Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Wonders If He’s A Jerk For Telling His Snooty Sister That Her Baby Names For Twins Are “Ridiculous”
33points
Parenting, Relationships4 hours ago

Man Wonders If He’s A Jerk For Telling His Snooty Sister That Her Baby Names For Twins Are “Ridiculous”

Ignas Vieversys and
Gabija Palšytė

Picking a name for your baby who’s going to wear it like a badge for the rest of their life is no easy task. According to BabyCenter, half of soon-to-be parents fight about it, while 25% admit to having second thoughts about their choice of a name.

Recently, u/nfjs74839 shared how this exact conundrum got him in his sister’s bad books. After hearing that Katie is planning to name her twins after her and her husband’s Ivy school names – Stanford and Yale – the author felt like he had to speak up before it was too late. Of course, Katie wasn’t pleased about this, encouraging u/nfjs74839 to ask what the all-knowing Am I The [Jerk] community has to say about this.

Choosing baby names can be a very complicated matter

Image credits: hwilson8 (not the actual photo)

After hearing what “ridiculous” baby names the author’s oldest sibling is thinking for her twins, he spoke up, causing a falling out

Image credits: Prostock-studio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: nfjs74839

A few comments summed up the OP’s point quite brilliantly

Most people thought the author was in the right to call out “ridiculous” baby names before it was too late

Some people, however, had a different opinion on the situation

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Ignas Vieversys
Ignas Vieversys
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ignas is an editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Magazine Journalism. When he is not writing about video games or hunting for interesting stories, chances are that you will find Ignas at the movies.

Read more »
Gabija Palšytė
Gabija Palšytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Parenting
Homepage
Trending
Parenting
Homepage
Next in Parenting
Popular on Bored Panda
Add your comment
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda