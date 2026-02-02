Family Decides To Forgive Man For Beating His Brother 5 Years Ago, He Doesn’t Like Their Tone

ADVERTISEMENT

When you realize that a friend or romantic partner is toxic, ending that relationship should be a no-brainer. But it’s a bit more complicated when it comes to family members, as they’re expected to be in our lives permanently, no matter what.

One man, however, has been estranged from his parents and siblings for the past five years. And over time, he realized that was probably for the best. But now, he’s reaching out to the internet for advice because his mother has suddenly decided that it’s time for him to reunite with the family. Below, you’ll find the full story that he shared on Reddit, as well as some of the responses invested readers left him.

RELATED:

It’s never easy to become estranged from your family members

Young man sitting on sofa looking upset, reflecting on family forgiveness and conflicted feelings about their tone.

Image credits: Stockbusters (not the actual image)

But over time, this man realized that being away from his family was actually for the best

Text excerpt about family deciding to forgive a man for beating his brother five years ago, showing family tension and doubts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt describing a family forgiving a man for injuring his brother five years ago despite tension and unresolved issues.

Text excerpt discussing a family resolving conflict and forgiveness after a past incident involving a brother.

Text excerpt showing a man expressing regret and self-improvement after family forgave him for beating his brother.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Family struggles with forgiving man who beat his brother five years ago, tension over their tone remains.

Young man in a denim shirt raises fist aggressively, representing anger and conflict related to family forgiveness and tension.

Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual image)

Man reflects on personal growth and family forgiveness after beating his brother five years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing family relationships and forgiveness after a violent incident five years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text discussing family communication changes and forgiveness related to a man involved in a past conflict with his brother.

Text excerpt about a family deciding to forgive a man for beating his brother five years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text discussing a family deciding to forgive a man for beating his brother five years ago, with mixed feelings.

Person holding a smartphone, typing a message about family deciding to forgive man for past conflict.

Image credits: Ravi Sharma (not the actual image)

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing forgiveness and re-establishing family contact after a past conflict from five years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ThrowRA271215

Readers assured the author that he was allowed to enforce boundaries with his family, and he joined in on the conversation

Reddit comments discussing family forgiveness and rebuilding relationships after a man beat his brother five years ago.

Reddit discussion about family deciding to forgive man for beating his brother five years ago, revealing tension in tone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing family forgiveness and emotional challenges in rebuilding relationships.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit conversation discussing family dynamics and forgiveness after a man beat his brother five years ago.

Comment discussing family dynamics and forgiveness related to a man beating his brother five years ago.

Text excerpt discussing family forgiveness and evolving relationships after past conflict between brothers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text advice on family healing and reconciliation after a brother beating incident, focusing on forgiveness and tone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text conversation about family deciding to forgive man for beating his brother five years ago, discussing relationship tension.

Online conversation about family forgiving a man for past violence, discussing regret and desire for apology and communication.

ADVERTISEMENT

Online conversation discussing family forgiving man for beating his brother, highlighting tone and personal boundaries in reconciliation.

Reddit comments discussing family forgiveness and personal decisions after a man beat his brother five years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Family discusses forgiveness after man beat his brother five years ago, highlighting tension over their tone and reactions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online discussion about a family deciding to forgive a man for beating his brother five years ago.

Forum conversation about a family deciding to forgive a man for beating his brother five years ago.

Reddit conversation about family deciding to forgive man for beating his brother five years ago and his reaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit user discusses family forgiving man for beating brother 5 years ago but disliking their entitled tone.

Reddit comment discussing family deciding to forgive man for beating his brother five years ago and his reaction to their tone.

Alt text: Family decides to forgive man for beating his brother 5 years ago but he dislikes their tone and boundaries advice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit user discusses family forgiving man for beating his brother, expressing discomfort with their condescending tone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comments discussing family deciding to forgive man for beating his brother five years ago and his reaction to their tone.

Forum discussion about family deciding to forgive man for beating his brother five years ago and his reaction to their tone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Discussion about family deciding to forgive a man for beating his brother five years ago and his reaction to their tone.

Reddit users discuss a family deciding to forgive a man for beating his brother five years ago and their reaction to the tone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text discussion about family deciding to forgive man for beating his brother five years ago and related advice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Online comment discussing family forgiveness and complex emotions after a violent incident from five years ago.

Online discussion about family deciding to forgive man for beating his brother five years ago and tensions in their tone.

Family decides to forgive man for beating his brother, but he dislikes their tone and struggles with reconciliation.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit conversation about family deciding to forgive a man for beating his brother and his mixed feelings on forgiveness.

Reddit comments discussing family forgiveness and conflicted feelings about past violence and toxic relationships.

Comment discussing family deciding to forgive man for beating his brother five years ago and his reaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comments discussing family forgiveness and strained relationships after a brother was beaten five years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a forum discussion about family forgiveness and the impact of no contact over 5 years after a violent incident.

Reddit conversation about family deciding to forgive man for beating his brother five years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text conversation discussing family forgiveness and boundaries after a man beat his brother five years ago.

Then, the author shared an update on what had happened since his family reached out

Text excerpt from a family update about forgiving a man for beating his brother five years ago and his reaction to their tone.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text expressing appreciation for input on the family forgiving a man for beating his brother years ago.

Text message apology from man to brother discussing forgiveness and family tone after beating incident in 2015.

Man wearing a gray beanie talking on phone, depicting family forgiveness and tension over past beating incident.

Image credits: Colton Sturgeon (not the actual image)

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a family deciding to forgive a man after 5 years, despite tension over their tone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing absence of lasting mental or physical damage after an incident involving a family forgiving a man.

Text image showing a statement about the actual resumption of contact not happening for now related to family forgiveness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing family communication and decisions about contact after an incident involving forgiveness and tone.

Text excerpt discussing a family’s decision to forgive a man for beating his brother five years ago and their tone in the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt from a family group chat about forgiving a man for beating his brother five years ago and their tone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing family decision to forgive a man for beating his brother five years ago and the tone involved.

Text excerpt discussing feelings about family forgiveness and the pressure of owing after being allowed back.

Screenshot of text message discussing language used in group chat involving family forgiving man for beating his brother.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about family deciding to forgive man for beating his brother, expressing tension over their tone and relationship issues.

Family sitting at a table in a tense discussion about forgiving a man for beating his brother years ago.

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual image)

Text excerpt discussing family forgiveness and lingering resentment after a past violent incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing family forgiveness and resentment after a man beat his brother five years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing family forgiveness and doubts, highlighting conversations about past actions and relationships.

Text discussing family’s decision to forgive a man for beating his brother five years ago despite tensions.

Text discussing family deciding to forgive man for beating his brother five years ago, highlighting tensions in their tone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing family forgiveness and tension surrounding a man who beat his brother five years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two people holding hands outdoors representing family forgiving man for beating his brother years ago.

Image credits: fauxels (not the actual image)

Text excerpt discussing reasons for avoiding face-to-face contact with family amid forgiveness challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing family dynamics and forgiveness involving a brother and their mother’s influence on the family.

Text snippet showing a person explaining why they decided not to resume face-to-face contact after a family forgiveness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message expressing doubts about meeting family members face to face after forgiveness for beating incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing lack of response from family after forgiveness related to beating incident five years ago.

Text on a white background reads a man expressing relief after apologizing to his brother amid family forgiveness and tense reactions.

Text excerpt discussing family deciding to forgive man for beating his brother years ago, tension in tone.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt describing a tense situation involving family forgiveness and unresolved feelings after an incident five years ago.

Older woman using smartphone, reflecting on family forgiveness and complex emotions over past conflict.

Image credits: Drazen Zigic (notthe actual image)

Text excerpt discussing family forgiving a man for past a***e while addressing cutting contact to protect their son.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text from a person reflecting on past family conflict after being forgiven for beating his brother five years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing family forgiveness and complicated tone related to beating incident five years ago.

Text expressing gratitude for support and advice while discussing family estrangement and rebuilding relationships.

Image credits: ThrowRA271215

ADVERTISEMENT

38% of adults in the United States are estranged from at least one family member

If you’re close with your family, you might not be able to imagine going five weeks, let alone five years, without talking to them. But the truth is, not everyone is lucky enough to have siblings that they are best friends with or parents that love and respect them. Sometimes, the healthiest decision a person can make is to simply cut ties and protect their own mental health.

According to a 2025 YouGov survey, 38% of adults in the United States are currently estranged from a sibling, parent, child, grandparent, and/or grandchild. Over half the time, one person in the relationship made that choice, while 19% of the time, the decision was mutual. Meanwhile, 5% of the time, someone else cut off the relationship, and 18% of the time, both parties simply grew apart.

When it comes to parent-child relationships that become estranged, the kids are nearly twice as likely to say that it was their choice to cut off their parents than the other way around. The same is true for grandchild-grandparent relationships.

But just because family members become estranged at some point doesn’t mean that their relationship is doomed forever. 70% of children say that they would be willing to reconcile with their estranged family members, while 66% of grandchildren say the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

45% of siblings, 35% of parents, and 40% of grandparents would also like to rebuild relationships with estranged relatives. To do so, however, the issue that caused the estrangement in the first place would need to be resolved.

Repairing relationships after estrangement takes effort from both sides

ADVERTISEMENT

YouGov reports that some of the most commonly cited reasons for family estrangements include personality conflicts, lies or betrayal, manipulative behavior, conflicts with other family members, conflicting values or lifestyles, growing apart, mental illness, money or property disputes, substance use issues, and political or religious disagreements.

Deciding whether or not to reunite can be tricky, especially if you’re unsure of where your family currently stands. You may not want to open old wounds or give your relatives the opportunity to hurt you again. Wondermind notes that it’s important to first determine if they truly understand your experience and their part in it.

If they have apologized and acknowledged your feelings and appear to be coming from a genuine place, it might be worth giving them a second chance. It’s also crucial that their words and actions line up. Make sure that they’re not just saying what you want to hear. After all, actions speak louder than words.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, you have to accept the limitations of your estranged relatives and have reasonable expectations for them. You cannot expect them to transform into completely different people, so you have to find healthy ways to react to their behavior.

If you know that they’ll make some comments that bother you, you may need to prepare yourself for how you’ll respond. Repairing the relationship will not be easy, but if both parties are willing to put in the work, it can be worth it.

Again, readers shared supportive messages, and the author shared even more details about his situation

Reddit conversation about family forgiveness and personal boundaries after an incident five years ago.

Online discussion about family deciding to forgive man for beating his brother but facing tone issues and strained relationships.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online discussion about family deciding to forgive a man for beating his brother five years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit conversation discussing family dynamics and forgiveness after a man beat his brother five years ago.

Reddit comments discussing a family’s decision to forgive a man for beating his brother and the resulting toxic dynamics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a forum discussion about family deciding to forgive a man for beating his brother five years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a family forgiving a man for beating his brother five years ago.

Online comments discussing family deciding to forgive man for beating his brother and his reaction to their tone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Online comment discussing a family’s toxic dynamics and forgiveness after a past brother beating incident.

Reddit comments discussing family forgiveness and setting boundaries after a man beat his brother five years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Online discussion about family forgiveness and tension after man beat his brother five years ago and their differing reactions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit conversation discussing family deciding to forgive man for beating his brother years ago and his reaction to their tone.

Comment discussing a family deciding to forgive a man for beating his brother five years ago and the man's feelings about their tone.

Reddit discussion about family deciding to forgive man for beating his brother and his reaction to their tone.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Online discussion about family deciding to forgive a man for beating his brother five years ago but tension remains.

Reddit user discusses family’s decision to forgive man for beating his brother and his reaction to their tone.

Alt text: Online discussion about family forgiving man for beating his brother, with debate on severity and tone of the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Online conversation about family forgiveness and handling conflict involving a brother's past actions and tone disagreements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a conversation about family forgiveness and tensions related to a brother's past physical a***e.

Discussion about family forgiveness and dealing with the impact of past brother beating five years ago.

Family forgiveness for man who beat his brother five years ago causes tension over their tone in discussion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about family forgiveness and toxic dynamics involving a man from five years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online discussion about family forgiveness and strained relationships following a past beating incident.

Reddit conversation about family deciding to forgive man for beating his brother five years ago, discussing boundaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Online discussion about family deciding to forgive man for beating his brother and his reaction to their tone.