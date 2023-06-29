Man Wonders If He’s A Jerk For Telling His Snooty Sister That Her Baby Names For Twins Are “Ridiculous”
Picking a name for your baby who’s going to wear it like a badge for the rest of their life is no easy task. According to BabyCenter, half of soon-to-be parents fight about it, while 25% admit to having second thoughts about their choice of a name.
Recently, u/nfjs74839 shared how this exact conundrum got him in his sister’s bad books. After hearing that Katie is planning to name her twins after her and her husband’s Ivy school names – Stanford and Yale – the author felt like he had to speak up before it was too late. Of course, Katie wasn’t pleased about this, encouraging u/nfjs74839 to ask what the all-knowing Am I The [Jerk] community has to say about this.
Choosing baby names can be a very complicated matter
Image credits: hwilson8 (not the actual photo)
After hearing what “ridiculous” baby names the author’s oldest sibling is thinking for her twins, he spoke up, causing a falling out
Image credits: Prostock-studio (not the actual photo)
Image credits: nfjs74839