lies or betrayal, manipulative behavior, conflicts with other family members, conflicting values or lifestyles, growing apart, mental illness, money or property disputes, substance use issues, and political or religious disagreements.
Deciding whether or not to reunite can be tricky, especially if you’re unsure of where your family currently stands. You may not want to open old wounds or give your relatives the opportunity to hurt you again. Wondermind notes that it’s important to first determine if they truly understand your experience and their part in it.
If they have apologized and acknowledged your feelings and appear to be coming from a genuine place, it might be worth giving them a second chance. It’s also crucial that their words and actions line up. Make sure that they’re not just saying what you want to hear. After all, actions speak louder than words.
At the same time, you have to accept the limitations of your estranged relatives and have reasonable expectations for them. You cannot expect them to transform into completely different people, so you have to find healthy ways to react to their behavior.
If you know that they’ll make some comments that bother you, you may need to prepare yourself for how you’ll respond. Repairing the relationship will not be easy, but if both parties are willing to put in the work, it can be worth it.
Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.
I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.
