ADVERTISEMENT

In the world of snapshots and selfies, there’s a timeless ritual that brings instant smiles and a sprinkle of whimsy to every photo op: “Say cheese!”

But what if the classic two-syllable expression wasn’t the best secret spell for summoning your best grins?

While the saying helps you stretch your mouth muscles into an adorable smile, one TikTok has found a better word.

TikToker RJ explained that in order to look better in photos, we should swap saying “cheese” with an enthusiastic “yeah”

Image credits: rjthemagican

TikToker RJ, whose main account, rjthemagician, is now defunct, explained that in order to achieve even more impressive results, we should perhaps consider exchanging the customary “cheese” with an enthusiastic “yeah” when gazing into the camera’s lens.

In a video segment, RJ elaborated that this nifty trick was originally inspired by Oprah Winfrey.

He proceeded to showcase a snapshot from his past when he used to flash a “cheese” grin and compared it to a more recent photograph where he’s enthusiastically uttering “yeah.”



“Your smile is just you,” RJ said

Image credits: rjthemagican

In the second picture, you can observe that RJ’s smile appears considerably more genuine and relaxed compared to the earlier shot.

ADVERTISEMENT

RJ explained: “The difference is a much more natural face, it’s also a little bit of action as opposed to awkwardly waiting.

“You do not need to be conventionally attractive or have straight teeth to have a nice smile, don’t let them fool you. Your smile is just you.”

Concluding the video, the TikToker advised his followers to employ this tip “wisely”, emphasizing that “it’s great”.

“You do not need to be conventionally attractive,” the TikToker explained

Image credits: rjthemagican

Nonetheless, in the event that you give this technique a shot and find yourself less than pleased with the results, it could be attributed to the fact that our perception of our own appearance may not entirely align with reality.

RJ admitted that his trick was inspired by Oprah Winfrey

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: oprah

According to Wired, it comes down to facial symmetry as a result of an effect called “mere exposure.”

Formulated in 1968 by a psychologist named Robert Zajonc, it basically says that people react more favorably to things they seen more often, the publication states.



RJ explained that “the difference is a much more natural face” as opposed to “awkwardly waiting” to say “cheese”

Image credits: davidsuh

According to psychologist Robert Zajonc, people prefer their mirror version because they react more favorably to things they see more often

Image credits: davidsuh

Zajonc tested this with everything from shapes, to facial expressions, even nonsense words, and since we see ourselves most frequently in the mirror, this is our preferred self-image.

According to the mere exposure effect, when your slight facial asymmetries are left unflipped by the camera, you see an unappealing, alien version of yourself, the publication reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: davidsuh

Indeed, as per the insights from Nicholas Epley, a renowned expert in behavioral science at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, it’s highly probable that most individuals tend to perceive themselves as more attractive than they truly are.

In 2014, Nicholas told The Atlantic: “The interesting thing is that people don’t really know what they look like.

“The image you have of yourself in your mind is not quite the same as what actually exists.”

People were divided regarding the effectiveness of RJ’s technique

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT